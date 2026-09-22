These Are The 74 Absurd Little Problems That Apparently Come With Living A Middle-Class Life

You get ready to toss freshly grated Parmigiano onto your hot pasta, only to find the block is gone. Or you go to pour yourself a drink, only to find that the wine fridge has stopped working. Suddenly, a perfectly good evening feels like a total disaster over a minor inconvenience.
Welcome to the world of middle-class “emergencies.”
While actual hardships and serious global news dominate our feeds daily, small mishaps like these can still feel strangely catastrophic in the moment. Accidentally buying scratchy toilet paper or running out of coffee beans isn’t a real crisis, but try telling that to someone whose entire morning routine just got disrupted.
When a recent online thread asked people to confess the most ridiculous middle-class struggles that ever threw off their day, people stepped up with full honesty. Instead of pretending to be above it all, they fully owned up to the absurdity and shared their most dramatic, petty meltdowns.
Dive in for a funny reality check on the minor daily disasters that make most of us lose our minds over nothing.
#1
Having to walk the entire deck of the ship because we left our sunglasses at the restaurant.
Image source: virgin, Rachel Claire
#2
I once heard a seven year old at a very posh restaurant say “Grandpa, mummy went home with my driver, because Daddy left with hers, so I will have to go home with you.”!!!
Image source: electra75, Tahir Xəlfəquliyev
#3
Getting annoyed because I’ve picked up the keys for the Porsche instead of the Mustang.
Image source: north_east80, ArtHouse Studio
To understand whether these problems are actually minor or just feel that way, it helps to look at who really makes up the middle class today.
But there isn’t actually one single agreed-upon definition. The Pew Research Center, for example, defines middle-class households as those earning between two-thirds and double the national median income, after adjusting for family size.
Other global groups look at it slightly differently. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development draws the line between 75% and 200% of a country’s median income. Meanwhile, policy groups like the Brookings Institution point out that middle class isn’t just about income stats — it’s also defined by financial stability, education, and having enough extra cash for small luxuries rather than living strictly hand-to-mouth.
#4
In lockdown, during that time when only 50 people at a time were permitted into supermarkets for essentials only, I was grabbing some teabags. There was a woman with her teen son in the same aisle, and I overheard her say, “I swear Sebastian, if there is no whole bean coffee, I’m going to be very, very angry”.
Image source: loosenewt77, Kampus Production
#5
Getting told off by your 4 year old granddaughter for not having humus; ‘mate at your age I hadn’t heard of chickpeas let alone humus’.
Image source: hippychix68, Kiều Ngọc Bích
#6
I had to take my then eight-year-old daughter to A&E because I dropped a bottle of wine on her foot. They actually said “that’s a very middle class injury!”
Image source: ruthbc_is_here, Carmel Nsenga
The western society generally splits into three main groups: the lower class (people who live below the poverty line), the upper class (the top earners), and the middle class sandwiched in between.
For a long time, being middle class was the ultimate goal. It meant you could count on a stable job, build a career, live in a comfortable home, and enjoy a good life. It also gave families confidence that their children would have an even better future. At the macro level, having a strong, thriving middle class keeps economies healthy and societies stable.
#7
Forgetting to clean before the cleaner comes round.
Image source: helensiwan, Tima Miroshnichenko
#8
I know somone who couldn’t find their rolex watch for months, claimed it on insurance… and then found it in a £1200 louboutin sneaker where it had been packed for safekeeping on a return flight.
Image source: cmykimberly, Adefemi Adedoyin
#9
Accidentally buying toilet paper with just 3 layers instead of 4.
Image source: silke.harvey, Anna Shvets
This group is steadily shrinking, though, especially in the US. Back in 1971, about 61% of Americans lived in middle-class households. By 2023, that number had dropped to just 51%, according to Pew Research data.
This is because middle-class income growth since 1970 has not kept pace with income growth in the upper-income tier. The cost of living also went up fast, but most people’s paychecks didn’t keep up.
#10
Running out of parmigiano.
Image source: bothbikes, kaboompics.com/
#11
Not an emergency but all these answers reminded me of that time when I was an early teenager and my aunt came to the house and saw me in the living room reading the newspaper and she went: Look at you! Reading the paper mid-morning like the rich! And my answer was: “Why? what do poor people do?”
Image source: squidkiddesign, Vika Glitter
#12
The wine fridge is broken!!
