Hey Pandas, Got Any Advice For A Girl About To Go To Junior High? (Closed)

This year is my final year of elementary school and I can’t believe it is ending… I’ve been doing online school for a while and I haven’t had much advice about what to do and I don’t even know what junior high is like. (Junior high for my school is 7-8) I just need advice. So, please, help!
#1
don’t vape
#2
Hi queen! I’m in 6th grade too about to go to junior high! I recommend we live life hopefully because junior high is going to be living hell. But that’s okay! Stay positive! let’s not worry about dating just quite. Make sure to get all your work done and respect everyone especially the teachers! You seem like a sweet person so don’t worry too much. Mistakes will be made, just learn from them. Have a great day and make sure you have a clique. They are helpful, trust me. Choose what elections make you happy. Love you!! -Maya
#3
Find your people! What I mean is, join a school club, something that you really enjoy doing. I was really stressed and then I joined theater and it really helped me take my mind off things. That said, don’t procrastinate. You’ll regret it when you’ve got an assignment due at 8 A.M and it’s already 10 P.M. Try your best to keep up with your homework. Good luck!
#4
hi, i’m in middle school and heres some advice, since of covid you might get those waters in a cup, math will be super hard and you might get 5 exams a week.
#5
also, if your having a hard time at home or with your schoolwork/studies don’t be afraid to talk to the counselors! they are there to help and would love to help you. middle school can be scary at times, but I’m sure you’ll make through.
-Angelica
#6
Make sure to be on top of schoolwork, remember that most teachers will be willing to bend over backwards for their students and are ready and willing to help, try and get friends together in a study group, BE READY FOR FIGHTS IN THE HALLS, like seriously, if you get caught in that crowd, you WILL be pushed around, join an after school club or two, try out for a sport if you want, remember that being nice to assholes DOES NOT WORK, they will still be assholes, and be nothing other than the best you can be.
#7
T pose to assert your dominice
#8
Don’t change for anyone. Try to keep a good and healthy balance between studying and social life so that you have the best of both worlds. Explore and try to find out what you like to do and learn the most.
#9
Don’t change to become “popular” The only reason people will talk behind your back is because they are too afraid to say it to your face. No matter what other people say you are perfect the way you are.
As far as studies, have a good balance. I was extremely stressed because I wanted perfect grades. If you can get good grades, that’s good but, don’t sacrifice your mental health and relationships for school.
Find yourself a good core of friend 1-3 people, who support you no matter what.
That’s all I can think of. Hope it helps.
#10
1. Try your best! Even if you mess up, you can sometimes get another chance to make it right. 2. Don’t try to get too popular or at least have the whole school like you. You won’t need many friends because you’ll never know who is backstabbing you. 3. Make sure that someone can support you at school if your having a hard time. If you feel bad or someone in your family got injured badly, you can always find the friend that always support you and a council that will support you.
#11
I just started this year. My advice is to stay on top of your assignments. My mark was at 83, and I forgot to hand in one assignment, my mark went all the way down to 68.
#12
ok I’m in junior high, and my advice is to trust your gut.if you have a bad feeling about something your friends want to do or something don’t be afraid to walk away.
#13
i finished grade 6 last year but so far math in grade 7 is pretty hard. so i advise you to study your math homework as much as you can at home (i never actually do it tbh)
always try to stay on top of your assignments and DON’T hand them in late. i did that with mostly every assignment in science before christmas and i ended up getting a 58 for my science grade.
and finally, dont vape like the other JH/high school kids. and also, you wont get much time to do assignments in class so you have to do them at home. dont use your phone in class because me and a bunch of other kids got caught texting multiple times so now i either leave my phone at home or i keep it shut off in my book bag until 3 o’clock. hope you have a great start to grade 7.
-romery
#14
Also, do not, under any circumstances, allow yourself to be peer pressured into vaping, smoking, drinking, minor crime, or having sex. You are way too young. If your friends try to force you to do something you are not okay with, they are not your friends. And if someone does not back off after you repeatedly told them to, that gives you the green light to beat the s**t out of them. DON’T LET OTHERS PUSH YOU AROUND OR TAKE ATVANTAGE OF YOU.
#15
Don’t take crap from anyone. If someone is being rude or disrespecting you, ignore them. You will make plenty of new friends, I can tell you that, but there are always those FEW PEOPLE who are just not nice. Ignore them. They aren’t worth your time.
Also NEVER EVER TOUCH THE UNDERSIDE OF A DESK THERE IS SOOO MUCH GUM STUCK THERE IT’S DISGUSTING-
#16
Be yourself! If people don’t like you for who you are, don’t keep hanging around them.
#17
I have learned that the time we all have is limited, so dont waste it by living someone else’s life. Just be yourself. You are awesome ⭐
#18
I’m going to junior high (middle school) soon, like in a year or two.
My teacher used to be a middle school teacher and here’s some advice:
You’re going to get a lot of hw, more than you did in elementary. And you’ll be seeing more than 4 teachers in a day. So try to focus in class and do hw early so you don’t end up doing it at 2am before its due!
Wishing you lots of luck!
-ThatOneCrazyFanGirl
#19
Keep up with your work. It will pile up and you will start failing your classes quickly if you don’t do the work. Also try to make friends with teachers, they’ll be a little less hard on you.
#20
Don’t get involved in drugs, it’ll get worse if you keep the habit into high school or whatever. You’ll get a record if you’re caught. Don’t get into fights. Popularity is overrated, I find the less popular the funnier, smarter, etc you are. Study, study a lot, or you’re going to experience some grade drops. Pay attention. Get a good amount of sleep.
#21
Some people are JERKS. Don’t talk to them. Some people are FAKES. Don’t talk to them. Some people use you. DON’T talk to them.
#22
I am in my second year of junior high, which means I’m in 7th grade at the moment. I can totally relate to the feeling of being nervous. I remember it too. Don’t worry though, your friends will hopefully keep in touch with you. Talk to your parents if you have any questions or concerns. Also, in junior high, you will have several classes. I have 6. They will be usually referred to “periods”. So, if your teacher says something like “OK class, you guys need to stop drawing on the board and go to 4th period.” They are referring to your 4th class of the day. At my school, we don’t have recess. But, you will have a few minutes to switch classes. I hope this is enough information for you. Good luck!
#23
It’s probably gonna get stressful, and you need to be willing to ask for help. I didn’t ask for help in 8th grade at the beginning and I was dangerously close to failing a class until I got help. Also, make sure to have friends to lean on just in case.
#24
it’s not as big as it looks. I went to a really big school cause it was a middle and high school combined, and was really afraid of getting lost, but then realized we only had 2 halls, one upstairs and one downstairs.
Follow Us