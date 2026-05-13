18 Of The Most Controversial Cannes Red Carpet Looks That Are Now Banned

For decades, the Cannes Film Festival red carpet has been synonymous with jaw-dropping couture and celebrities pushing fashion boundaries to their absolute limit.
But after years of increasingly daring “n*ked dresses,” dramatic trains clogging the famous staircase, and headline-grabbing viral moments, Cannes finally decided enough was enough.
Last year, the prestigious festival introduced stricter dress code rules centered on “decency and efficiency,” permanently banning exposed looks, excessively sheer ensembles, and oversized gowns with massive trains that disrupt guest flow and theater seating.
Security teams are now fully authorized to deny entry to anyone who breaks the rules, making Cannes one of the strictest red carpets in Hollywood.
While the festival never officially named a single celebrity as the reason for the crackdown, many fashion insiders pointed to the growing popularity of ultra-revealing looks across pop culture, including Bianca Censori’s viral 2025 Grammys appearance, as a sign that red carpet fashion had entered increasingly controversial territory.
The updated rules don’t stop at sheer fabrics and dramatic silhouettes either. Men are still expected to follow a strict tuxedo dress code featuring formal dinner jackets, black bow ties, and polished dress shoes, while sneakers and casual footwear remain completely forbidden.
Meanwhile, Cannes has quietly softened one of its most criticized unofficial expectations: the long-debated “heels-only” rule for women.
After years of backlash over reports of women being turned away for wearing flats, the festival now explicitly allows elegant flat shoes and sandals, though with Cannes’ newfound strictness, many are wondering just how flexible security will really be moving forward.
Here are 18 of the most controversial Cannes red-carpet looks that are now effectively banned under the festival’s new rules and would likely never make it past security today.
#1 Heidi Klum – 2025
Heidi Klum sparked a major fashion debate at the 2025 opening ceremony when she arrived in an enormous pastel pink Elie Saab Haute Couture gown that dominated the famous staircase.
The romantic floral design featured layers upon layers of delicate organza, a structured strapless bodice, and a high thigh slit.
The look featured a gigantic, sweeping train that trailed dramatically behind the supermodel as she made her way up the red carpet.
Heidi attended the premiere of Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day) as a high-profile ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, one of Cannes’ longtime official sponsors.
The extravagant gown instantly became one of the most talked-about looks of the festival as assistants reportedly had to help manage the massive organza layers as Klum navigated the red carpet and the staircase.
Under today’s enforcement standards, the dramatic Elie Saab creation would likely face rejection due to its exaggerated dimensions and massive train.
These features are now banned, as voluminous outfits with oversized trains are considered obstructive to guest traffic on the carpet.
Image source: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
#2 Bella Hadid – 2024
Bella Hadid attended the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, arriving at the premiere of The Apprentice in a daring Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024 gown that left very little to the imagination.
The chocolate-brown halter-neck dress was crafted entirely from sheer, translucent mesh resembling pantyhose material and was completely unlined.
With no visible undergarments beneath the draped silhouette, the look created a striking ni**le-baring effect.
Hadid attended the festival as a high-profile ambassador for the luxury brands Chopard and Saint Laurent, both longtime Cannes partners known for securing red-carpet spots for major models and celebrities to showcase their latest designs.
The appearance also marked the supermodel’s highly anticipated return to the global fashion spotlight after stepping back from modeling while undergoing treatment for Lyme disease.
While many fashion fans praised the look as bold, artistic, and fearless, others criticized it as overly revealing for such a prestigious event.
Under Cannes’ updated dress code rules, the gown likely would never have made it onto the red carpet at all.
The festival’s revised charter now explicitly bans exposed ni**les, unlined mesh fabrics, and overly transparent ensembles, meaning Bella’s sheer Saint Laurent look would almost certainly be denied entry today.
