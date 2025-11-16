Hey Pandas, When Did Something Bad Have An Amazing Result? (Closed)

Although it often doesn’t seem like it, bad things can and sometimes do have good results. Share your story!
#1
This did not happen to me, but to a friend. A car accident during icy conditions. Weeks later, my friend was still suffering from pain in her abdomen. Got checked out and two cancerous tumours were found. If not for that accident, she would not be here today.
#2
I locked my keys out of my apartment on the 4th floor, shimmied up the corner of the cladding and fell as I reached for my open window falling flat on my back on the car park. I woke a minute or so later with a girl above calling an ambulance. She’d seen me fall from her apartment below mine on the 3rd floor.
I jumped up thinking I had no ambulance cover (I apparently did but woops) and the hospital said they couldn’t send one if I refused. The girl offered to let me stay at her place since I couldn’t get into mine and it was midnight and took me to emergency the next day when I admitted I found it hard to breathe.
I’d broken by pelvis, my elbow from holding the back of my head when I landed and my neck in 2 places.
Our first date was her feeding me dinner in hospital that night since I couldn’t move. I moved into her place the day I was discharged some months later and we got married 2 years later.
That was 17 years ago.
#3
During WW II, my dad’s mother died and they let him go hone for her funeral. While he was in the U S , his troop (I don’t know technical term) all died. His mother’s death saved his life.
#4
Not cleaning a (petri) dish and going on vacation resulted in discovering penicillin. Not bad. Does not happen in my kitchen.
#5
Long ago we were told we couldn’t have kids and it was a pretty awful feeling. But my husband assured me constantly over the years that raising my daughter from a previous relationship was all he needed as was such an awesome daughter and we had a great family. 10 years on the day after my 40th birthday I found out I was pregnant. I was pretty worried I had wanted a baby back in the day but starting over at my age was terrifying. My daughter had been an only child for so long how would she react to a baby. Then there was my advanced maternal age so many things could go wrong. I had pre partom depression. Hyperemesis. And my blood pressure shot up. It was a horrible pregnancy. Even the delivery went wrong. I wound up barely able to walk for 2 months…. however I would do all again in a heartbeat. I have the most amazing little girl. She is the light of my life. While my daughter was completely dismissive the whole pregnancy, I have never seen her love anything so much they are absolute best friends. She brings so much joy to our family I feel like I found the peace I didn’t know was missing. I feel truly complete.
#6
I was taken away from my parents and then ended up being better than ever
#7
When awful parenting creates self aware children. People who grow into adulthood having made a promise to themselves they will never forget how bad hurt, hurts.
And resolve not to take s**t or deliver it.
And they stick to it. And crucially they stick to it.
These are the friends.
#8
i wanted to add highlights to my hair but didn’t want to pay the price at a salon. at the time i had my sides and back cut very very short with the top textured and longer. my then 15 yr old son said he would help me. so, i got the cap on and explained that i wanted him to pull strands out of every second/third hole. unfortunately, i didn’t explain to him not to do the sides and back because it was so short the hair would not come through but didn’t think it would matter. so, first he pulled the color out, rinsed and then he deposited the shade i wanted. i thought he did a really good job of it. however, once i took the cap off and the hair was dried i discovered something else. the longer top came out perfect. but, the sides and back ended up with a kind of leopard pattern as the bleach and color had seeped through the small holes. after my initial shock i realized it was kind of nice. did get some interesting looks when going to court for the next couple of weeks until the sides and back grew out and were trimmed down again.
#9
Loosing Mr Fluffy at school. If i didnt I wouldnt have met my family that i have today, who are amazing, loosing Mr Fluffy did mean I was taken away from my bio mother, but it did let me meet this new one when i was offered where to go, and I am now here in this amazing place with a house of the Lord, and five new sibilings along with my two bio ones, it took someone out of my life, but at least i can see her again some day, i get to be with amazing people all around me now!
#10
Me and my brother “borrowed” a tennis ball and a racket from our big brother when we was like 8-10. We lost the ball in the bush. We was looking for it for 10-15min. Suddenly I fond 500kr under my shoe. Me-“Forget about the ball, we buy new balls”. 4 new balls cost about 20kr back in the days.
#11
World War II, it greatly boosted the basically dead economy from the stock market crash of ’29, made America a superpower (for better or worse), and started the baby boom of the 60s (again, for better or worse)
#12
Crappy runs, exercises, any physical crappy experience. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and teaches you your limits.
#13
Roman empire. Without Julius Caesar’s megalomania, we would not today have standardised Roman script used by most languages; the road infrastructure of EU which still largely follows the Roman roads; standardised schooling; about half of English vocabulary; a large portion of literature; our modern legal systems which are based on Rome’s (in fact my country’s is still called Roman-Dutch law); and of course, Christianity, which only gained enough power and spread because it took over the Roman empire in 325AD and had a century to conquer most of Europe, and all of Europe’s subsequent colonies except India, Indonesia and China – ie ⅓ of the world. I do not think Christianity is a *good* thing but it’s certainly amazingly powerful for its ability to make people believe unbelievable things… and so it does deserve the title “amazing”. I particularly find gothic cathedrals, stained glass windows, illuminated manuscripts, Handel’s Messiah, and a few other cultural trinkets like that to be really amazing outputs of Christianity. (I ignore the horrible stuff for this post). So in short: we owe the modern world to the Romans. They invented sewers, underfloor heating, mass public sports, public schooling, etc. Our road widths and railroad widths we owe to them. etc.
