Guy In Debt After Cheater Wife Ditches Him, Selfish Mom Only Cares That He Won’t Pay Her Bills Now

Naturally, we turn to our loved ones during troubled times in our lives, and blessed are those who get comfort. Unfortunately, some people end up with the worst families ever, who only inflict more pain rather than being empathetic to their problems. That’s just brutal, isn’t it?
When this guy’s cheating wife left him with a hefty debt, he told his mom that he could no longer pay her bills. Much to his surprise, she lashed out instead of offering even a single comforting word, and even got his sister involved in the drama! Here’s what happened…
More info: Reddit
Most times, it can feel like a double betrayal when our relatives rub salt in our wounds
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The poster and his wife covered some of his mother’s finances and also paid her bills after they got her a new car
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However, when the poster’s cheating wife left him, he was in debt and told his mom that he could no longer pay her bills
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Instead of offering any sympathy, his mom lashed out that she didn’t like the car’s color and didn’t want to pay the bills for it
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He was shocked by her behavior, called her out for mooching off him for 5 years, and hung up, but got a call from his sister
Image credits: Anonymous
She tried to convince him to help out their mother a little, but it just made him realize that they only saw him as a free bank
They say that you shouldn’t bite the hand that feeds you, but that’s exactly what the original poster’s (OP) mom did. She always had several jobs to pay her bills, so when the author got married, he started chipping in to take some of her financial stress away. He and his wife also got her a new car and promised to cover the monthly payment, registration, and insurance.
His mother was pretty happy, and she was eventually going to start paying off those bills herself, but they didn’t set a time. Things got tense after 2 years when the poster’s cheating wife left him with a lot of debt and a house he couldn’t afford. He called his parent in distress and broke the news to her. She was sympathetic until she realized he would no longer be paying her bills.
Then his mom totally flipped, started complaining about the color of the car he had gotten her, and whined that she didn’t want to pay for it. Obviously, our guy was stunned by her selfish behavior and lack of sympathy for his difficult situation. He snapped and reminded her that he had footed her bills for the last 5 years, while all she did was lash out when he was depressed.
After he hung up on her, the OP immediately got a call from his sister, who tried to defend their mother’s behavior. His protests that he had no money were ignored as she demanded he help out their mom just a little. That made him realize they barely cared about him, and he blocked his mom for good. Fortunately, he bounced back from his miserable situation after 2 years, and life got better.
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Experts highlight that “breakups can cause feelings of rejection, hurt, and sadness, which are natural but difficult to process in daily life. Also, heartbreak triggers physical symptoms like anxiety attacks, changes in eating and sleeping habits, and fatigue.” Sadly, for the poster, he was not just heartbroken, but also betrayed and left in crushing debt, without support from family.
According to research, financial stress can lead to worsening mental health conditions, including elevated levels of psychological distress, anxiety, and depression. This chronic stress also impacts the immune system, making people susceptible to illnesses. When he was going through so much, the last thing the author needed was the traumatic episode with his mother.
However, studies emphasize that a person with a sense of entitlement has a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard or empathy for their impact on others. In its extreme form, it may be part of personality disorders such as NPD. It’s really cruel that the woman punched him when he was already down, despite everything that he had done for her for so many years.
Well, it was heartwarming to see that the poster eventually got his life together, and netizens cheered him for cutting ties with a woman who only cared about his money. Do you think he made the right choice? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you handle the situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to jot them in the comments below!
Netizens were appalled by his selfish mom, but they cheered him on for cutting ties with her and doing well in life
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