Image source: Mike Marsland/WireImage
#3 Cameron Diaz – 2002
Cameron Diaz attended the 2002 event, arriving at the special screening of Gangs of New York in a shimmering, sheer black Atelier Versace gown.
The eye-catching dress featured an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline, a sequined checker-pattern design, and a dramatic thigh-high slit.
But the real attention-grabber was the gown’s completely transparent mesh fabric, which fully exposed Cameron’s high-waisted black underwear beneath the dress every time camera flashes hit the red carpet.
At the time, the actress was attending one of the festival’s biggest premieres alongside co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis for Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated historical epic Gangs of New York.
However, the outfit would almost certainly be denied entry today due to its visible-underwear effect and its unlined transparent-mesh construction.
Image source: J. Vespa/WireImage
#4 Claudia Schiffer – 2000
Claudia Schiffer turned heads at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival when she stepped onto the opening-night red carpet in a shimmering gold chainmail gown.
The liquid-metallic dress featured a dramatically plunging V-neckline that dipped well past her ribcage, along with an open-back silhouette that amplified the sultry look.
Beneath the semi-sheer knit fabric, Schiffer wore minimal, skin-toned undergarments, creating a striking, almost-bare illusion whenever camera flashes hit the gown.
At the time, the supermodel was attending the glamorous opening-night screening of Vatel as both an international fashion icon and a high-profile ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, one of Cannes’ major sponsors known for bringing its biggest superstars to the festival’s red carpet.
The daring ensemble quickly became one of the standout style moments of the 53rd Cannes Film Festival, perfectly capturing the ultra-glamorous and provocative aesthetic dominating red carpets at the turn of the millennium.
However, Claudia’s revealing metallic look would almost certainly be rejected today due to its semi-sheer construction, near-bare illusion effect, and dramatically plunging neckline, all of which now clash with the festival’s stricter dress code.
Image source: Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
#5 Kendall Jenner – 2018
Kendall Jenner caused a major stir at the 2018 festival when she arrived at the premiere of Girls of the Sun in a dramatic white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown that embraced the sheer-fashion trend.
The dress was crafted entirely from transparent, unlined silk tulle and featured delicate ruffled shoulders, a plunging neckline, and layered, flowing fabric cascading down the skirt.
Kendall skipped a br* underneath the gown altogether, relying solely on the sheer tulle construction while completing the look with a bold white statement belt at the waist.
At the time, the model attended the festival as a high-profile guest and ambassador for luxury jewelry brand Chopard, one of Cannes’ longtime official sponsors.
The revealing Schiaparelli look quickly dominated headlines and became one of the most talked-about celebrity outfits of the 71st Cannes Film Festival.
However, Jenner’s sheer ensemble would never make it past security today due to its fully transparent, unlined tulle construction and exposed breasts.
Image source: George Pimentel/WireImage
#6 Timothée Chalamet – 2021
Timothée Chalamet brought a modern rock-star edge to the Cannes red carpet in 2021 when he arrived at the premiere of The French Dispatch in a shimmering metallic Tom Ford suit that instantly stood out from the sea of classic tuxedos.
The slim-cut silver-and-gold jacquard ensemble featured a textured dinner jacket with contrasting black lapels and matching metallic trousers.
Instead of following traditional black-tie styling, Chalamet skipped the mandatory bow tie altogether and left his crisp white dress shirt casually unbuttoned at the collar.
He pushed the relaxed aesthetic even further by pairing the suit with white Givenchy leather boots and dark Celine sunglasses.
At the time, Timothée was attending Cannes for the highly anticipated world premiere of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, in which he starred as student revolutionary Zeffirelli.
His appearance drew massive fan crowds and became one of the biggest celebrity arrivals of the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
While many fashion critics praised the look for modernizing men’s red carpet fashion and challenging outdated tuxedo conventions, the outfit would likely face major issues under Cannes’ stricter modern dress code today.
