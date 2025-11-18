These 22 Items Are Topping Wishlists For Amazon’s Big Deal Days

Calling all shopaholics and bargain hunters! Get ready to unleash your inner deal-seeking ninja, because Amazon’s Big Deal Days are just around the corner (October 8-9, to be exact), and we’ve got the inside scoop on the hottest deals that will make your wallet sing with joy.
From big-ticket items that will make your neighbors green with envy to everyday essentials that are suddenly within reach, these 22 highly anticipated deals are about to make your shopping dreams come true. So, grab your credit card (and maybe a comfy chair for all that clicking) and get ready to score big!
#1 Who Needs A Trip To The Ice Cream Parlor When You Have This Ice Cream Maker? It Will Have You Churning Out Frozen Masterpieces In No Time
Review: “It’s an incredible machine, the technology is mind blowing. It turned chocolate milk and protein powder into chocolate concrete ice cream. I turned the pint upside down and the spoon was stuck like the sword in the stone. This is the best ice cream I’ve ever made and the sorbet is the same amazing consistency. Very few moving parts means easy to clean, the moving parts assemble easily and I can’t wait for my next batch of ice cream!” – A. Lopez
Image source: amazon.com, Yolanda
#2 Sun Spots And Dark Marks Got You Feeling Like A Connect-The-Dots Puzzle? La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum Is Here To Erase Those Spots And Give You A Flawless Complexion
Review: “La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum is my new go-to for clearer, more radiant skin! With Melasyl and 10% Niacinamide, it tackles sun spots, age spots, and post-acne marks effectively. I’ve seen noticeable improvements in my skin tone and texture since using it. The serum absorbs quickly, feels lightweight, and doesn’t leave any greasy residue. Perfect for anyone looking to achieve a more even complexion and lasting results. Highly recommended!” – Reaver
Image source: amazon.com, Reaver
#3 From Coffee Spills To Muddy Paw Prints, This Multi-Purpose Cleaner Tackles It All! It’s The Must-Have For Any Pet Owner (Or Anyone Who’s Ever Spilled Anything On Their Carpet)
Review: “I got this little green machine a few months ago and I have nothing bad to say. This thing is so amazing. Most of our furniture is used and I took this to everything and it was pulling out the nastiest water from our floor and furniture. Everything is clean and soft it even got out some pretty rough stains in the carpet. 10/10 you need this.” – Julia Morann
Image source: amazon.com, Smd33
#4 Tired Of Your Makeup Brushes Shedding Like A Golden Retriever In Summer? These Bs-Mall Brushes Are Made With High-Quality Synthetic Fibers That Won’t Shed, So You Can Focus On Creating Your Masterpiece
Review: “This is my second time buying these brushes. I love them and they last for FOREVER! My old ones just got old and gross and it was time to renew. They also come in a little case which is convenient for storage.” – LSmead7
Image source: amazon.com, LSmead7
#5 Your TV Is About To Get A Whole Lot Smarter (And Your Wallet A Whole Lot Happier). This Roku Express Is The Affordable Way To Stream All Your Favorite Shows And Movies
Review: “This is perfect for those of us that still have nice TV’s that are older and not “smart”. We recently became empty nesters and have an older tv that needed to be upgraded to have smart tv options. I purchased one within the last year for a different tv so it was a no brainer to get another for the TV in the guest bedroom. The price is good and saved us from having to purchase a new TV.” – Melissa
Image source: amazon.com, Sergio
#6 Embrace The Curve! This 31.5-Inch Fhd Monitor Will Make Your Viewing Experience More Comfortable And Captivating, Whether You’re Working, Gaming, Or Streaming Your Favorite Shows
Review: “Very happy I purchased this monitor. I bought it to watch sports and was very happy with the picture quality . I find for my viewing interests the curved screen better much then the flat. The curved screen brings ones peripheral vision into to play so this is not a gimmick but excellent idea that improves ones viewing experience.” – james m. sannes
Image source: amazon.com, Sid
#7 This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Air Fryer! The Chefman Multifunctional Air Fryer Roasts, Bakes, Dehydrates, And Even Rotisseries A Whole Chicken – It’s Basically A Culinary Amusement Park For Your Kitchen!
