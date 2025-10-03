Fundraiser For Michigan Church Attacker’s Family Surpasses $270k In Donations

The family of Thomas Jacob Sanford, the man who set fire to a Latter-day Saint chapel in Michigan and fatally wounded four people during Sunday service, has found itself at the center of an act of compassion that moved thousands.
In a twist few could’ve imagined, members of the very church he despised are rallying behind his widow and child with a fundraiser that has already passed $270,000 out of a $500,000 goal at the time of writing.
“Thank you for your kindness, your compassion, and your willingness to lift up those who are suffering,” wrote David Butler, the campaign’s creator.
Sanford’s rampage left devastation in Grand Blanc, Michigan, where survivors are still reeling from the loss of four churchgoers. Yet as the smoke cleared, so did the grim reality for his wife and young son, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder requiring expensive medical treatment.
Katie Hamilton, Sanford’s sister, admitted her family had braced for rejection. Instead, they were met with kindness from the very same community her brother once condemned.
“I don’t have words right now to express when I saw what you as a community have done and remembered us as a family in this situation,” Hamilton told local media.
Butler, who spearheaded the effort, clarified that he has no connection to the Sanfords or to the Mormon community in Grand Blanc.
“I am an ordinary member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he wrote, explaining that he was motivated by his belief and empathy for the family’s suffering.
“Thomas Jacob Sanford, the shooter, leaves behind a wife and children who must be grieving.
They will face financial hardship and psychological trauma as a result of this week’s horrifying events. On top of that, one of the Sanford sons deals with serious medical challenges that require ongoing care, treatment, and specialized support.”
The fundraiser was set to help the family get back on their feet after the gruesome act committed by Sanford
Butler highlighted the family’s role in the tragedy as victims, arguing that the fundraiser wasn’t set as an excuse for Sanford’s actions, but about forgiveness and love.
“They certainly didn’t choose this. They certainly didn’t want this to happen. And they’re victims, too,” he said.
Donors echoed similar sentiments.
“We deeply know what it is like to be hated while just trying to do good. Our Church and community will not do that to Sister Sanford. We will pray for you and welcome you with open arms, just like Jesus taught us,” one wrote.
“You are loved. And this was not your fault. May you find healing, strength and peace,” another added.
“As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, I have been taught since a small child that ‘Kindness Begins With Me’ and that Jesus loves everyone.
I pray that you and your family will receive the kindness and love that you need during this difficult time,” a third said.
While some disagreed with the campaign, most rallied behind it as the fundraiser went viral online
Not everyone has agreed with the decision to support Sanford’s family. Some online critics argued the money should go solely to the victims, not the shooter’s loved ones.
Butler pushed back on that idea, insisting that compassion is not a zero-sum act.
“It’s wanting the Sanford family not to be left behind,” he said. “I don’t believe those kids are guilty. And I think their father has made a decision that will make their lives very, very difficult. They deserve help like any other innocent person does.”
Overall, the campaign has become a viral phenomenon. With social media posts capturing the essence of the effort and inviting more people to join.
“This completely undid me. A fundraiser was begun by random LDS Church members for the family of Thomas Jacob Sanford,” a post read. “Lives were lost, and families were torn apart, and yet we have this act of others-centered, self-giving love, rarely witnessed.”
Believers came forward, recognizing the difficulty of reconciling loss and impotence, with forgiveness and compassion.
“This is the only way forward and out of the hell we have, and continue to create, for ourselves and our children.”
“Grace and mercy.” Netizens were moved by the campaign
