21 Crazy And Hilarious Photos Of Southerners In A Once-In-A-Lifetime Snowstorm

The unexpected snowstorm that swept through parts of the southern US has completely flipped the script!
Texans are having snowball fights while Floridians are making snowmen, as the landscapes turned into beautiful winter wonderlands.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for a lot of these folks down there. For kids that have never had snowball fights … they’re going to have one,” said Tom Kines, a meteorologist at the private weather company AccuWeather.
Here’s how Southerners made the most of the snow in the most Southern way possible!
#1 Florida Went From Suncreens To Snowmen
When the snowstorm hit the Sunshine State, many Floridians didn’t make a run for their shovel. Instead, they decided to make wonderful little shapes and sculptures out of it.
It was a scene rarely expected from a place known for its sunshine and sandy beaches.
Image source: FloridaBornWTF
#2 The South’s Creative, Can-Do Attitude Shone Through
Of course, snow chains are a common household item for residents who live in areas where blizzard warnings are common. But for the southerns, it was time to get creative with snow chains for their wheels.
“Get those Louisiana snow tires ready, y’all!” photographer David Nola said as he geared up for the snowflake season.
Image source: DavidMora
#3 Big Feelings Came With A Teeny Bit Of Snow
Keeping up with some of the dramatic overreactions to the snowfall, one Texan humorously captured the image of a light dusting of snow on the ground.
“We will rebuild,” read the text on the image, as a measuring tape failed to register a whole inch of snow.
Image source: PeterCaliexile
#4 “Snowmageddon” Surprised The Sunshine State
A bewildered man in Century, Florida, couldn’t contain his surprise over the Sunshine State being painted white with snow.
The investigative reporter, Jonathan Lee Riches, stood next to a sign that said, “Welcome to the free state of Florida, the Sunshine State” as he was surrounded by snow.
“There is snow on the ground. There is snow on the pavement. There is snow on the palm trees. There’s snow on the cars. There’s snow everywhere, folks! It’s snowmageddon!” he said.
Image source: JLRINVESTIGATES
#5 Firefighters And The Police Had A Snowball Showdown
Even the brave police and firefighters of Houston joined in on the fun as the Texan city welcomed the snow with arms wide open.
“A rare snow day in Texas turned into a fun snowball fight between Houston firefighters and police!” read a tweet alongside a clip of the revelers playing in the snow.
“I guess that’s making lemonade out of lemons?” read one comment on the video.
Image source: LiveupdatesUS
#6 Drivers Got ‘Fast And Frosty’
A police vehicle got with the Fast and Frosty vibe as Houston got an icy white makeover over the last few days.
An onlooker shared a video, expressing disbelief as the police car did full-blown “donuts” in the snow.
Image source: 2timajo
#7 One Woman Let It Go, Louisiana Style
A Louisiana woman unleashed her inner Elsa as she pranced around in the snow to the Let It Go soundtrack.
Arms outstretched and with the Disney-level dramatics on full blast, the woman seemed to be enjoying her moment in the white winter wonderland.
Image source: camillebreaux
#8 The Tail-Wagging Friends Of Louisiana Have Spoken
Even Louisiana’s furry residents are making it clear: snow? Nope!
An X user shared a hilarious video of his dogs refusing to step out of their comfort zone when confronted by the white, fluffy phenomenon that covered the great outdoors.
Image source: ludwigthemktr
#9 Snow Season Became Seasoned Snow For Some
Proving how much Southerners love their flavor, one New Orleans man hilariously sprinkled some seasoning on the snow instead of the usual salt.
“When people in New Orleans see snow for the first time in their lives,” read the text on the clip.
Image source: TammyGrabel
#10 Some “Puckin’ Awesome” Fun Hit The Snow-Covered Streets
A New Orleans resident grabbed his hockey stick and puck to have a “puckin awesome!” time in the snow, as one internet user put it.
The man was seen chasing his puck around on Canal Street, one of the busiest blocks in New Orleans.
Image source: oliviavidaltv
#11 It Was SNOW Much Fun In Louisiana
The snowdrifting shenanigans went viral online, with one video showing a Louisianan zipping through the outdoors.
A voice behind the camera was heard giggling away as the man took full advantage of the rare snowfall.
Image source: WUTangKids
#12 Some Were Caught In A Snowstorm Survival Saga
TikTokers enjoyed their moment of pretending they were in a survival thriller.
Armed with nothing but a broom, a woman battled her snow-covered car as she joked about doing whatever it would take to get to her partner.
Image source: x_jennayy
#13 Florida Residents Stepped Into A Snowglobe This Week
Floridans got a taste of what it’s like to step into a snowglobe this week.
A beachgoer shared a video of snow falling on the coast in what was described as a “once in a lifetime video.”
“I never thought I’d see snow on the beach in Florida! Today was magical! I hope you enjoy this once in a lifetime video,” read the caption.
Image source: AllEmeraldCoast
#14 The Beaches Had An “Identity Crisis”
Residents were absolutely confused when the beaches of Florida got a frosty makeover.
The famed beached paradise was having an “identity crisis,” one X user joked, sharing a video of snowflakes falling on the shore.
Image source: ONLYinDADE
#15 Houston, We Have A Ski Resort!
Houstonians have turned the Allen Parkway into a makeshift ski resort. Locals were seen gliding on the snow, making the most of the unexpected snowstorm.
“Officially skiing and sledding in Houston off Allen Parkway. #snow #houwx,” read the caption of the video viewed over a million times, shared by Fox26 anchor Sally MacDonald.
Image source: SallyMacFox26
#16 A Cajun Musician Kept The Party Going Even In The Snowstorm
Down in Louisiana, one Cajun refused to let the freak snowfall kill the vibe.
The resident bundled up and jammed on his accordion wearing a Mardi Gras mask.
Image source: Riflemanscreed2
#17 Skis Were Brought Out On The Powdered Pavements
Residents of New Orleans strapped on their skis and hit the… not slopes, but flat, slippery streets of Bourbon St.
“Making the most out of it,” journalist Andrés Fuentes wrote on Twitter.
Image source: news_fuentes
#18 Alabama’s DIY-Snow Plow Went Viral Online
Those living in Alabama certainly got creative when it came to dealing with the unexpected blizzard, one hilarious video showed.
A viral video captured the “Alabama Snow Plow” making its way down an icy road. And what was the genius contraption made of? A tractor, a trash can, and a whole lot of determination.
Image source: JenniferPelti16
#19 A First-Timer’s Reaction To Snow Warmed Hearts Everywhere
Even the freezing temperatures brought a little warmth over the last few days as some people shared their delight at experiencing snow for the very first time.
A Mississippi woman shared one such clip, writing, “Guys I’ve never seen real snow before.”
“It’s snowing in Mississippi. I still remember the first fall of snow because it’s literally right now,” she added. “I can’t believe this. This is so cool.”
Image source: ughitsryanagain
#20 Louisianan Driveways Just Weren’t Ready For Snow
A self-proclaimed “average south Louisiana Cajun” shared a video of himself “freaking out” over the snow when he stepped out for a drive.
“I was gonna take a ride. I can’t tell the driveway from the grass,” he exclaimed.
“2017 ain’t got nothing on this one,” he said, referring to a previous year the state received one of its biggest ever snowfalls.
Image source: SwampCajun63
#21 When The Snow Came, Louisiana Danced Like Nobody’s Watching
“Shoulda never gave Louisiana snow,” a youngster said, sharing footage of themselves dancing in the frigid temperatures with a friend.
Image source: ariamoneaa
Follow Us