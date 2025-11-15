26 Winning Pictures Of The 2021 Birth Photography Image Competition

The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers (IAPBP) has just announced the winners of the 2021 Birth Photography Image Competition, and the pictures are just as powerful as last year.
Photographers from all around the globe capture the raw and intimate moments of childbirth. Not only do they lift the veil on this miracle to those who aren’t familiar with it, but they also awaken precious memories for moms, dads, and the people who helped them introduce new life into this world. So it’s only fair these photographers get the recognition they deserve.
Continue scrolling to check out what images IAPBP’s honorable judges think best describe childbirth this year.
More info: birthphotographers.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
#1 Honorable Mention: “The Miracle Of Life In Your Hands” By Nora Dalmasso, Argentina
Image source: birthphotographers, Nora Dalmasso Fotografia
#2 Best In Delivery: “The Greatest Love In The World” By Anne Lucy Silva Barbosa, Brazil
Image source: birthphotographers, Anne Lucy
#3 Best In Labor: “Primal Shapes Of Birth” By Laura Brink, Australia
Image source: birthphotographers, Rewild Her
#4 First Place: “Daddy’s Girls” By Ashley Marston, Canada
Image source: birthphotographers, Ashley Marston Photography
#5 Honorable Mention: “Welcome Little Woman” By Kate Kennedy, Australia
Image source: birthphotographers, Kate Kennedy Birth
#6 Honorable Mention: “Birthing Queen” By Kate Kennedy, Australia
Image source: birthphotographers, Kate Kennedy Birth
#7 Honorable Mention: “You And You And Me” By Brittany Knapik, United States
Image source: birthphotographers, The Birth Story Collective
#8 Honorable Mention: “Home Birth In A Pandemic” By Ashley Marston, Canada
Image source: birthphotographers, Ashley Marston Photography
#9 Best In Birth Details: “The Origin Of Life” By Charlene Foertser, Germany
Image source: birthphotographers, Charlene Foerster Fotografie
#10 Honorable Mention: “A Mother’s Guidance” By Cat Fancote, Australia
Image source: birthphotographers, Cat Fancote – Capturing Birth
#11 Honorable Mention: “When Time Stands Still” By Ashley Marston, Canada
Image source: birthphotographers, Ashley Marston Photography
#12 Honorable Mention: “Of All Our Travels, This Journey Will Be Our Greatest” By Dana Jacobs, United States
Image source: birthphotographers, Dana Jacobs Photography
#13 Honorable Mention: “This Moment 2020” By Kandyce Wagar, Canada
Image source: birthphotographers, Songbird and Oak Photography
#14 Honorable Mention :”Underwater” By Dania Watson, Australia
Image source: birthphotographers, Lauren + Douglas
#15 Honorable Mention: “Silent Night” By Rianna Cross, Australia
Image source: birthphotographers, Birthspoke Imagery & Film
#16 Honorable Mention: “The Strength Within You Is Greater Than Any Storm” By Lisa Phillips, United States
Image source: birthphotographers, Lisa Phillips Photography
#17 Honorable Mention: “Examining Every Detail” By Lisa Phillips, United States
Image source: birthphotographers, Lisa Phillips Photography
#18 Best In Labor: “Reach Down. He’s Almost Here.” By Dana Jacobs, United States
Image source: birthphotographers, Dana Jacobs Photography
#19 Honorable Mention: “The Journey Traveled For You” By Paulina Splechta, United States
Image source: birthphotographers, Paulina Splechta
#20 Best In Delivery: “Grace” By Danny Merz , Germany
Image source: birthphotographers, danny merz | geburtsreportage
#21 Honorable Mention: “Reborn” By Rianna Cross, Australia
Image source: birthphotographers, Birthspoke Imagery & Film
#22 Best In Postpartum: “My Body, My Birth” By Hanna Hill, United States
Image source: birthphotographers, Hanna Hill Photography
#23 Honorable Mention: “A Dose Of Mother Nature” By Jessica Henderson , Australia
Image source: birthphotographers, Jessica Henderson Photograpy
#24 Best In Fresh 48: “Nourish” By Jami Edgar, United States
Image source: birthphotographers, Touch of Hart Photography
#25 Honorable Mention: “Erupting Into Being” By Laura Brink, Australia
Image source: birthphotographers, Rewild Her
#26 Best In Fresh 48: “Nursing A Newborn” By Carey Lippert , United States
Image source: birthphotographers, Carey Lauren Photos & Film