The open-collar styling would violate the festival’s mandatory bow-tie requirement for gala screenings, while the flashy metallic fabric and sunglasses would likely clash with Cannes’ current push toward more traditional and formal black-tie standards.
Image source: Samir Hussein/WireImage
#7 Madonna – 1991
Madonna delivered one of the most unforgettable fashion moments in Cannes history when she arrived at the 1991 premiere of Madonna: Truth or Dare wrapped head-to-toe in an enormous quilted pink satin cloak designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.
But the real spectacle came once she reached the top of the famous staircase.
In true Madonna fashion, the singer dramatically threw off the oversized wrap to reveal she was wearing nothing underneath except a white satin cone-br* bustier, high-waisted briefs, and garter straps.
Reportedly, the provocative look directly referenced the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier costumes from her controversial 1990 Blond Ambition Tour, which was heavily featured in her behind-the-scenes documentary.
At the time, the daring reveal cemented the singer’s reputation as one of pop culture’s ultimate rule-breakers and became one of the most talked-about Cannes appearances of the era.
However, the look would be banned today due to exposed undergarments, overly revealing dressing, and voluminous, oversized outerwear that disrupts traffic flow on the staircase.
Image source: Dave Hogan/Getty Images
#8 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a dramatic return to the Cannes red carpet in 2024, arriving in a striking turquoise-and-silver Falguni Shane Peacock gown.
The fitted bodycon design was covered in shimmering sequins and featured layers of dramatic fringe cascading into an oversized fishtail train that swept across the famous red carpet.
The look was further amplified by exaggerated sculptural sleeves, giving the ensemble an almost theatrical stage-costume effect.
Perhaps the most talked-about detail, however, was Bachchan’s visible medical cast.
Despite suffering a painful wrist injury shortly before the festival, the actress confidently walked the carpet wearing a large flesh-colored splint on her right hand, which her styling team cleverly incorporated into the glamorous look.
The former Miss World attended the 77th event in her longtime role as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, representing the beauty giant during high-profile premieres including Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis and Kinds of Kindness.
Having been a Cannes staple for over two decades, her appearance once again drew massive international attention.
However, the elaborate gown would likely face problems under modern dress code due to its oversized fringed train and exaggerated structural elements, which are now considered obstructive to guest traffic flow and too theatrical for the festival.
Image source: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
#9 Milla Jovovich – 1997
Milla Jovovich arrived at the 1997 festival in a completely sheer John Galliano piece, which was essentially a ’90s version of today’s popular “n*ked dress” trend.
The flesh-toned gown was crafted from translucent mesh netting adorned with intricate metallic beading and tribal-inspired embroidery, leaving the actress almost entirely uncovered beneath the sparkling embellishments.
The daring backless design also featured a low-hanging wrap-around shawl skirt that added to the dramatic, futuristic aesthetic.
Reportedly, the dress was so skin-tight and complex that Galliano’s team had to sew Jovovich directly into it before she stepped onto the carpet.
At the time, the actress was attending Cannes for a major career milestone, starring as the orange-haired alien heroine Leeloo in Luc Besson’s sci-fi epic The Fifth Element, which had been selected as the opening-night film for the festival’s 50th anniversary.
The high-profile premiere catapulted Jovovich into the international spotlight and cemented the look as one of Cannes’ most unforgettable fashion risks.
However, the revealing ensemble would almost certainly be banned today due to its completely sheer mesh construction, illusion of n*dity, and overtly theatrical “costume-like” presentation, all of which now violate the festival’s stricter regulations.
Image source: Pool ARNAL/CATARINA/CHARRIAU/GERAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
#10 Ilona Staller – 1988
Italian adult-film star, pop singer, and politician Ilona Staller, better known as “La Cicciolina,” delivered what many still consider the most scandalous Cannes red carpet appearance of all time when she arrived at the 1988 festival in a highly revealing ensemble.
The provocative white mesh look featured barely-there straps and dramatic cutouts that left much of her body, including her breasts, fully exposed beneath the sheer fabric.