Image source: reus.wendy, Valeria Boltneva
At the same time, the line separating the middle class from financial ruin is getting thinner. While buying a home was once the ultimate milestone of middle-class stability, soaring prices and high interest rates have pushed it out of reach for millions.
A 2024 analysis by Redfin found that an American household now needs to earn over $113,000 a year just to afford a median-priced home — far above what the average worker brings home.
Because housing has become so expensive, younger generations are pausing traditional independence. Recent data shows that nearly half of young adults aged 18 to 29 in the US still live with their parents — the highest level seen since the Great Depression era. For many Millennials and Gen Zers, even paying monthly rent on a starter apartment eats up so much of their paycheck that saving for the future is nearly impossible.
#13
Having separate hand-thrown pottery grating dishes for Parmesan and lemon zest. And wailing that I couldn’t find the lemon one after moving house and that my salad was RUINED.
I was born in Gravesend and still laughingly describe myself as ‘working class’.
Image source: edibledormouse, Khadijah Karaca
#14
The dog eating my smashed avocado sandwich, -and explaining to the vet.
Image source: johnevans6612, Fer Martinez Gonzalez
#15
I accidentally opened a $150 bottle of red wine and used some in my pasta sauce. In my defence I don’t drink red wine and didn’t know it wasn’t a $3 bottle.
Image source: theaussiebooklover, Jonathan Borba
When housing takes up most of a family’s income, there is almost no safety net left. Recent government reports show that homelessness in the US jumped by over 12% in a single year, hitting its highest recorded level.
For a growing number of families, slipping from middle-class stability into economic hardship is simply the difference between a single workplace layoff or one missed rent payment.
“While numerous factors drive homelessness, the most significant causes are the shortage of affordable homes and the high cost of housing that have left many Americans living paycheck to paycheck and one crisis away from homelessness,” says Jeff Olivet, executive director of the US Interagency Council on Homelessness.
#16
Tesco Express being out of ground Lavazza so you have to buy Taylor’s of Harrogate.
Image source: marve1975, Dmitry Limonov
#17
When the cleaner quits on the Friday when they normally work and Lawrence has violin practice, Charlotte has ballet class and husband Richard has invited work colleagues over to work through their project.
Image source: pawprintsandwhiskersuk, kaboompics.com/
#18
Slipping on spilled black truffle olive oil and hitting your head on the espresso machine.
Image source: graham.lappin, Thomas Franke
The constant pressure changes how middle-class people view money. Complaining about running out of specialty cheese or having a minor mishap on a vacation might sound like peak “first-world problems.” But the reality is that middle-class people work hard and make trade-offs every day just to afford those tiny moments of comfort.
For example, a delayed departure or a canceled cruise ship excursion might be a minor annoyance to a wealthy person. But to a middle-class family, that trip might represent decades of careful budgeting, extra shifts, and skipped nights out.
#19
I couldnt find my garlic crusher and in my frustration shouted out to my husband “You expect me to chop garlic with a knife….like a PEASANT”.
Image source: awdigit, Eva Bronzini
#20
Mum and dad used to feed crows at the park when they were walking their dog.
Mum packed little bits of bread into a sandwich bag for them.
One day she forgot, but she had brought along a brioche roll for herself. She felt bad at having nothing for the crows, so she shared her roll with them.
After that, they wouldn’t eat anything else. I went to visit mum and one day heard her yelling at them “I can’t give you brioche every day! Just eat a bit of Mothers Pride like everyone else!”
Image source: sunny_bee_w, Liudmyla Shalimova
#21
Couldn’t produce an Earl Grey teabag for a visitor once. Crimson, I tell you… crimson…
Image source: lorrainekirby102, Charlotte May
When the world around us is reeling with actual crises, wars, and real hardships, it does make you wonder, though — why is it so hard just to be grateful for what we have?
The truth is, human beings often react to whatever is right in front of them. When your daily life is usually smooth and predictable, a minor inconvenience feels like a major bump in the road. It isn’t that people don’t care about real problems — it is just that a ruined dinner hits you the most in the present moment.
“You are free to see your life as an endless list of disasters, believe that the world is out to get you and the past to haunt you — but that doesn’t make it a good way to live. Part of managing life is learning how to manage your reactions, emotions, and stress. And an essential element of this managing is having perspective: not seeing every new problem as a new version of the end of the world,” says clinical social worker and author Robert Taibbi.
