I Create Weird, Surrealistic, Psychedelic Art, And Here Are 6 Of My Best Works

I started doing art a little over a year ago as a creative outlet for my mental health, and now it’s one of my biggest passions.
This time around I was asked to do some weird art, it verges somewhere between psychedelic, and surreal. I thought it would be fun to share my journey and creations on these themes with you once again.
I had fun creating them and hopefully, you will enjoy them too!
#1
I do my artwork under the name Wildside. With this design, I added my slogan. I have seen some reports of art being stolen on various sites, so I’m taking to adding the logo and branding as much as possible now.
#2
Mushrooms seem to be really trendy in a lot of designs right now, so I gave this cute guy some to stand on, and added a silly big-eyed expression.
#3
This one, I just really tried to have fun with. I often use styles that other artists wouldn’t mix, because it just feels right for me.
#4
This one is an odd fit because it’s not really surreal, or overly psychedelic, but I love the way it came out with the bright eye-catching colors. I added another one of my brand slogans as well.
#5
I remember seeing old TV losing reception and flipping out from time to time, and that’s kind of like my brain as I get older, it keeps glitching too.
#6
I kept this one pretty simple, just wanted to create a light and silly design.
