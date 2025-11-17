I Add A Twist To Historical Images By Combining Them With Recent Ones To Show How Much Things Have Changed (30 Pics)

I’ve been taking pictures all my life. My parents bought me my first camera – a Kodak Instamatic – when I was 10 years old. I took pictures of everything: people, places, animals, nature, and inanimate objects. It didn’t matter what, I just loved taking pictures. One of the most exciting things about photography back then was taking rolls of undeveloped film cartridges to the local drugstore and waiting days to see the prints once they were ready. They’d come back freshly delivered in yellow Kodak envelopes with center dividers separating the prints from the negatives. I still have hundreds of them.
It was also a time when I developed a lifelong interest in history. Growing up in Boston, my parents would take me to all the historic Revolutionary War-era sites, where, naturally, I’d take lots of pictures. I was 16 when we moved to Northern Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington DC., and I spent the entire first summer there exploring our nation’s capital. Later, during my college years at Virginia Tech, I visited many of the Civil War-era battlefields, such as Gettysburg, Manassas, and Antietam. These places left an indelible mark on me.
#1 Chicago, Mercury Train Leaving Chicago 1936 / 2020
#2 Boston, Quincy Market 1900 / 2018
#3 New York, A Bird’s Eye View Of New York 1851 / 2020
#4 Fire! Chicago Fire Of 1871 / 2021
#5 New Orleans, Canal Street 1907 / 2019
#6 London Bridge 1900 / 2022
#7 Chicago, Graham & Morton Line Docks 1905 / 2019
#8 Havana Cuba, The Prado Looking North 1901 / 2019
#9 Boston, Trinity Church 1900 / 2018
#10 Houston 1873 / 2022
#11 Fire! San Francisco Earthquake And Fire Of 1906 / 2022
#12 Los Angeles Street North From First Street 1910 / 2021
#13 London, Houses Of Parliament 1890 / 2022
#14 New York, Brooklyn Bridge 1899 / 2022
#15 Chicago, Wrigley Field 1939 / 2019
#16 Chicago, George Streeter And The Reutan 1902 / 2022
#17 Chicago, Arriving From The Suburbs 1907 / 2019
#18 Boston Pictorial Map 1850 / 2021
#19 Chicago, Boat House Lincoln Park 1905 / 2018
#20 Chicago, Dearborn Street Bridge 1918 / 2022
#21 Baltimore, Pictorial Map 1880 / 2021
#22 San Francisco, Van Ness Avenue 1906 / 2018
#23 Chicago, Shore Drive Lincoln Park 1905 / 2016
#24 New York, Plaza Hotel 1900 / 2018
#25 Chicago, Looking North From Van Buren Station 1915 / 2019
#26 Chicago, Randolph Street East From Dearborn 1914 / 2022
#27 George Washington’s Tomb At Mount Vernon 1878 / 2018
#28 George Washington’s Mount Vernon 1858 / 2021
#29 Chicago, The Dream City 1893 / 2018
#30 Boston, Subway Entrance At Boston Common 1900 / 2018
