I Create Weird, Surrealistic, Psychedelic Art, And Here Are 6 Of My Best Works

by

I started doing art a little over a year ago as a creative outlet for my mental health, and now it’s one of my biggest passions.

This time around I was asked to do some weird art, it verges somewhere between psychedelic, and surreal. I thought it would be fun to share my journey and creations on these themes with you once again.

I had fun creating them and hopefully, you will enjoy them too!

If you would like to see more of my artwork at Bored Panda, see here.

More info: redbubble.com

#1

I do my artwork under the name Wildside. With this design, I added my slogan. I have seen some reports of art being stolen on various sites, so I’m taking to adding the logo and branding as much as possible now.

I Create Weird, Surrealistic, Psychedelic Art, And Here Are 6 Of My Best Works

#2

Mushrooms seem to be really trendy in a lot of designs right now, so I gave this cute guy some to stand on, and added a silly big-eyed expression.

I Create Weird, Surrealistic, Psychedelic Art, And Here Are 6 Of My Best Works

#3

This one, I just really tried to have fun with. I often use styles that other artists wouldn’t mix, because it just feels right for me.

I Create Weird, Surrealistic, Psychedelic Art, And Here Are 6 Of My Best Works

#4

This one is an odd fit because it’s not really surreal, or overly psychedelic, but I love the way it came out with the bright eye-catching colors. I added another one of my brand slogans as well.

I Create Weird, Surrealistic, Psychedelic Art, And Here Are 6 Of My Best Works

#5

I remember seeing old TV losing reception and flipping out from time to time, and that’s kind of like my brain as I get older, it keeps glitching too.

I Create Weird, Surrealistic, Psychedelic Art, And Here Are 6 Of My Best Works

#6

I kept this one pretty simple, just wanted to create a light and silly design.

I Create Weird, Surrealistic, Psychedelic Art, And Here Are 6 Of My Best Works

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mom Calls Stepdaughter ‘Greedy’ For Eating Too Much Fruit, And The Internet Has Thoughts
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Artist Depicts The Everyday Lives And Struggles Of Matchsticks (31 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Could Have Any Superpower In The World, What Would It Be? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
WGA Strike Has Been Averted So TV is Safe for Now
3 min read
May, 2, 2017
20 TV Shows That Smart People Appreciate
3 min read
May, 15, 2018
I Did A Photoshoot Of Shelter Dogs, And They All Got Adopted
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.