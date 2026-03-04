40 Brutally Honest Comics From The Series “The End Times” That Perfectly Sum Up Our World

Some comics make us laugh, while others invite us to pause and reflect. The series The End Times does both, offering a sharp take on the realities of modern life.

With a deliberately simple drawing style, minimalistic characters, and muted color palettes, the artist delivers clever social commentary wrapped in dry, dark humor. At first glance, the panels may appear almost childlike. However, within just a few frames, the punchlines reveal biting observations about politics, culture, technology, and the many contradictions of contemporary society.

Through this understated visual approach, the creator encourages readers not only to laugh, but also to question, reflect, and sometimes feel slightly unsettled by how accurate the commentary can be.

If you appreciate comics that blend satire, dark humor, and thoughtful insights into modern culture, The End Times is definitely worth exploring.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#2

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#3

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#4

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#5

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#6

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#7

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#8

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#9

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#10

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#11

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#12

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#13

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#14

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#15

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#16

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#17

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#18

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#19

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#20

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#21

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#22

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#23

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#24

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#25

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#26

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#27

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#28

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#29

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#30

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#31

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#32

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#33

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#34

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#35

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#36

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#37

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#38

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#39

Image source: the_end_times_strip

#40

Image source: the_end_times_strip

