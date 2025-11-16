Guy Finds Out GF Secretly Sold The Car That Was In His Family For Generations, Dumps Her, Sues Her, And Gets His Car Back

It’s fair to say that anyone who sees the painful end of a relationship on the horizon or feels wronged by their partner has had at least one fleeting thought of revenge. You know, a little slashing-tires fantasy there. Spoiling the entirety of their favorite TV show. Or, if you’re feeling extra petty, kidnapping their most prized possession and selling it for parts.
Unfortunately for u/Polaritium, the latter scenario actually happened. As he tells in his recent “True Off My Chest” story, there was a disagreement between him and his girlfriend about the way he looks after their two cats. And the next thing he knows, his precious wheels are nowhere to be found. “That truck was pretty much the family’s breadwinner for about 30 years,” OP (the author) explained. God knows, what followed could have gone in all sorts of different ways. But at least it did reveal the true nature of those involved.
Breakups can be messy, emotional whirlwinds that leave shattered hearts and bruised egos in their wake. Especially if it happens because one of the two goes haywire and ruins whatever you’ve built together like a house of cards. But what happens when the pain of separation ignites a fiery desire for revenge? Why do some exes embark on a Herculean quest to make their former boo pay?
In the face of profound betrayal, many individuals display remarkable restraint, cognizant of the potential consequences that may arise from seeking revenge. However, there exist those who persist relentlessly until they perceive justice to be served. Some of the most compelling and thought-provoking works of media delve into these conflicting and toxic emotions. One such example is the widely acclaimed video game, The Last of Us II, hailed as a masterpiece of our generation, which has recently made its transition to the screen. Additionally, we have “Gone Girl,” a thrilling novel penned by the talented American writer Gillian Flynn. It can be aptly described as the ultimate female revenge fantasy gone awry, gripping readers with its intense exploration of the consequences that unfold.
Before we get too sidetracked into the world of entertainment, here’s a compelling statistic for you: a staggering majority of over 90% of individuals in relationships admit “getting even” with their partners at some point, according to one research. While this doesn’t mean they go all in, as in kidnapping pets or heirloom cars for the sake of getting even; it does say something about our human nature.
Revenge, a treacherous game that often exacts a heavy toll, is a concept that resonates with many of us. Few understood its complexities better than William Shakespeare, the master of human emotions. Those who become fixated on seeking retribution for past wrongs find themselves unable to let go, consumed by a potent mixture of powerlessness, simmering anger, and an unyielding sense of injustice. However, amidst the turmoil, a puzzling question arises: Why do a significant number of post-breakup relationships descend into a relentless emotional onslaught?
In order to seek some answers to this question, Bored Panda reached out to Randi Gunther, a clinical psychologist and the author of ‘Relationship Saboteurs: Overcoming the Ten Behaviors that Undermine Love.’ After consulting many couples stuck in this tango of toxicity, she realized that “it’s often motivated by the anguish of grieving alone.”
What fuels their pursuit of revenge, according to Gunther, are intense emotions of isolation and abandonment, coupled with a strong desire to uphold their honor and self-respect no matter what. “Rarely, if ever, does a person want to get back at someone when he or she is the one who left. There are so many variables, the most important of which are whether the abandoning partner left for someone else, was there prior notice that person would leave and how the relationship ended,” she explained.
When faced with individuals who cannot find healing unless they witness the fulfillment of their sought-after justice, it becomes essential to acknowledge and validate their internal experiences, even if one’s own perspective differs. These individuals’ perceptions, deeply entangled in pain and trauma, hold significance for them, and it is crucial not to belittle or downplay their current struggles. It is not obligatory to offer personal opinions, however, or become actively involved in their pursuit, but rather to recognize that their truth is their sole reality.
“The more time, energy, and focus a person puts on an unresolvable issue, the less time they have to recreate their lives in a better way. Easier said than done, but the issue is the same,” Gunther said. “Is it truly ‘an eye for an eye’ or just a need to have those arms around you that once was your ‘home’ and will never be. It feels like a death and one never wants to die alone.”
