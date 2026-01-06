Most Stressful Countries Right Now, According To Gallup’s Global Emotions Report

Gallup’s annual Global Emotions Report measures how people around the world experience key emotions in daily life. One of its most closely watched metrics is “Stress Yesterday,” defined as the percentage of adults who said “yes” when asked if they felt stress the previous day.
This metric offers a narrow, real-time snapshot of how tense or pressured people feel, day to day. While many emotion-focused reports highlight the best countries to live in (like Finland, Singapore, Luxembourg, or Denmark), they often rely on broad indexes that overlook personal, day-to-day realities.
Since it captures a single day, “Stress Yesterday” fluctuates. Short-term financial, political, or social stressors can impact results, which is precisely what makes this measure valuable. It reveals everyday stress in people’s lives, rather than relying on sweeping statistics such as GDP or life expectancy.
The list, however, reveals recurring global themes, including rising costs, housing pressures, employment concerns, and safety concerns.
#1 #20 Malta
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 52% Yes, 48% No
Malta ranks 20th on Gallup’s list, with just over half of respondents reporting feeling stressed the previous day. That might come as a surprise, given the country’s sunny climate and booming tourism. But surface-level appeal often hides daily pressures.
Housing prices and living costs are a significant source of tension. Malta’s limited space and rising demand make affordability difficult for many. Tourism fuels the economy but also brings long hours, seasonal pressure, and social strain.
For locals juggling work and family, stress often comes from simply keeping up with the demands of a packed, expensive day.
Image source: r/travel
#2 #19 El Salvador
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 52% Yes, 48% No
El Salvador’s stress levels match Malta’s, but the root causes differ. For many, daily pressure comes from trying to make wages cover rising costs. Even basic purchases require planning when income doesn’t stretch far enough.
While safety indicators may show improvement, uncertainty persists. Changes in policy or governance can rapidly shift public sentiment, but long-standing concerns remain.
Yesterday’s stress reflects constant questions about financial stability, reliable routines, and whether sudden changes might throw everything off track.
Image source: r/travel
#3 #18 Madagascar
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 53% Yes, 46% No
In Madagascar, affordability and access shape most daily stressors. More than half of respondents reported feeling stressed yesterday, with food and fuel prices placing a disproportionate burden on household budgets.
Essential services such as healthcare, education, and transport remain inconsistent, making everyday tasks more complex and costly.
Stress tends to build not from a single crisis, but from constant minor disruptions, such as getting to school, paying for medication, or finding transport when it’s unreliable.
Image source: r/travel
#4 #17 Venezuela
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 54% Yes, 46% No
In Venezuela, high stress levels persist despite widespread adaptation to long-term instability. Inflation touches nearly every daily decision, from buying food to getting around to maintaining a household.
To cope, many rely on multiple jobs, informal gigs, or remittances. These workarounds help, but they also introduce additional stress.
Yesterday’s stress reflects constant mental strain, with individuals stretched thin and managing daily life in a state of survival.
Image source: r/CityPorn
#5 #16 Jordan
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 54% Yes, 46% No.
Jordan also ranks among the least stressed of Gallup’s top 20, with 54% of the nation reporting that they’d experienced stress yesterday. However, cost pressures and waning employment prospects are vast sources of anxiety.
For younger adults in particular, concerns about job stability and wages can shape how stressful an ordinary day feels.
Family obligations also matter. Caregiving responsibilities and financial support for extended family are typical in Jordan, adding layers of expectation to the average daily load.
Regional instability, even when not directly experienced, can register as background stress that influences how people perceive their personal security and prospects.
Image source: FiveLightsDown / Flickr
#6 #15 Ecuador
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 54% Yes, 46% No
In Ecuador, more than half of respondents reported feeling stressed yesterday, much of it tied to personal safety. Everyday routines such as commuting, shopping, or taking children to school can become nerve-racking when safety is uncertain.
Financial concerns add to the strain. Unstable wages turn simple expenses into stressful decisions. Long commutes, crowded buses, and juggling work with family duties all combine to shape how stress accumulates in daily life.
Image source: r/travel
#7 #14 Canada
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 54% Yes, 46% No
Canada’s spot on the most-stressed list may come as a surprise, but 54% of people said they felt stressed yesterday. Housing remains a key pressure point, especially in major cities where prices rise faster than wages.
Even with universal healthcare, long wait times for appointments and procedures can add to everyday anxiety. Canada’s example shows that national wealth does not guarantee low personal stress when daily systems feel stretched.
Image source: r/travel
#8 #13 Albania
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 54% Yes, 46% No
In Albania, widening gaps between wages and costs force many people to budget tightly and stretch limited incomes. This constant strain shows up in everyday stress levels.
Migration adds to the emotional load. Many households rely on remittances from relatives working abroad while also experiencing separation and uncertainty. Moreover, bureaucracy often turns routine tasks into time-consuming hurdles, fueling daily frustration.
Image source: r/albania
#9 #12 Sri Lanka
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 55% Yes, 44% No
In Sri Lanka, 55% of respondents reported feeling stressed yesterday. Although the country is slowly recovering from recent economic crises, the impact is still deeply felt in daily routines.
Most households focus on meeting essential needs. Rising prices and limited flexibility make even basic budgeting a challenge. While headlines may highlight recovery, the stress metric indicates how much daily life remains strained for many Sri Lankans.
