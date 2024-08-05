Are We Getting ‘More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers’ Season 2?

With season 1 premiering about two years ago, the wait for More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers season 2 has become unbearable for several anime audiences. More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers has long been regarded as one of the last decade’s top romantic comedy manga series. Unsurprisingly, when the manga series was adapted to anime in 2022, it was a remarkable success.
Studio Mother adapted Yūki Kanamaru’s manga into an anime series, with Takao Kato and Junichi Yamamoto hired as directors. The 12-episode More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers aired originally from October 9, 2022, to December 25, 2022. For anime rom-com fans, More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers left them with an open ending. Here’s everything we know about More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers season 2.
A Recap of More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers Season 1
Before moving on to information about More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers season 2, here’s a recap of what happened in season 1. Rom-com anime fans were introduced to the series protagonist, Jirō Yakuin, an introverted, High School student. Besides his love for video games, he prefers to keep to himself, quickly making him a social outcast in school. However, Jirō has a childhood friend, Shiori Sakurazaka, who not only attends his school, but has had a crush on since childhood.
Fate seemed to have given him a chance at love when his school introduced a couples training program to help student’s social skills by pairing them with partners to act as if they were married. However, Jirō is paired with someone else, Akari Watanabe, who finds him repulsive and has a crush on the school’s most popular idol, Minami Tenjin. While Jirō and Akari initially struggle to form a bond, they decide to work together after the school informs them anyone can switch partners if they attain enough points.
However, the more time Jirō and Akari spend together, the more they grow fond of each other. Although hesitant to acknowledge these new feelings, they both slowly warm up to it later. Just when Jirō begins to move on from Shiori, it is revealed Shiori has also been in love with Jirō. Things get even more complicated when Minami, the school’s idol, helps Akari realize her true feelings are for Jirō and not him. More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers season 1 ends with Shiori and Akari wanting Jirō for themselves, with Jirō having to choose between them. Although it leaves no cliffhanger, audiences are anxious to know which lady Jirō chooses and why.
Will There Be More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers Season 2?
For the past two years, this has been the biggest question for audiences after season 1, episode 12. As of July 2024, there has been no official announcement from Studio Mother about More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers. However, it’s not all gloom, as hope remains for another season. More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers is Studio Mother’s second adapted anime series. Following the success of season 1, and judging from the other two series the animation studio has been involved with, Studio Mother is still committed to the project.
Studio Mother recently released a new manga-adapted anime series, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World. The 12-episode anime series premiered on April 7, 2024. With this out of the way, and with its other project, Arifureta, scheduled to premiere its third season in October 2024 at Studio Mother, all eyes will turn toward the production of More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers season 2.
When Will More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers Season 2 Release Date?
There are confirmed reports that season 2 may be greenlit for production before the end of 2024. If there are no unforeseen delays, More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers audiences can expect season 2 to premiere sometime in 2025. So far, the anime series has stayed true to its manga storyline. As such, with the More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers manga series still being written, there will be more than enough source material for season 2.
As of June 2024, all of its written chapters have been collected and published by Kadokawa Shoten into 12 tankōbon volumes. Without providing spoilers, the manga series already reveals the story arc and direction of the upcoming More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers season 2. One exciting news for English manga series readers is that the series’ English-published first volume is scheduled for release in August 2024. Although More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers is yet to be greenlit, there are several other anime sequels set to premiere in the summer of 2024.