She paired the revealing outfit with long white gloves, fishnet thigh-high stockings, a flower crown, and even carried her signature pink stuffed Popples toy as an accessory.
At the time, Staller wasn’t attending Cannes simply as a celebrity personality.
She had officially been elected to the Italian Parliament as a representative of the Radical Party and reportedly used the globally televised red carpet as a platform to challenge social taboos and promote her outspoken views on personal freedom and s*xual liberation.
Her shocking appearance instantly became one of the most infamous fashion moments in Cannes history, pushing the boundaries of what was considered acceptable on a major international red carpet decades before “n*ked dressing” became a mainstream celebrity trend.
Under modern regulations, the dress’s fully transparent construction, extreme exposure, and lingerie-like styling all directly violate the festival’s stricter policies.
Today’s updated charter also prohibits unapproved props and theatrical accessories on the staircase, meaning Staller’s stuffed toy companion would likely be flagged by security as a disruptive publicity gimmick rather than acceptable gala attire.
Image source: Pool GARCIA/URLI/STILLS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
#11 Kristen Stewart – 2018
Kristen Stewart delivered one of Cannes’ most rebellious modern red carpet moments in 2018 when she quite literally kicked off her heels in protest on the famous Palais staircase.
The actress arrived at the premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman wearing a shimmering silver Chanel Haute Couture minidress covered in intricate crystal embellishments and metallic embroidery.
She initially paired the glamorous look with towering black Christian Louboutin stilettos, perfectly fitting Cannes’ traditional expectations for women on the red carpet.
But halfway through the photo call, Kristen stunned photographers by casually slipping off her heels and walking barefoot up the staircase while carrying the shoes in her hands.
At the time, Stewart was attending the festival in a prestigious role as an official member of the Cannes Competition Jury alongside Cate Blanchett and Ava DuVernay.
As a longtime Chanel ambassador, her appearance also served as a major showcase for the French fashion house.
Many interpreted Stewart’s shoeless walk as a direct challenge to Cannes’ long-criticized expectations surrounding women’s footwear on the red carpet, following similar acts of rebellion from stars like Julia Roberts.
While her Chanel dress would still meet the event’s modern standards, her decision to walk barefoot would almost certainly violate the festival’s updated footwear policy, which now explicitly requires all guests to wear formal shoes or sandals on the red carpet.
Image source: Andreas Rentz/Getty Image
#12 Jennifer Lawrence – 2023
Jennifer Lawrence unintentionally sparked a heated controversy in 2023 when a glamorous Dior Haute Couture gown revealed a surprisingly casual footwear choice underneath.
The actress arrived at the 76th festival in a stunning cherry-red Dior ball gown featuring delicate spaghetti straps, a softly ruffled neckline, a cinched waist, and a sweeping, dramatic train.
She completed the elegant old-Hollywood look with a sparkling diamond Archi Dior necklace.
However, as Lawrence carefully lifted the voluminous skirt to climb the steep Palais staircase, photographers quickly captured an unexpected detail hiding beneath the couture gown: plain black flip-flops.
Jennifer later explained that the flip-flops were never intended as a “political statement” or protest.
Her original red high heels were reportedly a “size too big,” and she feared falling down Cannes’ notoriously steep staircase after repeatedly slipping out of them. Her team ultimately swapped them for the comfortable sandals moments before she stepped onto the carpet.
At the time, she was attending Cannes not only as a Hollywood star but also as an executive producer.
She walked the carpet for the premiere of Anatomy of a Fall while also promoting Bread and Roses, a documentary about Afghan women produced through her company, Excellent Cadaver.
While her Dior gown fully complied with Cannes’ formalwear standards, the casual flip-flops would violate the festival’s updated footwear regulations today, which explicitly ban casual sandals, flip-flops, and lounge-style shoes.