Review: “I love this air fryer. It’s big enough for rotisserie chicken and it’s easy to clean. If you’re using a basket style air fryer this is your sign to upgrade! Most items in this machine don’t even need to be flipped to be crispy on both sides. Keeps me from heating up my whole kitchen and doesn’t need to be preheated.” – Maryanne
Image source: amazon.com, Malika
#8 The Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Is Peak Adulting Goals And Amazon Deal Days Is Your Chance To Snag This Pricey Prize
Review: “I have two dogs and my house is always covered with dog hair. This vacuum is perfect for quick hair clean up. It’s wall mounted (which I love) and charges while sitting there so you can just pull it off when you need it. You definitely won’t regret purchasing this!” – Angi Walberg
Image source: amazon.com, Angi Walberg
#9 Your Veggies Are About To Meet Their Match. This Vegetable Chopper Is The Kitchen Ninja That’ll Make Meal Prep A Breeze
Review: “Been using it for quite sometime. This is my second purchase of this veggie chopper. It is such a game changer in the kitchen especially for someone like me who loves meal prepping.” – Wakeuptomakeup
Image source: amazon.com, Wakeuptomakeup
#10 Tired Of Your Printer Sounding Like A Dinosaur Sneezing? This Hp Deskjet Is Whisper-Quiet, So You Can Print, Scan, And Copy Without Disturbing The Peace
Review: “I love everything about my HP printer, and I am so grateful that I will never run out of ink or paper ever again, I really love my printer so much. But I would to be able to order photo paper as well, full sheet 8,5 11 inches. Thank You HP Inkjet Laser! GTEAT PRINTER HP, THE BEST THERE IS!!!!!” – Dennis Hill
Image source: amazon.com, Samm Emanuel
#11 This LED Corner Floor Lamp Is So Smart, It Connects With Alexa And Even Syncs To Your Music. The Perfect Mood, Every Time!
Review: “Beautiful smart lamp. It can play pretty much any kind of pattern you could imagine. The sheer customizability on this thing is insane. It will take you days to figure out everything that’s possible through the app.” – gk
Image source: amazon.com, yonathan
#12 Your Zit Zapper Has Arrived! The Mighty Patch Hero Cosmetics Patch Is The Secret Weapon For Banishing Pesky Pimples Overnight
Review: “I love the Mighty Patch. I’ve used it for several years and continue to purchase. It works well with ache that is close to the surface or open. It definitely reduces the size and appearance the next morning. I never have any problems with it staying on yet it is still easy to remove. Yes, it does create a lightened circle area directly where it was placed but it is temporary and not noticeable to others. Very worth it!” – Hannah C
Image source: amazon.com, Ash
#13 These On-Ear Headphones Are Perfect For Commuting, Working Out, Or Just Chilling At Home (Without Getting Tied Up In Knots)
Review: “Love the look of these headphones! Perfect for blocking out noise and recharging on walks. Also great for studying. These are lightweight and comfortable. They adjust well and are sturdy. Also happy that there’s no weird brand name on the headphones, just a subtle logo. Best of all, they were a reasonable price so very happy with these!” – KSKE
Image source: amazon.com, LaLa W.
