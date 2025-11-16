15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

by

I’m a French artist, and my name is Dimitri “Jahz Design.” I graduated as a graphic designer. I have always been interested in history and architectural remains. It was in 2013 when I developed my interest in the urban photography of heritage in disuse. My first exploration was an ancient cemetery of military ships.

I travel the globe looking for forgotten places in urban decay. Today, I want to share with you the most beautiful abandoned castles in the world.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Italy

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#2 France

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#3 France

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#4 France

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#5 France

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#6 France

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#7 Belgium

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#8 Belgium

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#9 Portugal

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#10 France

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#11 Italy

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#12 France

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#13 Italy

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#14 France

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

#15 France

15 Of The Most Beautiful Abandoned Castles I Discovered During My Travels Around The World

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet Gringo, The Cat Who Mustached His Way Into Our Hearts
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2025
My 67 Cute Bunny Comics That Often Don’t End Well
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
IT Employee Accidentally Caused Mass Quitting After Overhearing A Heated Conversation Between His Boss And An Intern
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Photographer Captures An Orangutan Reaching Out To Help A Forest Warden In Borneo
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Only Way You’ll Lose Your Head Looking At These 11 Religious Cartoons Is By Laughing
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Men Rant About How Oblivious Women Are To Their Privilege, Eat Their Own Words When One Of Them Replies
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.