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
#13 Jodie Turner-Smith – 2021
Jodie Turner-Smith turned up to the Cannes 2021 red carpet in a bold custom Gucci creation designed by Alessandro Michele.
The avant-garde ensemble featured a structured black vinyl corseted top adorned with crystal-embroidered embellishments across the chest, paired with a flowing, voluminous cream organza skirt that had a sweeping trail of vibrant yellow ostrich feathers.
At the time, the actress was attending the prestigious world premiere of A24’s sci-fi drama After Yang, in which she starred alongside Colin Farrell.
She also used the high-profile appearance to showcase dazzling Gucci High Jewelry pieces featuring yellow beryls, tanzanites, and diamonds worth millions.
While the look was widely praised for its theatrical artistry and couture craftsmanship, the gown would almost certainly violate Cannes’ current dress code due to its massive feathered train and oversized silhouette.
These features are now banned, as voluminous outfits with exaggerated trains are considered obstructive to guest traffic and seating flow.
Image source: Mike Marsland/WireImage
#14 Julia Roberts – 2016
Julia Roberts made headlines at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival not because of an outrageous gown, but because of what she chose not to wear on the red carpet.
The actress arrived at the premiere of Money Monster in a timeless black Giorgio Armani Privé gown featuring an elegant off-the-shoulder silhouette and plunging sweetheart neckline, paired with dazzling emerald Chopard jewelry.
At first glance, the look appeared like classic old-Hollywood glamour.
But as Roberts ascended the famous Palais staircase, she lifted the hem of her gown and revealed that she was completely barefoot, instantly sparking one of Cannes’ biggest viral moments of the decade.
The actress was attending the prestigious festival for her Cannes debut alongside co-stars George Clooney and director Jodie Foster.
However, her shoeless walk quickly overshadowed the film itself, as many interpreted it as a silent protest against Cannes’s controversial “heels-only” policy for women.
Just one year earlier, the festival faced intense backlash after reports emerged that several older women were denied entry to a screening for wearing rhinestone flats instead of high heels, despite some reportedly having medical conditions.
Julia’s barefoot appearance was widely viewed as a subtle yet powerful statement that challenged the expectation that women must endure discomfort to meet red-carpet standards.
While her Armani gown would still comply with Cannes’ rules today, walking the carpet barefoot would almost certainly result in immediate rejection under the festival’s updated footwear policy, which now explicitly requires guests to wear formal shoes or sandals, even if flats are permitted.
Image source: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
#15 Víctoria Abril – 1997
Long before “n*ked dresses” and viral shock-value fashion became red carpet staples, Spanish actress Víctoria Abril was already pushing Cannes boundaries to the extreme.
At the 1997 ceremony, Abril arrived in one of the event’s earliest truly scandalous looks: a Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble that appeared conservative from the front but caused chaos the moment she turned around on the famous staircase.
The actress wore a cropped black blazer styled like a school uniform jacket, paired with sparkling accessories, including a bowler hat, a clear plastic purse, and chunky heels.
But the real twist was that the outfit was completely pantless. From behind, the blazer split open to reveal her bare legs and underwear shorts designed with a printed thong illusion.
At the time, Abril was attending the festival’s star-studded 50th anniversary celebration as both a representative of Spanish cinema and a longtime muse of legendary filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar and designer Jean Paul Gaultier, making her appearance all the more fitting.
However, the look would almost certainly be banned today due to its pantless styling, exposed-underwear illusion, and overtly theatrical reveal element, all of which now violate Cannes’ stricter formalwear regulations.
Image source: Pool ARNAL/CATARINA/CHARRIAU/GERAL/Gamma-Rapho, Pool ARNAL/CATARINA/CHARRIAU/GERAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
#16 Qianhui Wan – 2025
Chinese actress and influencer Qianhui Wan sparked massive controversy at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival when she arrived in an enormous white couture gown that many critics claimed completely ignored the festival’s newly announced dress code rules.
