I Spent The Summer Drawing 150 Monsters Based On Kid Drawings

Near the end of the last school year, I invited kids around the state of Michigan to send me monster designs. Close to 3,000 drawings showed up to my house. I spent the summer picking out designs that inspired me as an illustrator, and I worked up fully rendered pieces of “fan art” in colored pencil with the same techniques I use when illustrating picture books.

The collection is on display during ArtPrize 2017 in Grand Rapids Michigan outside the Children’s Museum. Throughout ArtPrize, kids continue to submit designs, I illustrate new fan art monsters Live on-site, and the results are added daily to the growing collection.

More info: artprize.org

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
