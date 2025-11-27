20 Celebrity Transformations That Left Us Speechless In 2025

2025 has brought new hits, beloved films and shows, and also plenty of celebrity transformations that left fans doing a double take on their favorite stars.
Some A-listers impressed with their toned physiques, while others sparked plastic surgery speculation or challenged beauty norms by aging gracefully in front of the world.
In other cases, iconic actors made rare public appearances that left jaws dropping at how much they had changed.
Without further ado, here’s a list of 20 stars who made headlines for their physical transformations this year.
#1 Meghan Trainor
Meghan became world famous for her 2014 hit All About That Bass, in which she celebrated her curves and said she refused to be a “stick figure silicone Barbie doll.”
This year, the songstress lost a significant amount of weight through physical exercise, dietary changes, and weight-loss jab Mounjaro.
“I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy,” the 31-year-old star shared in April.
Meghan began her transformation in 2022, telling Entertainment Tonight that she had lost 60 pounds (approx. 27 kg) through diet and exercise.
She also underwent breast augmentation surgery this year, confirming the operation last May by singing on stage, “It’s pretty clear, I got some new b**bs,” instead of “It’s pretty clear, I ain’t no size two.”
Image source: Meghan Trainor, Monica Schipper/Getty Images
#2 Lindsay Lohan
In 2025, Lindsay reprised her role as Anna Coleman in Freakier Friday, the Freaky Friday sequel that premiered twelve years after the original Disney film.
In the movie, the 39-year-old appeared blonde, and her signature freckles were nowhere to be seen.
“I want whatever she’s been doing to her face. She looks AMAZING,” one fan said.
“I need a Lindsay Lohan makeover,” shared another netizen.
Despite plastic surgery speculation, Lindsay has consistently denied going under the knife. She has revealed, however, that she has received Botox injections and laser treatments.
Image source: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
#3 Mandy Moore
The actress and singer turned heads at the 2025 Inspiration Awards in October, with many fans speculating about possible cosmetic procedures that may have altered her natural features.
Mandy is known for portraying Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us and for starring in Nicholas Sparks’ romance A Walk to Remember.
“I can’t figure it out how this can be the same person. Mandy Moore was such a natural beauty, why get work done to the point of being unrecognized?” one confused fan asked.
“What the hell happened to Mandy Moore? Is it even the same person?” echoed another.
Image source: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
#4 Demi Lovato
Demi did not go unnoticed when she attended Paris Fashion Week this year after admitting to using anti-wrinkle injections at 33.
“There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both,” the Disney alum said of Xeomin, a Botox-like substance.
“It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin.”
After seeing her photos at the event, many commenters noted that the Skyscraper singer appeared to be “aging backwards.”
Image source: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images
#5 Lily Collins
Lily alarmed fans when she stepped out for New York Fashion Week in September, sporting a crop top and low-rise skirt that revealed her slender midriff.
“This cannot be real,” one netizen commented.
“The era of extreme thinness has really returned. That’s scary. (Not the fact that she’s thin, but the glorification of it),” a separate viewer pointed out.
The Emily in Paris actress previously opened up about her past struggles with an eating-related disorder that caused her to stop menstruating for years, as detailed in her memoir, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.
“I wanted to reach this image of what I thought perfection was,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2017. “As I grew older, I realized that perfection doesn’t exist and my priorities have shifted because I want a family one day.”
Image source: Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic, Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
#6 Kim Novak
The 92-year-old actress made her first major public appearance in a decade to accept the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Kim is best known for starring in Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, considered one of the greatest films of all time. She retired from acting in 1991 after a “painful” experience filming Liebestraum.
“She’s one of the best actresses to ever grace the screen,” one viewer said after seeing Kim at the prestigious film festival this year.
“Why so much cosmetic surgery? She’d be better without it,” added another.
Kim reacted to the public scrutiny surrounding her appearance, writing in 2014, “After my appearance on the Oscars this year, I read all the jabs. I know what Donald Trump and others said, and I’m not going to deny that I had fat injections in my face.”
