Apparently, If You Take A Selfie Through A Toilet Roll Tube You’ll Look Like The Moon, And The Pics Are Mildly Funny

Welcome to the internet, the only place you’ll see people walking in pigeon shoes and Keanu Reeves… doing things. This time, we’ve got something special for you, a craze first started by Nathan Knight, after he submitted an image of himself as the ‘moon’ to Twitter account @TwopTwips. Nathan even included an explanation of how he achieved this incredible look. “Convince people you are a moon by taking all your selfies through a toilet roll centre,” he wrote. Since then, people have been obsessed with it, thrusting toilet humor into the stratosphere. Scroll down to check out the fun they’re having with it.
Image credits: JokeInks
#1 I Don’t Get It
Image source: Janine Corbin
#2 Alien Moon
#3 I Did This A Few Months Ago When My Baby Was Sleeping!!
Image source: Heidi Malander
#4 I Am The Only Moon!
Image source: Xenokiller101
#5 Moon Selfie
Image source: Kathleen Merz
#6 Hahaha If You Take A Selfie Through A Roll Of Toilet Paper You Look Like A Stupid Moon
Image source: peggoins
#7 I Love This Trend
Image source: Garrett Ann Riley
#8 Moon Selfie
Image source: Unknown
#9 Pretttty Sure My Cats Gonna Smother Me In My Sleep.
Image source: Hollie Smith Morris
#10 My Moonface Is For Lunar Mission One! Pretend To Be The Moon – Take A Selfie Through Toilet Roll
Image source: CalComms
#11 I Did The Same And A Friend Told Me It Looked As If I Was Peeping Through A Glory Hole
Image source: Christophe Debruyne
#12 My Jojo Wasn’t Impressed. He Stuck His Tongue Out At Me
Image source: Susan Craner
#13 Hello Its Me, The Actual Moon
Image source: icycitrusblast
#14 I Did My Cat Atreyu Couple Months Ago
Image source: Susan Craner
#15 2019 Is Going To Be My Year
Image source: gavlord
#16 This Took 246 Tries
Image source: hamstersinmicrowaves
#17 Pretty Moon
Image source: Kari Pagles
#18 She Is So Tired Of My ****
Image source: Emma Louise Christian
#19 My Cat Is 110% Done With My ****
Image source: Ché Koster
#20 I Had A Whole Entire Post Dedicated To This On My Page And I Failed Miserably. I Still Cannot Do This ****
Image source: Kristen Lynn
#21 It Doesn’t Help That My Dog Is Scared Of The Toilet Paper Roll
Image source: Katie Midgley
#22 Howdy, Moon Men
Image source: teriyakitoast
#23 Become The Night
Image source: AlrightAlfred
#24 Sleepy Moon
Image source: UncleFishies
#25 Can Y’all Include A Tutorial
Image source: Bethany Aslinger-Haley
#26 I Like This Better My Dog Through A Bone
Image source: Hollie Decker
#27 I Can Be Your Moonlight, Baby
Image source: Unknown
#28 Moon Selfie
Image source: John Marfal
#29 Pensive Moon
Image source: laurasaurus
#30 This Is The Stupidest Thing I’ve Ever Seen And I’ve Been Laughing For A Solid 10 Minutes
Image source: Adeline Le Borgne
#31 Es I’m A Grown Woman & Made Myself Late 4 Work This Mornin Tryin This Anyone Who Knows Me Knows I’m A Moon Lover So Had 2b Done
Image source: MZAMOJO
#32 I’m In Orbit!
Image source: Aeolyon
#33 Get With The Program Buzzfeed, This Is Old News
Image source: Jordyn Herondale
#34 This Was From Like 3 Years Ago
Image source: Kristina Halford
#35 Better Yet. Take A Pic Of Your Frenchie Moon
Image source: Katie Fissenden
#36 That’s No Moon!
Image source: anglophoenix216
#37 Take A Selfie Through A Toilet Paper Roll And Make Yourself The Moon
Image source: BeThevanh
#38 This Is By Far, One Of The Dumbest Things I’ve Seen Thus Far In 2019, Which Means I Obviously Had To Do It. It Also Took Me A Solid 20 Times To Master
Image source: Kate Porter
#39 Who Knew That I Am At My Most Beautiful As The Moon?!
Image source: Carroll Mcdonald
#40 Well This Was My Best One
Image source: Jaclynn Maguire
#41 I Took A Selfie Through A Roll Of Toilet Paper And I Look Like The Moon. Creativity And Laughter! Try It!
Image source: cedarwingwax
#42 Take A Selfie Through A Toilet Roll Tube So That You Look Like The Moon
Image source: GavinLee_lewis
#43 This Took Me Longer Than I Care To Admit
Image source: Nyki Chappell Delgado
#44 Oh This Was Not Disappointing
Image source: Kim Lincoln
#45 Take Me To Your Leader
Image source: elfslistentodubstep
#46 Mother Moon
Image source: cokezeroshill
#47 Good Thing I Read This While On The Toilet. How Convenient
Image source: Briana Bmoney Underdahl
#48 We Spent Waaaay Too Long On This, Especially Since It Turned Out Looking Like We Were Looking Through Toilet Paper Tubes
Image source: Brenda Leonard Stiverson
#49 Questions You Should Ask Before You Use All Toilet Paper
Image source: nyctest
#50 Well Now This Is Why I Keep You Guys Around. Good Work
Image source: Derek J Farman
