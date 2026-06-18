Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait

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Postponing a wedding is quite common nowadays. Planning takes a long time, and sometimes the unexpected happens, so, rather than have an imperfect wedding, many couples choose to reschedule. In fact, about 20% of couples call off their weddings, but usually the reasons are inside the relationship itself: infidelity, irreconcilable differences, or changed priorities.

Seldom does a couple postpone or call off their wedding because their in-laws request it. Yet, that’s exactly what this mother asked of her daughter. She requested that she not get married the year she turns 50, as that would take the spotlight off her. Unsure of whether this was a reasonable request, the bride decided to seek advice online.

A bride clashed with her mother over the date of her wedding

Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait

Image credits: www.kaboompics.comFollowDonate / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait

Since it was the year of her mother’s 50th, she believed the wedding would take the spotlight off her and demanded the wedding be postponed to the next year

Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait

Image credits:

“Her birthday is in February and the wedding is planned for August, so many months apart,” the bride clarified in the comments

Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait

Commenters speculated why this was so important to the mother: “Your mom must be the star of the show, huh?”

Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After talking to her mother one-on-one, the bride came back with an update

Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait

Image credits:

Most commenters sided with the bride: “Elope and don’t invite her”

Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait
Mom Wants A Whole Year To Celebrate Her Birthday, Tells Daughter Her Wedding Can Wait

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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