Skittles Gives Up Its Colors In Honor Of London Pride

This weekend the London Pride parade took place and Skittles decided to show their support for the LGBT community by ditching its vibrant colors, because “only one rainbow deserves to be the centre of attention.”
“So this is kinda awkward, but we’re just gonna go ahead and address the rainbow-coloured elephant in the room,” writes Skittles in their campaign created with the help of adam&eveDDB. “You have the rainbow … we have the rainbow … and usually that’s just hunky-dory. But this Pride, only one rainbow deserves to be the centre of attention – yours. And we’re not going to be the ones to steal your rainbow thunder, no siree.”
(h/t: designtaxi)
“Only one rainbow deserves to be the centre of attention”
Full text:
“So this is kinda awkward, but we’re just gonna go ahead and address the rainbow-coloured elephant in the room. You have the rainbow … we have the rainbow … and usually that’s just hunky-dory. But this Pride, only one rainbow deserves to be the centre of attention – yours. And we’re not going to be the ones to steal your rainbow thunder, no siree. That’s why this weekend, we’re giving up our rainbow. But don’t worry, we’ll still be there to celebrate every colourful minute with you, we’ll just be completely starkers while we do it.
Have a great day, Pride.
From Skittles.”
Follow Us