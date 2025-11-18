“If Salary Wasn’t A Consideration, What Is The Most Attractive Profession?” (30 Answers)

When we are kids, people often ask us what we want to be when we grow up, and we happily come up with answers like “magician”, “gladiator”, or even something as ridiculous as “samurai”. But as we start getting older, we grow out of these dream jobs and start working real jobs in the real world. Sometimes, we even settle for work that we don’t even like; however, as it fetches good money, we slog on!

But this Reddit post had netizens looking for the wildest and the most interesting jobs that they found attractive. And some of these amusing answers will surely put a smile on your face. So, scroll down and check them out for yourself!

More info: Reddit

#1

My dream job is no job. doing whatever I want to do everyday without thinking about income.

Image source: leena615, Ivy Son

#2

Pro bono veterinarian. Treat animals that would otherwise go untreated.

Image source: jump_the_shark_, International Fund for Animal Welfare

#3

Animal Sanctuary/Rescue.

Image source: normanr, International Fund for Animal Welfare

#4

Librarian in a world where you’re free to read any book you wish without fear. Imagine having time to just read while helping others find a love of books.

Image source: Eddie_the_Gunslinger, Alexei Maridashvili

#5

One of those ghosts from A Christmas Carol that haunts rich people and traumatizes them into not being a******s. I would k*ll for that job.

Image source: Archmagos_Browning, animationscreencaps

#6

Quality tester for a hammock manufacturer.   

Test 1. Reading in hammock  

Test 2. Napping in hammock (15-90 min)  

Test 3. Sleeping in hammock (90+ min).

Image source: IFeelFineFineFine, Asad Photo Maldives

#7

Art.

Image source: Strawhaterza, Daian Gan

#8

Holding baby animals.

Image source: Zealousideal-Dog517, Ache Surya

#9

Panda Nanny.

Image source: sta4rkman, Diana Silaraja

#10

Can I be the new David Attenborough? He’s getting on a bit and should retire.

I’d love to be paid to travel around the world and then provide dramatic voiceovers to things.

Image source: rose636, Gerbert Voortman

#11

Steve Irwin’s job.

Rest in peace you absolute f*****g legend, I forgive the stingray because I know you would too.

Image source: ogBaddust, pressfoto

#12

Being a writer .

Image source: Chocolate_Haver, Ron Lach

#13

Lego artist.

Image source: captain_mojojojo, Alphacolor

#14

Search and rescue. They’re the closest thing we have to superheros.

Image source: Kshi-dragonfly, Inge Wallumrød

#15

Doggy daycare!

Image source: frank26080115, Matt Nelson

#16

Paleontologist.

It would be amazing and so fulfilling to add to human knowledge of the history of life on earth. But you have to be creative (or very lucky) to make even a meager living is that field.

Image source: barnett25, Los Muertos Crew

#17

Traveling food critic.

Image source: PaperFlower14765, animationscreencaps

#18

Forrester/ranger.

Image source: Vinterblad, International Fund for Animal Welfare

#19

Working at a small coffee shop.

Image source: iD-Remus, Porapak Apichodilok

#20

90% of what makes or breaks a job for me is co-workers and management.

That being said, working at a comic shop is a literal dream some days. You deal with a lot of people who are passionate about what you are selling.

Image source: Jesterfest, Erik Mclean

#21

Freelance musician. Just play music all the time, not worry about selling out or stressing over gigs and worrying if the bride is going to be cool or not. Make music for me and if you like it, cool.

Image source: sunshine_is_hot, 42 North

#22

Teacher.

Image source: MrVicent, National Cancer Institute

#23

Psychic detective.

Image source: gleiberkid, cottonbro studio

#24

Billionaires daughter.

Image source: queenadanorf, Tyler Harris

#25

For me, baker.

Image source: fae206, Vaibhav Jadhav

#26

I’m a Software Engineer, and I’d still do that. I do actually enjoy my work, and if salary wouldn’t be an issue, I’d just do it better since I wouldn’t have to worry about money.

Image source: PerryTheH, ThisIsEngineering

#27

Astronaut. I would love to explore our universe.

Image source: FutureTaro3014, Pixabay

#28

Professional tour guide!

Image source: Big-Hawk8126, Raphael Loquellano

#29

Philosophy professor.

Image source: southpolefiesta

#30

Fighter pilot.

Image source: ThePheebs, Gus Kazi

