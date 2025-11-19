This Community Shares The Most Beautiful Things In The World, Here Are 50 Of The Most Breathtaking (New Pics)

Although spring just arrived, we won’t even notice how summer will be here in the blink of an eye. And since it’s the best time to travel and discover new places, the ‘Most Beautiful’ community made sure that people won’t run out of ideas for breathtaking corners of the world to explore. 

Below, you’ll find a full list of pictures from the most unreal places on our planet for your travel inspiration. All you have to do is scroll down and upvote the ones you’re definitely putting on your bucket list.

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with travel bloggers and photographers Chris Oberman and Karol Kru, as well as Airbnb and travel photographer William Zimmermann, who kindly agreed to share their experiences visiting the most beautiful places in the world.

#1 Fyksesund Fjord Seen From A Cabin On A Cliff Edge, Kvam, Vestland, Norway

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#2 Path Through A Pacific Northwest Forest Somewhere In Oregon

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#3 The Beautiful Iguazu Falls Located On The Border Of Brazil And Argentina

Image source: 1Hate17Here

#4 Iceland

Image source: EnigmaQQ

#5 The Mountainous Lorestan Province In Western Iran

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#6 Snow-Covered Road Lit With Street Lights, Finland

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#7 Adirondack Mountains, New York, United States

Image source: Zordack

#8 View From The Lakeside Promenade On The Shores Of Lake Garda, Northern Italy

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#9 View From Oppstryn, A Village On The Southern Shores Of Lake Oppstrynsvatn, Stryn, Vestland, Western Norway

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#10 Wild Flowers By The Cliffs Of Moher, County Clare, Ireland

Image source: I_am_person6969

#11 Breakfast By The Pool With Views Of The Garden At A French Country Villa, Provence, Southeastern France

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#12 Golden Sunset Over The Green Hills Seen From An Arch Of An Abbey, Northumberland, Northern England

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#13 Autumn Evening Reflections In The Canal, Utrecht, The Netherlands

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#14 Corner Bookstore Selling Vintage Books In Buxton, A Market Town In High Peak, Derbyshire, England

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#15 Lupines On The Shores Of Lake Sils, Upper Engadine Valley, Grisons, Switzerland

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#16 Edinburgh Castle At A Distance Seen From The Rain Drenched Vennel Steps Lit With Street Lamps, Edinburgh, Scotland

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#17 Winding Path In The Bavarian Countryside, Germany, Photo By Max Dreher

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#18 Kyoto, Japan

Image source: EnigmaQQ

#19 Indoor Pool Covered With Overgrown Vegetation At Château De Sannes, A 17th Century Estate Now Used As A Holiday Resort In The Luberon, Central Provence, Southern France

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#20 Wei Sawdong Falls Of Meghalaya, India

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Rowboats On The River Kamnitz Flowing Through The Kamnitz Gorge In Northwestern Czech Republic

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#22 Aurora Borealis – Dorset, UK

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Winding Path Between The Autumn Trees Of Bavaria, Southeast Germany

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#24 Grafarkirkja, The Oldest Christian Church In Iceland Originally Built In The Late 17th Century Near The Tiny Village Of Hofsós, Northern Iceland

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#25 Wooden Path Through A Pacific Northwest Rainforest Somewhere In Oregon

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#26 Morning Sunlight Over The Red Plum Blossoms In Hwaeomsa, A Buddhist Temple Established In The 6th Century, Gurye County, South Jeolla Province, South Korea

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#27 Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, United States

Image source: Zordack

#28 Cobblestone Alley In The Historic Town Of Lüneburg, Lower Saxony, Northwestern Germany

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#29 One Of Europe’s Oldest And Most Beautiful Forests – Fanal Forest

Image source: greg_pns

#30 Sea Cliffs Of The Faroe Islands Seen From Kalsoy Island, North Atlantic Ocean

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#31 Steam Locomotive Through The Forest, Harz National Park, Lower Saxony And Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#32 A Saskatchewan Sunrise

Image source: TheGuvnor247

#33 Wharton Beach At Esperance, Australia

Image source: Spiritual_Ear_3456

#34 Dining Under A Pergola Full Of Lemons Overlooking The Tyrrhenian Sea, Island Of Capri, Campania, Southwest Italy

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#35 Winding Country Road Overlooking The Rolling Green Hills Of Hathersage, Peak District In Derbyshire, England

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#36 Lone Deer Running Across The Green Fields Of Moravia, Hodonín District, South Moravian Region, Czech Republic

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#37 Cherry Blossom Petals Raining Over A Hillside Road In Busan, South Korea

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#38 Fall Foliage Near Telluride, Colorado

Image source: Spiritual_Ear_3456

#39 Sunset Over Positano And The Amalfi Coast Overlooking The Gulf Of Salerno Seen From A Terrace, Campania, Italy

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#40 Snow Covered Stone Cottage In Broadway, A Cotswolds Village In Worcestershire, England

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#41 Betaab Valley In Kashmir, India

Image source: royalbluesword

#42 Winding Stream Through The Green Meadows Of Toggenburg, Canton Of St. Gallen, Switzerland

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#43 The Tiny Village Of Muker In The Swaledale Valley, Yorkshire Dales, North Yorkshire, England

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#44 Breakfast On A Balcony With Winter Sunrise Views Over The Mountains Of Lenk Im Simmental, Canton Of Bern, Switzerland

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#45 Neuschwanstein Castle Towering Over The Winter Forest Of Schwangau, Ostallgäu, Bavaria, Germany

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#46 Creek Flowing Through The Conifer Trees In A Pacific Temperate Rainforest, Oregon

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#47 Cabin On The Shores Of Freibergsee, A Small Lake In The Mountainous Oberstdorf, Allgäu, Germany

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#48 Lapua, Finland

Image source: Zordack

#49 Spiti Valley, India At Night

Image source: royalbluesword

#50 Mount Rainier Seen From A Trail Through The Wildflowers, Washington

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