The US President had posted on social media that Kim “should sue” her plastic surgeon.
“They seemed far less invasive than a facelift,” she said of the injections, which she got in 2012 for a TCM interview special. “In my opinion, a person has a right to look as good as they can, and I feel better when I look better.”
Image source: Archive Photos/Getty Images, Francois Durand/Getty Images
#7 Christina Aguilera
Many fans said Christina appeared to have turned to weight-loss jabs when she promoted the arrival of Burlesque in London’s West End.
They claimed the star had a hollowed look to her face with sunken eyes, which is described as a potential side effect of weight-loss injections, according to Harvard Health.
After the 44-year-old hitmaker donned a tight olive dress in Britain, one user commented, “Western nonsensical beauty standards strike again! Smh.”
“Christina doesn’t even look like Christina anymore,” typed another.
Image source: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
#8 Susan Boyle
Many netizens agreed that Susan, who rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, looked “unrecognizable” when she appeared at the Pride of Britain Awards in October.
The Scottish singer, now 64 years old, debuted a blonde bob, ditching the natural curly locks she rocked on the talent show.
“Looking as beautiful as ever, Susan. Whenever I see your photo, my brain sings I Dreamed A Dream,” one fan said, referencing the song Susan auditioned with—the one that drastically changed her life.
Since appearing on Britain’s Got Talent, Susan has sold more than 25 million records and received two Grammy nominations. Her debut album was the best-selling album internationally in 2009.
Image source: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images, Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
#9 Bradley Cooper
Bradley was one of many stars who faced plastic surgery speculation in 2025.
The 50-year-old Silver Linings Playbook actor was pictured with 30-year-old supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid after her Vogue cover party.
According to plastic surgeon Dr. Rian Maercks, Bradley may have undergone a face lift to achieve a firmer jawline. In contrast, analyzing his photos, plastic surgeon Dr. John Diaz attributed the recent changes in his appearance to the natural aging process.
Image source: David M. Benett/WireImage, Marc Piasecki/WireImage
#10 Jessica Simpson
Jessica returned to the small screen with her first acting role in 15 years in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair, where she played a woman whose husband forced her to undergo plastic surgery.
But some fans believe the Irresistible singer actually got work done, claiming that she “bought a new face” and looked like “AI Jessica” after watching her appearance at the 2025 MTV VMAs.
The 45-year-old, who returned to music this year after more than a decade, previously revealed that she had undergone two tummy tucks after having three children.
Image source: David Buchan/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
#11 David Dobrik
David stunned viewers when he unveiled his “insane” body transformation after a two-year hiatus on YouTube.
The content creator, who boasts 17 million subscribers, returned to the platform in January with a 14-minute video documenting his physical transformation.
“This is crazy that I look like this. I don’t know what happened,” said David, who focused on reducing his body fat with personal trainer Ilya Fedorovich.
By the end of his health journey, David’s body fat percentage had dropped to 13.1% and he had gained 10.5 pounds of muscle.
Image source: Xeela Fitness, David Dobrik
#12 Dominic Purcell
Dominic famously played Lincoln Burrows in the TV series Prison Break, which ran between 2005 and 2017. At the time, the actor sported a clean-shaven look with his hair also shaved.
However, the 55-year-old Aussie considered it was time for a change and debuted a long, white bearded look this year.
“For a second, I didn’t recognize you,” one fan said of Dominic’s new look.
“Rocking that beard, mate!” complimented another.
Image source: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, dominicpurcell
#13 Eliza Coupe
Eliza sparked health concerns after walking the red carpet of the premiere of the Netflix series The Residence back in March.
Many fans said the actress, known for her role as Denisse Mahoney in the medical sitcom Scrubs, looked worryingly thin compared to her past appearances.
“Wow, I can’t believe how much she’s changed in 15 years,” wrote one fan.
“She has the face and body of someone who has made bad decisions,” commented another.
In 2017, Eliza told Bon Appétit that she was “an actress with food issues and body image issues.”
