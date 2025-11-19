30 Of The Most Stunning And Unique Beaches From Around The World

Everyone’s travel preferences are different, but there is something about warm sand and a turquoise sea that really gets the human imagination going. After all, so many resorts and popular towns happen to be right by the water. Through the magic of the internet, you can now even “see” the best pics from scenic coastlines across the globe.

We’ve gathered images from some of the most beautiful and picturesque beaches in the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, perhaps start planning that summer getaway, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

#1 Wineglass Bay Beach, Tasmania, Australia

Image source: lochieriordan

#2 Black Sand Beach, Iceland

Image source: adamjang

#3 Myrtos Beach, Kefallinia, Greece

Image source: Muskateller

#4 Cala Luna Beach, Nuoro, Italy

Image source: poli_graphy

#5 Cayo De Agua, Los Roques, Venezuela

Image source: Tucanrecords

#6 Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda

Image source:  P. Hughes

#7 Sancho Beach, Brazil

Image source: Marina Feldhues

#8 Navagio Beach, Greece, Zakynthos

Image source: andreyshevard

#9 Four Seasons, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Image source: jko001

#10 Pink Beach, Padar Island, Komodo National Park, Indonesia

Image source: Devagonal

#11 Cathedral Cove Beach, New Zealand

Image source: Tobias Rademacher

#12 Palm Cove Beach, Queensland, Australia

Image source: Chris Olszewski

#13 Sandwich Harbour, Namibia

Image source: Sergi Ferrete

#14 Fornillo Beach, Positano, Italy

Image source: Mihael Grmek

#15 Marathonisi Island, Zakynthos, Greece

Image source: dronepicr

#16 Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Island, Queensland, Australia

Image source: Images by Petra

#17 Luskentyre Beach, Outer Hebrides

Image source: gailhampshire

#18 Pednvounder Sand Bar, Cornwall, United Kingdom

Image source: Jim Champion

#19 Little Cove In Noosa, Australia

Image source: lukaski

#20 Tulum, Mexico

Image source: moon

#21 Matira Beach, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Image source: Sba2

#22 Boulders Beach, South Africa

Image source: bmschell

#23 Flat Island, Mauritius

Image source: Stephan van de Schootbrugge

#24 Kynance Cove, United Kingdom

Image source: Unukorno

#25 Playa Blanca, Saboga, Panama

Image source: Rowan Heuvel

#26 W Maldives, Himandhoo, Maldives

Image source: pedropiteiramonteiro

#27 Praia Da Ursa, Portugal

Image source: Claudio Schwarz

#28 Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia

Image source: reallynattu

#29 Uluwatu Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Image source: Niklas Weiss

#30 Ko Hong, Krabi, Thailand

Image source: tmlrbr