Designed by Wang Feng Couture, the dramatic strapless look featured a structured corseted bodice that exploded into a gigantic cloud-like skirt made from endless layers of white tulle.
The exaggerated silhouette expanded across nearly the entire width of the famous staircase, while an enormous sweeping train billowed behind her like a giant “bubble bath,” according to some netizens.
The look instantly went viral online, with many comparing the over-the-top gown to a walking piece of performance art rather than traditional Cannes eveningwear.
Wan attended the festival as an international brand guest and rising fashion personality after building a huge following on Chinese social media platforms and making appearances at major couture events in Paris and Cannes.
Her appearance was widely seen as an effort to spotlight high-end Chinese couture on a global stage.
However, because Cannes had only just introduced stricter regulations banning oversized trains and obstructive silhouettes days earlier, the gown quickly became the center of intense debate.
Under the new charter, the dress would almost certainly violate regulations targeting oversized trains and voluminous silhouettes that obstruct guest traffic flow and complicate theater seating arrangements.
Image source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
#17 Pablo Picasso – 1953
Long before modern celebrities began challenging Cannes fashion rules, legendary artist Pablo Picasso was already rewriting the festival’s dress-code playbook in his own rebellious way.
At the 1953 Cannes Film Festival, Picasso arrived at the Palais des Festivals wearing an unconventional mix of formalwear and casual outerwear that stood out sharply against the traditional black-tie looks surrounding him.
Instead of a classic tuxedo, the iconic painter wore a dark brown corduroy hunting jacket styled like an informal dinner coat, paired with a dress shirt and black bow tie.
He completed the look by draping a heavy sheepskin coat over his shoulders, giving the ensemble an effortlessly anti-establishment feel.
At the time, Picasso was attending the festival as an official jury member for the 6th annual Cannes Film Festival and appeared on the red carpet for the gala screening of Henri-Georges Clouzot’s acclaimed thriller The Wages of Fear.
Living on the French Riviera during that era, his presence brought enormous prestige and artistic significance to the still-young festival.
While nobody in 1953 would have dared deny one of the world’s most celebrated artists access to the carpet, his relaxed interpretation of black-tie dressing would likely never pass modern Cannes security standards today.
Pablo’s corduroy jacket, casual textured fabrics, and oversized sheepskin outerwear would all violate the festival’s mandatory black-tie dress code, which now requires men to wear traditional formal tuxedos and approved gala eveningwear fabrics.
Today, festival reception staff are contractually and structurally required to block anyone attempting to enter night galas in “casual fabrications” or non-traditional tuxedo styles.
Image source: Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
#18 Kiddy Smile – 2019
French DJ, producer, and ballroom icon Kiddy Smile made a history-making Cannes appearance in 2019 when he challenged the festival’s traditional gender expectations in a dramatic floral gown instead of a classic tuxedo.
For the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory, Smile arrived wearing a breathtaking multi-tiered Toni Maticevski gown covered in romantic floral prints and cascading ruffles.
He completed the theatrical look with a high collar, a hand fan, and his signature bright orange hair.
At the time, Kiddy was attending the festival as both a rising actor and internationally known performer after gaining acclaim for his appearance in Gaspar Noé’s Climax.
He was also booked to DJ one of the festival’s major after-parties and used his red carpet visibility to openly challenge Cannes’ historically rigid standards surrounding gender, fashion, and queer representation.
However, his appearance reportedly sparked tension with festival staff at the entrance, with Smile later revealing that security questioned whether his gown qualified as a “traditional African outfit” before reluctantly allowing him onto the carpet.
The moment quickly fueled broader online conversations about inclusivity and outdated dress code expectations at Cannes.
The oversized tiered gown would now violate the festival’s ban on voluminous silhouettes and sweeping trains, while the current formalwear guidelines for men still mandate traditional black-tie tuxedos with bow ties for gala screenings.
Image source: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
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