#14 Ready To Enter A New Dimension Of Gaming? This Playstation5 Console (Slim) Is Slimmer, Sleeker, And Just As Powerful As Its Predecessor. Get Ready For An Epic Gaming Experience
Review: “I’m a long time Sony Playstation fan. I bought a brand new XBOX S digital version and it’s no comparison. Sony with the Playstation 5 did an outstanding, remarkable job with this console gaming unit. I have fiberoptic internet and this machine plays games that are very crisp and it’s as though your right there. I love it! An amazing gaming product! A must buy for a console gamer. I’m 48, work as a Federal Corrections Employee. This gaming system has no age preference, in my opinion.” – David A Thorpe
Image source: amazon.com, Noor
#15 The Sodastream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Will Esnure That You Never Run Out Of Your Favorite Fizzy Hydration
Review: “I love making fresh soda with the SodaStream Terra—it’s super easy to use! The flavor syrups are specifically for Pepsi products, so keep in mind that there are no Coke syrups available. The CO2 cartridges can be a bit pricey compared to buying bulk CO2, but when you compare the savings to buying name-brand 2-liter bottles, you will see big savings. Plus, it’s perfect for carbonating my favorite water flavorings too! If you’re a fan of fizzy drinks and want to save money, this is definitely the way to go.” – Tommy Amos
Image source: amazon.com, Michelle Nagy
#16 Skin Feeling As Dry As Your Dating Life? This Korean Overnight Mask Is The Hydration Hero You Need, Delivering Intense Moisture While You Sleep
Review: “This is a fabulous light weight effective moisturizing sleep mask. I have problem skin where many other products irritate my skin or cause acne. But this has turned out to be a great product for me. My skin is moisturized, clear, feels & looks good when I wake up. My skin glows & looks refreshed!” – RFM
Image source: amazon.com, Stevie Rae
#17 With All These Deals Getting Your Heart Racing, You Might Want To Keep An Eye On Those Vitals With A Blood Preasure Monitor
Review: “Very easy to use. Seems accurate. Bluetooth app is very easy to manage and connect your smart device to if you already know how to use bluetooth and smartphones/tablets. App tracks your data well. If you’re sharing the device then you need to connect the monitor via bluetooth to your smart device, upload the data, and delete it after before the next person uses it or else it will upload their blood pressure data to your chart and throw off your chart with the wrong info.” – ACR
Image source: amazon.com, Mercedes Bregante
#18 Don’t Let Dust And Grime Ruin Your Ride. This Car Cleaning Gel Is The Quick And Easy Way To Keep Your Car Looking Its Best, From The Air Vents To The Cup Holder
Review: “Works well for what you pay for… Perfect for cleaning keyboards office spaces and you even have a fun thing to manipulate. Keep mine in a well conditioned area and still works after several uses. No weird smell and works in seconds!” – Andrew
Image source: amazon.com, Luis L.
#19 Magsafe Accessories? Yes, Please! This Magnetic Series Case Is Compatible With All Your Favorite Magsafe Accessories, So You Can Charge, Accessorize, And Show Off Your Style
Review: “I personally like how slim the product is compared to how bulky some protective cases can be. It fits my phone just right and it has a really smooth feel to it. The sides and back around the camera are slightly higher than the edges of the phone to help insure protection. It also came with two screen protectors I have one on my phone currently and it fits just right.” – Jaz
Image source: amazon.com, Jaz
#20 This COSRX Vitamin C Serum Is Packed With Skin-Loving Ingredients That Will Hydrate, Repair, And Leave Your Complexion Looking Like A Dewy Dream
Review: “This is an amazing product. I am on my second bottle. The smell is odd but if you can past it you will see results. I did not read the pamphlet that was included with the first bottle and I might have seen results even sooner. After opening , it must be stored in the refrigerator, to keep the vitamin c stable. This is not for first time vitamin C users. My brown spots are almost completely gone. My skin is radiant. I get compliments all the time and I am 57 years old.” – Sandi L
Image source: amazon.com, Sara
#21 Snail Slime? It’s Not As Gross As It Sounds! COSRX Snail Mucin Repairing Essence Will Have Your Skin Glowing Like A Glazed Donut
Review: “At first it’s weird. Like really weird. Weird that I was even considering using snail secretion ANYWHERE near my body. But look, it freaking WORKS. It’s not super sticky like you’d expect, there’s definitely viscosity behind it and… I’d call it grip more than stick, you’re not like gonna be oozing to your next work meeting or anything lol. I feel like a glowing goddess, you only need one pump and BAM your whole face and neck are covered, a great value for such a big bottle of it. COSRX are a great company too, they make quality skincare products. I couple this with their Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask and it’s like…. Freaking magic.” – Cadence
Image source: amazon.com, Cadence
#22 Oil Cleansing? It’s Not As Greasy As You Think! Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil Will Melt Away Makeup And Impurities, Leaving Your Skin Feeling Clean And Refreshed (Not Slick)
Review: “Left my skin feeling extremely smooth and moisturized. Funny enough I thought it was gonna be soapy but no not at all, it’s literally an OIL cleanser which is really just oil lol. But it does work pretty well, it lasts for a while too. I’m still on my first bottle and I bought it almost a year ago, I use it about once a week for a deep clean .” – Ck
Image source: amazon.com, Maria Rezada
Follow Us