He explains that perspective is easy to lose, and the key is to get out of “your emotional brain and turn on your rational brain.”
#22
The one I lived: almost couldn’t get into the birth pool for my home birth because John Lewis were delivering the new washing machine.
Even in full blown labour the middle-class insanity gave me pause.
Image source: chloews, Tima Miroshnichenko
#23
Having to do with generic buns for your burger because you forgot to pick up Brioche buns.
The struggle is real.
Image source: parlyboy66, Mikhail Nilov
Maybe the real secret is learning how to hold two truths at once. You can acknowledge that your bad day isn’t a global tragedy without completely dismissing how annoying it felt in the moment.
We don’t need to force ourselves into toxic positivity or feel guilty for being frustrated when life gets annoying.
So, as you read through these absurd struggles, ask yourself: what is the one minor inconvenience that pushed you over the edge recently? And was it worth it?
#24
I’d gone off to work and received a text from my wife saying “I’ve left my Joules gilet in the Land Rover”.
Image source: owenwarne, Helena Lopes
#25
The cleaner, the gardener, and the guy collecting my Audi for a service all arriving at the same time.
Image source: bourke7206, Mike Jones
#26
Y’all, this was a real thing I saw living and working in Cambridge.
Image source: kolohechica
#27
Using a Waitrose bag for life when shopping at Lidl because Waitrose had run out of chia seeds.
Image source: steph.gkll, Alper Çuğun
#28
Who’s going to look after the sourdough starter while we’re hiking The Dolomites?
Image source: danieljalonso, Maryam Sicard
#29
Moaning at my teenager for looking in the wrong place for kindling. No darling not by the pizza oven, it’s next to the woodburner. And to think I’m Tooting born and bred.
Image source: suzywriting, cottonbro studio
#30
Your 5 y.o. telling you „I don’t like the salami, it’s not Hungarian.“.
Image source: katharinalotter, Skyler Ewing
#31
Today I ran out of frozen blueberries for the dog (antioxidants). So I had to give him fresh blueberries.
Image source: nick.picard, Veran Stanojevic
#32
The cheese guy wasn’t at the farmers market this week so we couldn’t get the good string cheese for snackies this week.
Image source: nb_sb_pk_cats, Hert Niks
#33
My son got upset because I used the super expensive balsamic vinegar for a marinade instead of the cheap stuff.
Image source: allison_e_thomas
#34
Forgetting to turn the ice machine off before bed.
Image source: stevensquirrel
#35
I had to attend A&E when I cut my cornea on a spiky piece of lavender in a fancy face scrub.
Image source: ilaidanegg
#36
I shattered my wrist playing pickleball while wearing Hokas.
Image source: mangyangel
#37
Running out of Sourdough bread, visiting a town with no artisanal Deli, Going to Norwich and not visiting the Jarrolds food hall to collect some fine cheeses….the list of disasters in never ending!
Image source: kevingreen039
#38
I once used BMW wax on my brothers mercedes. He wasn’t happy with me.
So I re arranged the shelves in the garage. Right for BMW, left for Merc.
Image source: 18myndd
#39
Violetta artichokes are out of stock in Tesco!
Image source: penarthlisa
#40
Thank you for this safe space where admitting I got into a mild fight with my ex over him bringing back the wrong scent of laundry beads doesnt sound so ridiculous. In my defense, he had been sleeping in my spring lavender field scented sheets, so whats up with the summer peach orchard bottle??! Smh.
Image source: thenatinat
#41
Having to refuse an offer of a hot beverage, when I really want one, because I only drink two specific brands of soy milk.
Image source: deborranoo
#42
My youngest and his girlfriend saw a video about homemade KFC, as we don’t own a deep fat fryer they filled a pan with approximately £40 or extra virgin olive oil and proceeded to dunk their chicken.
Chicken was nice though.
Image source: d3vy82
#43
I broke my bottle of vanilla once and logged about it, and an online friend from. N Cork sneered that it was far from Madagascan vanilla we were rared, which may be true, because: Ireland/Goodall’s, but I still felt vindicated when my German friend told me he’d want to crush his face into the broken glass and vanilla.
Image source: seaandsky76
#44
Using the spicy Italian olive oil on a salad instead of the sweet Spanish can really send the day spiraling, ya know.
