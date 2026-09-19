64 Complex Moral Scenarios That Forced The Internet To Question Who Was Truly In The Wrong

Whether something is morally justified is for everyone to decide for themselves. Some follow strict rules of right or wrong. Others allow a lengthy grey area, letting circumstances play a leading role. No framework has universal agreement, which makes ethics and morality a major part of family arguments and online debate.
In 2025, the Reddit Community r/MoralityScaling emerged, creating a space for people to discuss morally ambiguous situations. It started with fictional characters’ decisions and quickly expanded to real-world issues. See some of the community’s best contributions and leave your two cents on the problems at hand.
#1 Morality Of Shaming A Delivery Driver For Taking A $4 Cake Pop?
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#2 Morality Of Valuing Animals Over Humans?
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#3 The Morality Of Breaking Into A Building And Private Property To Rescue A Dog That Was Going To Be Euthanized?
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Morality and the justification of actions have been central themes throughout most of human history. Setting expectations and rules for what’s right and wrong was crucial to forming the society we live in.
Psychologist Ralph Lewis, M.D., says many religious people believe morality stems exclusively from a divine creator. Despite extensive scholarly work, people still often rely on supernatural explanations for morality’s origins.
Lewis attempted to trace morality’s roots through an evolutionary lens. He began by analyzing instinctual and emotional traits. The psychologist theorizes that feelings of guilt, shame, disgust, outrage, and empathy, displayed by animals, are the first building blocks of human morality. These feelings can fuel either compassion or cruelty, which, depending on context, can be compared to actions people deem moral or just.
#4 Morality Of Lying To A Person So They Can Pass Away In Peace
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#5 Morality Of This
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#6 Morality Of This?
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As humans evolved, higher cognitive capacities expanded our sense of morality, Lewis says. Self-control is observed only in complex animals, helping them delay gratification to achieve a bigger goal. People are exceptional at self-control, which they often call willpower. Suppressing an urge is key to helping people act morally.
Human reason and rationality also play a big role in morality. Lewis says there’s a big debate whether emotions or reasoning hold more weight in our moral sense. He explains that while emotions are often more powerful than reason, rational thinking is more adaptable and versatile. Emotion drives immediate reactions, while reasoning helps shape certain moral rules.
#7 Morality Of This?
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#8 Morality Of Pretending You Are A Nurse So You Can Improve Healthcare For 1000s Of Patients
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#9 Morality Of This?
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In the later stages of human evolution, Lewis names the societal context as the cornerstone of our modern understanding of morality. He says community encourages cooperation instead of aggression. In return, individuals gain rights, stability, and prosperity. The most peaceful, tolerant, compassionate societies in the world today tend to share laws with many other democratic nations, despite cultural differences, shaping humanity’s sense of right and wrong.
#10 Morality Of This?
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#11 Morality Of Pouring Molten Metal Into Anthill To Create An Art?
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#12 Morality Of Fathering A Baby In Your 80s?
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Morality also matters in interpersonal relationships, not just in societal ethics. A study by Anselma G. Hartley, R. Michael Furr, Erik G. Helzer, Eranda Jayawickreme, Kassidy R. Velasquez, and William Fleeson reveals that morality is the most important factor when determining whether a person likes, respects, and understands another person. The moral traits of honesty, compassion, and fairness were most significant. They were ranked above other positive traits like intelligence, humor, and humility. The researchers theorize that moral traits rank higher because viewers may see them as more beneficial.
#13 Is This Unethical Or No?
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#14 Morality Of Drinking The Beverage You Are About To Buy While Waiting In The Line
I keep doing this, it’s very hot outside and I have to spend a lot of time in the sun or in the car that was parked in the sun prior so I’m very thirsty by the time I get the opportunity to go to a shop. The lines can be long at the cashier’s desk so I just sip the drink while waiting. I don’t feel ashamed as I consider it basically mine at the point already. However an old lady scolded me to day while I was waiting in this line telling me I should not be driving something I have not bought yet, saying it’s very inappropriate and that I should be ashamed. Am I wrong for doing this?
