50 PC Game Recommendations: From AAA Titles To The Latest Indie Gems

PC gaming is in the midst of a renaissance. With the constant rise of Steam and the rapidly expanding indie market, there are more games than ever before to enjoy. This year has already seen some great releases, like Elden Ring and Dying Light 2 Stay Human, but there’s still plenty more to look forward to.

Summer is hitting hard, so it’s the perfect time to stay inside, AC turned on, and ready to enjoy the latest PC games the industry has developed for us! With the leading sellers’ ongoing sale events, it’s a great time to catch up on the best games and some worthy but lesser-known names that might have slipped under your radar.

If you’re new to PC gaming or just want to expand your library beyond the great AAA titles, our list contains plenty of classic PC games, big-budget blockbusters, and small indie gems, so you’ll surely find your next pick to enjoy for the rest of the summer.

#1 Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption II is the long-awaited prequel to Red Dead Redemption. In this Western-themed open-world game, you’ll play the role of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw veteran member of the Van der Linde gang, which is struggling to survive through the decline of the Wild West. If you played Grand Theft Auto, it’s easy to see the mark of Rockstar Games here. Still, unlike the famous gangster franchise, Red Dead Redemption II is an emotional story drowned in tragedy, with a found family inevitably torn apart by a world that doesn’t need people like them anymore. A masterpiece.

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Divinity: Original Sin 2

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is one of the best PC games on the market right now, but why? Some users on Reddit defined it as “a game that puts the AAA industry to shame,” and there’s definitely some truth there. Its rich storylines, complex characters (NPCs included), and visually pleasing design have conquered the hearts of many. Add that it runs super well, and you just got an absolute gem of a game!

Image source: amazon.com

#3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

With 260 Game of the Year Awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a dark fantasy adventure you don’t wanna miss. Your character, Geralt of Rivia, is a monster slayer known as a witcher. You’ll travel across different regions hunting monsters for a living and completing quests for people in exchange for rewards. CD Projekt Red developed a massive open-world populated by fascinating characters, each with their own bag of flaws. Still, you can’t help but fall in love with them and become invested in their stories.

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Into The Breach

Developed and published by the indie studio Subset Games, Into The Breach is set in a future where humanity is fighting against monsters using giant weapon-equipped mechs. Moving your character through a chessboard-like map, you’ll need to elaborate on the best strategy to win against the invaders, turn after turn.

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Dishonored 2

Dishonored 2 blessed us with tons of improvements from the first game. The intricate dynamics and the unique stealth system enhanced by artificial intelligence gave players the excitement of a real challenge, and we freaking loved it! Despite some performance issues during its launch on PC, the game has been updated with various patches that fixed them and added content and new features. The result? Dishonored 2 ended up winning the award for Best Action/Adventure Game at The Game Awards 2016.

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Minecraft

Minecraft is the best example of a sandbox-style game. Don’t underestimate its potential: you can really build anything you want with the resources available in the game, with talented players all over the world building futuristic cities, massive castles, and perfect replicas of settings from The Hunger Games or Gotham City! It’s still one of the most popular games, with a massive following despite being released in 2011. No wonder it’s also the best-selling video game of all time.

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Hades

Hades is an action dungeon crawler game that gives players much freedom in terms of experimentation. The main character, Zagreus, is the prince of the Underworld and the son of Hades and Persephone. Our goal is to help Zagreus escape from his cruel father and reach Olympus. Players can learn and master skills however they want and choose whichever weapon to use and upgrade as long as they feel it will help Zagreus progress further.

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is an intense tactical shooter where players need to work together in order to complete objectives while also trying not to get killed by their opponents. Strategy is key here: don’t expect to go berserk and kill all your opponents through brutal force. You’ll have to consider your approach and collaborate with your teammates to win. The game was released back in 2015 and has seen numerous updates since then, which improved gameplay mechanics and added new maps and characters.

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Elden Ring

Up for the real deal? FromSoftware’s developers are the minds behind other notorious games for PC, including Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which are very well-known among fans for their insane difficulty. No wonder this new installment has got a lot of veteran gamers pretty excited. Since its release, Elden Ring has been widely regarded as a lost cause for casual and beginner gamers, having lived up to the promise of being FromSoftware’s hardest game to date.

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Half Life: Alyx

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Spelunky 2

Spelunky 2 can be considered one of the best computer games in its genre. It’s a 2D platformer with elements typical of RPG and roguelike games. The player controls Ana, daughter of the explorer from the first game, who must navigate through levels dense with traps and monsters ready to kill her. Gamers noticed the game’s increased difficulty compared to its predecessor, with more enemies and a fast-paced gameplay that will put you up against a real challenge.

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Subnautica

Image source: amazon.com

#13 God Of War

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Deathloop

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Psychonauts 2

Image source: amazon.com

#16 The Sims 4

Image source: amazon.com

#17 XCOM 2

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Outer Wilds

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Destiny 2

Image source: amazon.com

#20 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Disco Elysium

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Age Of Empires II: The Age Of Kings

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Portal 2

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Mass Effect 2

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Rome: Total War

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Fallout 3

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Alien Isolation

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Bioshock Infinite

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Star Wars: The Old Republic

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Half-Life 2

Image source: amazon.com

#34 World Of Warcraft

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Doom Eternal

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Life Is Strange: True Colors

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Devil May Cry 5

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Plants vs. Zombies

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Hollow Knight

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Monster Hunter: World

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Nier: Automata

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Slay The Spire

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Far Cry 6

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Borderlands 2

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Undertale

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Torchlight 2

Image source: store.steampowered.com

#49 Dungeon Keeper 2

Image source: gog.com

#50 Freeways

Image source: store.steampowered.com