Image source: andredarlington
#45
3 yo getting ready to travel from Sheffield to Liverpool:
“Will we be going in the lounge”?
Image source: johnny_ninety_nine
#46
Popping into Waitrose during a heatwave to buy some Scoops doggy ice cream for your Yorkshire Terriers only to find they have sold out.
Image source: edeniseven
#47
Having a 3yo granddaughter ask “Nonnie do you have any truffle cheese?” And, don’t I stock it for that baby!
Image source: mzsocal
#48
My daught came home from a play date and said. “MOM, they put any old thing on their Christmas tree!”
Image source: cathyldarby
#49
My husband looking like an absen-minded hobo while cykling to his job as a scientist at the university. Meanwhile I stroll to my work at the library dressed in colorful eccentric dresses.
Image source: karkkiatri
#50
The expensive cognac in the cooking.
Image source: cmr2153
#51
Didn’t have anything suitable to pour water with on our newborn at the end of bathtime so had to use our Le Creuset pitcher as a water ladle.
Image source: yvetteincontext
#52
Complaining about paying 20% VAT on school fees. If that’s a problem you couldn’t afford it in the first place.
Image source: metalguitarpete
#53
Vintage champagne not prosecco…. looking through the comments most seem more than reasonable.
Image source: the_foxydog
#54
You know how you can almost feel a cold coming on so you decide you need zinc and vitamin c and tea and extra rest in hopes of preventing it from being full blown? Ok, what’s the protocol when the cold is depression?
Image source: michellespeakspoetry
#55
Being offered a coffee in someone else’s house, only to recoil in silent horror as they reach for a jar of instant, instead of switching on a bean to cup machine.
Image source: david.a.l.stevenson
#56
I threatened to cancel all Christmas celebrations because our smoked salmon delivery had not arrived.
(My husband called me Margot for a month. IYKYK.)
Image source: courtcricket
#57
I couldn’t clean the conservatory windows because the only vinegar we had was balsamic.
Image source: alifant_50
#58
Waitrose and M&S both out of avocados.
Image source: kouroku
#59
Last week I almost cried because the cheese tray I made for my garden party wasn’t pretty enough.
Image source: theburnedoutassistant
#60
Losing some knuckle while zesting a lemon for an Ottolenghi recipe.
Image source: ben_ppcc
#61
Bag broke and shattered the organic micro green chimichurri on the driveway. Which reminds
me, I still need to clean up that glass.
Image source: lizabeach313
#62
I once sliced my hand open down to the tendon on a broken cafetière and the doctor at A&E said it was a ‘very middle class injury’.
Image source: jasperdan
#63
Waitrose stopped stocking the Louis Roederer Vintage that was my favourite, and I had to start buying the Collection version instead.
Image source: kimbomeva
#64
The flakes from my kouign amann fell off the table and stained my vintage bleu de travail jacket.
Image source: jmochacapp
#65
When the gently used spare piano you purchased for the library needs tuning, but no one within a 50 mile radius works on those particular models anymore, so the kids have to share the piano in the living room if the piece has more than 2 octaves. (This is about my childhood.)
Image source: somethingdifficulttoguess
#66
Having to make a different cocktail with dinner as you were out of the everyday cocktail light rum.
Image source: mscocktailden
#67
Forgetting to turn the thermostat to “away” when you head to the cottage.
Image source: sarah.robertson.barnes
#68
I ran out of sesame oil.
Image source: born.into.decline
#69
Breaking a very expensive bottle of wine and going into your FIL’s basement to just… get another.
Image source: 2112.0515
#70
When my wife came home and said she’d had the worst car wash ever.
Image source: kathleen_ethier
#71
Running out of Himalayan salt.
Image source: tiv34
#72
Watching or listening anything which was not on BBC. ITV etc was banned when my partner was growing – which was not a problem because his parents refused to have a telly (sorry television) in their house. My MIL was allowed a TV in the basement when she retired. FIL went to the Cinema if he wanted to watch a film. And of course radio was king – only BBC THO!
Image source: badbadartonwalls
#73
Getting cross as I had to shop in Morrisons and they didn’t have tuna fish in olive oil (only water or sunflower oil).
Image source: oboekatestjohn
#74
Running out of Teapigs tea temple chamomile bags.
Image source: karensvintagepieces
Follow Us