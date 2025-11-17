Lewis Capaldi Apologizes To Fans As He Battles Tics During The Show, And The Crowd’s Response Is Amazing

This weekend was full of inspiring events. From the Santa Clara horse parade in Spain to Italy’s dazzling Pride parade in Milan, there were many great things happening around the world. However, only a few reached the same emotional highs as Lewis Capaldi’s performance during the Glastonbury festival in England.

During a weekend full of non-stop performances by beloved singers from all over the world, this 26-year-old Scottish singer was the opposite of what people expected during, say, Frank Ocean’s Coachella fiasco a couple of months ago. Amidst his performance on stage this weekend, Lewis Capaldi, who has Tourette’s syndrome, unexpectedly paused in the middle of a song. However, to his surprise and delight, the audience rallied together, joining their voices in harmony to continue the tune, showcasing an inspiring display of support and unity. The remarkable incident was captured on video and quickly gained traction on social media, capturing the hearts of many who shared their heartfelt reactions, describing it as an incredibly touching and poignant moment.

Tourette’s syndrome, which Capaldi was diagnosed with last year, is a nervous disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (called ‘tics’) that can’t be easily controlled. Billie Eilish, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, David Beckham and countless others have been known to deal with the condition.

In this year’s documentary, How I’m Feeling Now, The Brit award-winning singer opened up about the overwhelming pressure that followed the success of his debut album, ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent,’ and how it led to debilitating panic attacks. Lewis, most known for his smash hit “Someone You Love,” candidly shared how his anxiety manifested in a distressing manner—a pronounced shoulder twitch that became increasingly severe while he was in the process of songwriting.

“You might not see me for the rest of the year,” the Scottish singer told Glastonbury’s crowd after apologizing for his performance.

After struggling during this weekend’s Glastonbury show, the crowd helped Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi finish his touching performance

