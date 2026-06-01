Jennifer Lopez’s Filtered Premiere Photos Face Backlash After Unedited Images Revive Debate Over Aging In Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez sparked conversation about aging in show business after seemingly going too heavy on the filters.
The actress and singer, 56, attended the premiere of her rom-com film Office Romance on Tuesday (May 26).
She turned heads in a black Versace dress featuring a strapless design, bronze bodice, and cutout details around the chest.
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The Let’s Get Loud hitmaker styled her long hair straight and opted for a smoky, bronze-toned makeup look.
J.Lo later took to her Instagram page to post different photos and videos from the event—which several observers said looked drastically different from the unedited pictures shared by professional photographers.
In the images and clips posted by the superstar on social media, her skin appeared glowy and air-brushed, and her cheeks looked flushed.
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“When filters cannot help,” one person wrote on X, contrasting Lopez’s Instagram pictures with a seemingly unedited image of her taken by a photographer at the event.
The picture showed what the skin of a 56-year-old who has not undergone a facelift or any invasive procedure is expected to look like: some wrinkles around the eyes, corners of the mouth, and forehead.
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“It would be the right time for J.Lo to embrace aging,” one user commented, while another remarked, “It must be exhausting to be in your late 50s and constantly try to be a 20 something.”
“Somebody tell Hollywood that it’s okay to age!!” another fan echoed.
“Jlo looks amazing for her age. Real skin has texture,” one observer stated.
A separate fan wrote, “Without filters, she looks AMAZING! Almost 60-year-old me is jealous!”
Other fans commented that Lopez’s makeup was too cakey and looked unflattering even in the unedited pictures.
“Her red carpet make up is always so harsh. She has an all timer face card that is always hidden under too much of it,” shared one fan.
“The eyebrows look so bad. Needs to fire her makeup artist,” one observer exclaimed.
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J.Lo’s Instagram post includes pictures and clips of herself posing with castmates and getting a makeup touch-up before hitting the Los Angeles red carpet.
Amid the public scrutiny surrounding her appearance, Lopez has denied getting Botox injections or undergoing any cosmetic surgery.
In 2021, when someone commented on one of her Instagram photos and claimed that the star had “definitely” undergone Botox, Lopez replied, “LOL thats just my face!!! For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectable or surgery!! Just sayin’ 😊.”
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She clarified that she “don’t have anything against” people who choose to go under the knife, but that it’s “just not my thing.”
The Selena actress explained that she prefers a natural approach to beauty based on skincare, and that she doesn’t rule out getting injections in the future.
“I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”
Lopez feels that for many women, self-confidence comes with age
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In a 2017 interview with W Magazine, Lopez said women’s insecurities disappear with age and revealed she felt more confident then than she ever did in her 20s.
“Men in their 20s are very confident and cocky, and women are super-insecure. And then it flips: Men get super-insecure, and women get comfortable in their own skin, in a way that makes them more beautiful.”
She added, “I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s. Now I’m like, Look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way — I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age.
“And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have.”
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In Office Romance, Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, the CEO of a major airline who begins a secret love affair with her recently hired employee, Daniel Blanchflower, played by Brett Goldstein.
Speaking with People magazine, the actress said she had “great chemistry” with the Ted Lasso star.
“I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise, I think,” she admitted.
J.Lo thought Goldstein would be similar to his foul-mouthed Ted Lasso character Roy Kent, but was pleasantly surprised to discover the actor was “so soft-spoken, sweet, and totally different.”
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Lopez further revealed that her character was written specifically for her. Goldstein and co-writer Joe Kelly even told her the raunchy rom-com would not be made if she wasn’t on board.
“It’s like a little bit edgier than a normal J.Lo rom-com in a way, but it has all the DNA of a classic romantic comedy that you love,” the actress said.
Their film, set to premiere on Netflix on June 5, also stars Betty Gilpin, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Edward James Olmos, and Bradley Whitford.
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