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#15 Is It Really Moral To Destroy The One Ring? I Only Wanted To Discuss The Ethics. But The More I Think About It… I Should Keep It. Just Until The War Is Over. What If I Need It? What If Sauron Attacks Tomorrow And We Already Threw Away Our Greatest Weapon? I Can Keep It Secure. I Can Keep It Safe
Is destroying the One Ring actually the ethical choice if it means sacrificing countless innocent lives that I could have protected using the ring? I wouldn’t even wear it unless absolutely necessary.
Image source: TheGingerWeebGal, New Line Cinema
The study of practical and general rules to determine how people should act is called normative ethics. Three major schools of thought shape the field in Western society. The first is Virtue Ethics, widely agreed to have started with Aristotle. Virtue ethics focuses on building a good character and developing virtuous habits, such as honesty, courage, and kindness. Aristotle believed that these virtues are not innate, but learned through experience and practice. He often described the moral virtues as “The Golden Mean”, a sweet spot between extremes. For example, courage sits between cowardice and recklessness. According to Virtue Ethics, the morally right action is the one that follows these virtues.
#16 Morality Of Kidnapping Your Kidnappers?
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#17 Morality Of This?
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#18 Morality Of This Joke?
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In Utilitarian Ethics, the morally right action is the one that produces the greatest overall happiness for the greatest number of people. It was developed and refined by philosophers Jeremy Bentham and John Stuart Mill. In this view, the good of the many outweighs that of any single individual. The results of an action matter most, while intentions are pushed into the background. Major criticisms of this system include its unpredictability and neglect of mistreated minorities. Some outcomes are inherently hard to predict, and if results matter more than intentions, the best choice becomes unclear. When the majority’s happiness carries the most weight, minorities lose their voice.
#19 Morality Of Constantly Saying That “Latino Roles Should Only Go To Latino Actors” And Then Taking A Roll As A Greek
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#20 Morality Of Dog Breed Racism
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#21 Morality Of This?
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The last major school of thought in normative ethics is Deontological Ethics, founded and developed by German philosopher Immanuel Kant. It focuses entirely on rules and duties that a person must follow. Kant argued that human morality comes from the categorical imperative, the idea that a person should act only on rules they would want to become universal laws. This way, morality is judged only by the actions and is fully removed from the consequences. The philosopher argued that actions like lying and stealing are always morally wrong, regardless of circumstance or outcome. While this school of thought sets clear, rigid rules for everyone to follow with equal respect, it has been widely criticized for being inflexible and for disregarding potentially beneficial or catastrophic consequences.
#22 Morality Of Dating The Last Living Airbender But Know Full Well That You Don’t Want Children, And That This Will Lead To The Extinction Of All Airbenders?
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#23 Morality Of Saving Someone’s Wallet But Also Taking Something For Yourself?
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#24 Morality Of This?
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Each major school of thought in Western ethics has its own strengths and weaknesses, so discussions of morality are always changing and evolving. What seems righteous and virtuous to one person could be contrary to others.
How do you tell right from wrong? Have you ever crossed the lines of your own moral reasoning? Put on your philosopher’s hat and share your knowledge in the comments!
#25 Morality Of This?
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#26 Morality Of Replacing Your Racism With Misogyny?
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#27 Morality Of Mother Taking The Life Of Her Disabled Son Before Passing Away?
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#28 Morality Of A Father Doing This?
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#29 Morality Of This?
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#30 Morality Of Winning A Race When You Know Your Opponent Needed The Prize Money To Pay For His Sick Sister’s Hospital Bills?
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#31 Morality Of Leaving Your Walrus Friend In A Zoo After A Psychopath Surgeon Turned Him Into A Walrus?
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#32 Morality Of Saving Someone And Then Asking Them For A Tiny Bit Of Money?
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#33 Morality For Applying Deodorant To A Stranger’s Armpit, Because It Stinks
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#34 Morality Of Re-Imprisoning A Rehabilitated Man After An Accidental Early Release
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#35 Morality Of This?
