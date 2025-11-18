“Is It In Yet?”: 30 Devastating Lines From Women That Stung These Men Like Poison

It can be sobering to realize that oftentimes, the most painful things you hear from someone don’t come from an enemy and often aren’t even intended to be insults. The truth is that our loved ones can and will sometimes tell us things that can hurt very badly, with both good and ill intent.
Someone asked “What’s the most hurtful thing a man can hear from a woman?” and people shared their relevant examples. So get comfortable as you read through, upvote the most insightful posts and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.
#1
I had a drinking problem 6 years ago. I broke up with my gf because subconsciously I knew I was in a bad head space. Didn’t want to take her down with me. She came to grab her stuff from the house. We lived together. She said to me “Don’t become your father. You are better than him.” My father and mother are both alcoholics. Mother has been sober for 30+ years. Father has not and is awful while drinking.
Her saying this broke me. I quit drinking less than one week later. S**t f****d me up. Hurt me to my core. But I thank her daily for saying this to me. Not literally.But got my head straight. Might not be exactly what this post is asking for. This is my worse experience but at the same the best.
Image source: BeardedVirgin23, Eeshan Garg / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#2
When I was about 20 one of my best friends came around and was upset that a guy had rejected her and said she wasn’t attractive. She was crying and slightly drunk, as I hugged her she said “now I understand what it must feel like to be you”.
Image source: nyerueutyuerytw4yne6, Valeria Boltneva / pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
Every argument I have had with my sister’s since I was a child has resulted in my mum saying “you know what they are like, just let them have their way” because apparently I can take it better. I’ve basically been told my entire life that my opinion is irrelevant because I am a man and don’t cry about it and therefore it doesn’t affect my feelings.
Image source: Not3kidsinasuit
#4
“You’re too sensitive, it feels like I’m dating a girl.”
My first ex told me this, and I thought it was a me problem. Turns out there are women who don’t have a problem with sensitive guys (e.g. my wife).
Image source: TrumpetsGalore4, Alena Darmel / pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
We can stay married, but as friends. I want to pursue the other man.
No, thank you. Here is a divorce for you.
Image source: Lucious_Lippy, RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
For me, it was when she said “I’m only with you because you’ve got a big d**k and know how to use it. I never really gave a s**t about anything else.”
In response to me opening up about a few emotional things and the experience of being roofied by an older (adult) woman when I was 14 at a middle school party.
Image source: IcariusFallen, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
Using something you never told anyone else against you.
Image source: Personal_Term3858, Timur Weber / pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
Once had someone tell me, after years of being the “rock” in the relationship, “You’re just not that strong, are you?” It’s like all those moments of supporting them suddenly meant nothing.
Image source: BlossomMonica, Tomé Louro / pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
“You are not the father”.
Image source: C1sko, MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
When you’re trying to communicate your wants and needs in a friendship/relationship and they basically say “this is who I am, I’m not going to accommodate for you”
By all means, prioritize yourself, but friendships are a two-way street, so you can’t expect to just mindlessly do what you want and expect everyone to adjust to what you’re doing.
Image source: erazedcitizen, Vitaly Gariev / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#11
“But you’re so nice, how come you’re single” if i knew I wouldn’t be single and rubbing salt into that wound isn’t doing any favors.
Image source: MariusDarkblade, Cedric Fauntleroy / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
“He was just better in bed”.
Image source: Terrible_Departure90, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
“I wish I never had a child with you”
“I’m going to make sure you only get supervised visits to see your daughter”
“You’re so f*****g stupid, you f*****g ape”
Then the next day , acts like nothing happened and business as usual. Just because your close to having your period , doesn’t mean you get to base all your actions and words on the emotions your feeling .
Letting emotions run your life makes you weak and undesirable.
(This is brief, and a lot more things have been said. I literally have never said anything bad to her to make sure I don’t sink to that level).
Image source: TiddybraXton333, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
“your brother f***s better than you. but worse than your dad. but they’re both better than you. also we’re getting divorced because i’m having your best friends baby”.
Image source: TryTyranny
#15
I lost most of my hair around 25 years old. It was tough for me and I started thinking about hair transplant but I was not sure at 100% if I wanted to proceed. I was playing squash with my ex-girlfriend when we started having the discussion during a break. With the sweat, my hair looked even thinner and closer to what I would actually look like completely bold.
She starting crying when she heard about my hesitation and told me to do it because “I disgusted her” like this.
It was tough, especially because you don’t have much control on boldness and it is a common issue for many young men.
Image source: Jujulechaud, RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
You’re not enough for me; I’m moving on to better.
Image source: True_Career6642, LARAM / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#17
I don’t like the movie Crocodile Dundee II.
Image source: EdwardBliss
#18
You have been raising a child that’s not yours. That’s the biggest L a guy can’t take and the biggest insult.
Image source: ZScott3564
#19
“His jokes are funnier” might as well be saying you want a divorce.
Image source: SaviorAir, Borna Hržina / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#20
I never loved you.
Image source: johnnystorm223
#21
“The only reason you didn’t get me pregnant when i stopped taking my birth control, is because you’re a lesser species.”
We werent even trying to have a baby in the first place…..?
Image source: MathRealistic9489
#22
“Maybe your father was right to treat you like a dog, you do belong on a leash”.
Image source: ItchyEducation, Jonathan Petersson / pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
Your mom must be so disappointed in you.
Image source: Danimal82724, RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
“Is it in yet?”.
Image source: UndeadSickness, MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
To me the most hurtful thing was getting nothing at all I got broken up with and asked what I did that caused this and she replied “ I don’t know”. That sentence sat in my head for months. After 3 years I got I don’t know … I’d rather get told anything else than I don’t know.
Image source: ControlForward5360, Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#26
When a women expects you to there thru her hardships and emotional well being and then when you open up just once or try to find some comfort. She makes it all about herself or starts having a dry spell on you.
Image source: anon, Alex Green / pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
I was once told that I ‘wasn’t toxic enough’ i don’t think that really hurt me, but I still think about that sometimes.
Image source: captalnAw3s0m32, Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
“It’s not yours”.
Image source: BearsGotKhalilMack, Sai De Silva / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#29
While we were sitting at a table, chatting, my cousin’s wife told me “I could’ve found someone like you, but you come with a lot of problems. I settled for him because I don’t want the hassle”
She is bat s**t ugly and way below the level of my cousin’s. Disgusting.
Edit: I didn’t get hurt at all, my cousin propably did. I feel bad for him.
Image source: CruxReed
#30
For me, it would be hearing, “I don’t respect you anymore.” Respect is a cornerstone of any relationship, and losing that can feel like losing everything.
Image source: VioletAdrienne12
Follow Us