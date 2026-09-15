30 Surreal Japanese Playgrounds At Night That Look Like Scenes From Another World By Fujio Kito

Playgrounds are usually associated with daylight, children running around, and the familiar shapes of slides, swings, and climbing structures. But after dark, even the most ordinary playground can take on a completely different character. In Japan, some older concrete play structures already look more like oversized sculptures than conventional playground equipment – and photographer Fujio Kito has found a particularly striking way to document them.
Kito has spent years photographing unusual playground equipment across Japan, often at night. His subjects include structures shaped like animals, robots, plants, dinosaurs, telephones, and other unexpected forms. Carefully placed lighting isolates them in the darkness, turning familiar playground equipment into dramatic, almost surreal figures.
Scroll through to see 30 of the most unexpected Japanese playground scenes Fujio Kito captured.
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Many of these structures belong to an older style of playground design, with each unusual form offering a glimpse into a different era of public spaces. Seen through Kito’s nighttime photography, however, they become something stranger: part childhood memory, part sculpture, and part mysterious character emerging from the darkness.
Kito has photographed playground equipment since around 2014, turning it into a long-running series of self-published zines, now well past a dozen entries. The 12th book was released in December 2025 and features playground equipment from parks in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, and Gunma.
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