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#36 Is Moby Dick Evil Or Just Animalistic?
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#37 Morality Of Saving Your Pet Over A Human Stranger?
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#38 Morality Of A Geninue Transphobia?
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#39 Morality Of Burying A Evil Immortal Man In The Concrete And Then Drinking A Potion Of Forgerness
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#40 Morality Of Criticizing Capitalism While Charging 88 Dollar For A Bottle Of Perfume?
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#41 Morality Of Building Snowmen Around Tree Trunks So That People Who Deliberately Run Over Them End Up Wrecking Their Cars
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#42 Is It Unethical To Own A Billion Dollars?
If you won the lottery or invested in crypto very early and ended up with over $1 billion after paying all taxes, is it unethical to keep that money without giving any of it away?
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#43 Morality Of Moving To The Second Largest City Of France Knowing Full Well That You’ll Eventually Give Everyone Cancer?
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#44 Morality Of Accidentally Crippling A Shoplifter
A shoplifter goes to steal something. Another customer stops them by lifting them up and throwing them down on the ground and inadvertently fracturing their spine, leaving the shoplifter in a wheelchair for life.
The shoplifter wouldn’t have been crippled if they hadn’t tried to commit a crime. The customer didn’t mean to injure the shoplifter permanently. An appropriate punishment for shoplifting would be a fine, some physical pain, or internment.
How much blame is there to go around? How do you reckon with the consequences? Should any remedial action happen?
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#45 Of Getting Man Fired Because He Won’t Touch Your Gender?
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#46 Morality Of Waking Someone Up 88 Years Before They’re Suppose To Knowing They Can’t Go Back To Sleep And Stranding Them On A Ship Seemingly For Rest Of Their Life
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#47 Morality Of Doing This?
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#48 Morality Of Casting Yourself And Requesting 60 Kissing Scenes In Your Own Drama
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#49 Who Is The Morally Worst Here?
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#50 Morality Of Forcing Your Daughter To Walk To School Under Blizzard Conditions Because She Was Bullying Classmates
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#51 Morality Of Mocking Your Opponent For A Moment Of Confiding Something With You?
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#52 Morality Of A Relationship Between An Immortal Man And Reincarnating Woman
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#53 Morality Of Storm ??
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#54 Morality Of Sleeping With All Of Your GF Friends After She Cheated On You
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#55 It’s Not Immoral To Get Annoyed At My Autistic Classmate, Right?
So, there’s this autistic girl in the first class of my Monday schedule who is just so annoying! She keeps interrupting the class and the professor, has no self-awareness of her surroundings, plays her Spotify music so loudly that it can be heard outside the classroom, and always has this annoyingly cheerful attitude.
I’m so annoyed by her that just having her in my presence makes my head feel like it’s going to explode. She is so fucking annoying.
That’s all I have to say. Now, am I immoral for thinking she’s annoying as heck?
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#56 Morality Of Wearing This Dress Around A Hormonal Teenage Boy With Impulse Control Issues Who Is Sworn To Celibacy Who You Know Is Attracted To You (And Who You Also Knew Since He Was A Child)
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#57 What Do You Think?
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#58 Morality Of Being A Controlling Mother In Todays World
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#59 Morality Of Drinking Your Wife’s Sprite That’s Been In The Fridge Untouched For 2 Weeks?
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#60 How Diabolical Is This Scene?
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#61 Morality Of Telling Your Kid To Defend Them Selves vs. Telling Them To Just Let Them It Go?
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#62 Which Option Would Be Worse For The World?
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#63 Is It Morally Better To Leave A Bigger Tip If The Money Is Not Yours?
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#64 Morality Of Choosing Your Son Over A Strangers Daughter?
In Bird Box Malorie thought she needed one of the two kids to look while she row the boat towards safety. The little boy (her son) volunteered and she said no, when the time comes. She will decide who looks. Eventually she decided no one is looking, but everytime the decision came up before then. She wanted girl to be the sacrifice because she wasn’t her child.
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