Image source: abc, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
#14 Jenna Ortega
In August, a tweet comparing older photos of Jenna with her appearance at the Paris premiere of Wednesday went viral.
“Stop the buccal fat removal!” the user wrote, suggesting the 23-year-old may have gone under the knife to achieve a slimmer face and highlight the hollowed-out area between her cheeks and jawline.
“Imagine the brainwashing it would take to convince someone to do that to their face,” commented someone else.
Many fans focused on other parts of Jenna’s look, including her bleached eyebrows and her dramatic Vivienne Westwood gown.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Samir Hussein/WireImage
#15 Oliver Platt
Oliver was pictured looking significantly slimmer in a rare public appearance while walking in Manhattan last June.
The 65-year-old actor is known for starring in Flatliners alongside Julia Roberts and for portraying psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Charles in Chicago Med. You may also recognize him for Hulu’s The Bear, in which he plays Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski.
The father of three sported a casual outfit that included a gray collared shirt, jean shorts, and tennis shoes.
He also attended a dinner for the cast and producers of The Bear that month.
Image source: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, David Jon/Getty Images for FX Networks
#16 Kris Jenner
Kris became the talk of the web after undergoing a facelift that made her look like one of her daughters.
“Kris’ surgeon did WONDERS,” one comment summed up, capturing the overall sentiment after her transformation.
The “momager,” who manages the careers of the billionaire Kardashian-Jenner clan, was so pleased with the results that she invited her plastic surgeon, Dr. Steven Levine, to her lavish 70th birthday party.
“If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully,” she said of the procedure.
Image source: Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, krisjenner
#17 Maggie Wheeler
Maggie decided to challenge societal beauty standards for women and proudly embraced her gray hair this year.
The 63-year-old actress, best known for her role as the iconic Janice Hosenstein on Friends, attended an anniversary event for Everybody Loves Raymond, in which she played Linda Gruenfelder.
Maggie glowed in a shimmering golden suit, with the jacket styled over a white blouse.
“She looks radiant! I love that,” one fan said, while a second user added, “Maggie was stunning then and still is now.”
Image source: John Sciulli/WireImage for BWR Public Relations, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
#18 Emilia Clarke
The Game of Thrones actress attended the Global Gift Gala on November 1, debuting what many suspected to be a physical transformation.
Emilia stunned in a floor-length Alexander McQueen gown, but netizens focused on her face, claiming she appeared to have received fillers.
“She’s lovely but I worry she’s doing cosmetic things that she doesn’t need to do,” one user wrote, while others said the 45-year-old had lost her natural features and now had a stereotypical “Hollywood face.”
Emilia said she uses wrinkle-correcting serum and other preventive skincare products and that she’s not interested in getting “serious stuff done,” explaining, “I can’t do my job if I can’t move my face.”
Image source: Larry Busacca/Getty Images, naokoscintu
#19 Christopher Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Christopher, began his fitness journey in 2020. This year, he impressed everyone with his results when his sister, Katherine, shared a family photo for National Sibling Day.
The 27-year-old appeared looking much slimmer after “working out and making better food choices,” according to a source close to the star.
Unlike siblings Katherine and Patrick, Christopher is not in show business. Still, his proud father enjoys featuring him in his social media posts.
“Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can’t even keep up with you!” Arnold shared in honor of Christopher’s birthday.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
#20 Bhad Bhabie
Rapper Bhad Bhabie debuted a blonde hairdo amid her feud with Alabama Barker, the daughter of Travis Barker and stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian.
At the beginning of the year, the rapper swapped her natural dark hair for a blonde wig and posted a video seemingly imitating Alabama, who is blonde.
The two reportedly started feuding when Bhad Bhabie—born Danielle Marie Bregoli— accused the 21-year-old of trying to steal her now-ex boyfriend and father of her child, Le Vaughn.
Bhad Bhabie became famous for saying “Catch me outside, how about that?” during a 2016 interview on Dr. Phil when she was 13.
Image source: bhadbhabie, bhadbhabie/Instagram Stories