Image source: r/CityPorn
#10 #11 Liberia
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 55% Yes, 45% No
In Liberia, daily stress is driven by unstable incomes and unreliable services. More than half of respondents reported feeling stressed yesterday, with finances weighing heavily on every household decision.
Gaps in healthcare, transport, and basic services complicate the planning of routine tasks. Stress shows up when people can’t count on clinics being open, transport running on time, or prices staying steady. The result is constant tension around even the simplest errands.
Image source: imgur.com
#11 #10 Lebanon
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 56% Yes, 44% No
In Lebanon, 56% of people reported feeling stressed yesterday. Daily purchases have become a source of concern, with currency volatility necessitating frequent recalculations of value and affordability.
Additionally, infrastructure failures, particularly power outages, impose stress on both home and work routines. Many feel stuck in constant “life admin,” where managing basics like banking, bills, and shopping becomes mentally exhausting.
Image source: r/travel
#12 #9 Chad
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 56% Yes, 44% No
In Chad, 56% of people reported experiencing stress yesterday, primarily attributable to food insecurity and volatile prices. When the cost of staples shifts suddenly, families must scramble to adjust, often without a safety net.
Unreliable services and ongoing safety risks add more strain. Extreme weather, poor infrastructure, and local disruptions all compound daily stress. As one of the most polluted countries globally, Chad’s challenges permeate every corner of daily life.
Image source: r/Africa
#13 #8 Turkey
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 57% Yes, 42% No
In Türkiye, 57% of people reported feeling stressed yesterday, with inflation playing a dominant role. Rising costs shape how families plan their days, make purchases, and think about the future.
Long commutes, demanding jobs, and constant economic news also increase pressure. Add in social unrest and uncertainty, and it becomes clear why daily life in Türkiye feels so tense for many residents.
Image source: r/travel
#14 #7 Northern Cyprus
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 57% Yes, 43% No
In Northern Cyprus, 57% of respondents said they felt stress yesterday. Economic constraints are significant, with a small market and limited job opportunities fueling daily tension.
Being less affluent than the southern region adds to local anxiety. Employment constraints and trade restrictions make it hard to plan beyond the present. The data underscores how stress can build even in places often associated with calm or vacation.
Image source: r/travel
#15 #6 Iraq
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 57% Yes, 43% No
In Iraq, 57% of people reported feeling stressed yesterday. Even in quieter periods, daily life is shaped by economic uncertainty, service instability, and security concerns.
Many struggle with limited job prospects and unstable income, making routine decisions, such as travel or purchases, feel risky. Long-term tensions and social unrest keep stress levels high, even when no single event triggers it.
Image source: r/travel
#16 #5 Greece
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 57% Yes, 43% No
In Iraq, 57% of people reported feeling stressed yesterday. Even in quieter periods, daily life is shaped by economic uncertainty, service instability, and security concerns.
Many struggle with limited job prospects and unstable income, making routine decisions, such as travel or purchases, feel risky. Long-term tensions and social unrest keep stress levels high, even when no single event triggers it.
Image source: r/travel
#17 #4 Egypt
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 58% Yes, 42% No
In Egypt, 58% of people reported feeling stressed yesterday. Soaring prices and stagnant wages leave many families juggling essential expenses to stay afloat.
Urban life adds more pressure. Long commutes, overcrowded transportation, and tight schedules make each day more difficult to manage. Even when nothing dramatic happens, the daily grind remains demanding.
Image source: r/travel
#18 #3 Cyprus
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 60% Yes, 40% No
Cyprus ranks as the most-stressed country in Europe, with 60% of people reporting stress yesterday. Housing is a significant issue, particularly in tourist-heavy areas where rents rise faster than wages, leaving little room for unexpected costs.
Seasonal work adds instability. Extended hours during peak months are followed by slower periods that leave many underpaid. Despite its sunny reputation, daily life in Cyprus can be far more stressful than outsiders might expect.
Image source: r/travel
#19 #2 Sierra Leone
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 64% Yes, 36% No
Sierra Leone ranks second globally in stress, with 64% of people reporting feeling it yesterday. Many rely on irregular work and unstable income, making it hard to plan even a single day without compromise.
Service gaps in power, transport, and healthcare add more daily hurdles. The country’s low happiness score underscores the exhaustion of navigating life when basic systems fail (per the Sierra Leone Telegraph).
Image source: r/CityPorn
#20 #1 Rwanda
Respondents Feeling Stressed: 64% Yes, 36% No
Rwanda ranks first on Gallup’s 2025 list, with 64% of people reporting feeling stressed yesterday. Daily pressures such as high costs, heavy workloads, and limited financial flexibility are constant.
The stress metric reveals more than a moment; it shows how tough ordinary life can be. Rather than reflecting a single crisis, the score points to the uncertainty and strain that arise from simply trying to get through each day.
Image source: r/travel
FAQ
Is America more stressful than other countries?
According to Gallup’s Global Emotions Report, America ranks near the global average for positive experiences; it is more stressful than some countries but less so than others, such as Rwanda, Greece, and Albania.
Which country has the most anxiety?
According to Gallup, Afghanistan scored the highest percentage of worry at 80%, making it the most anxious-feeling population this year.
Follow Us