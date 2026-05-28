43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

by

Alex Senna’s murals rely on deeper messaging rather than bold colors or shapes to evoke meaning. The Brazilian visual artist, born in São Paulo, has become known for his large-scale black-and-white works, where elongated figures, quiet expressions, and simple gestures turn walls into emotional scenes. Working mainly in monochrome, Senna creates pieces that feel both personal and universal, touching on solitude, affection, memory, and the many small human connections that shape everyday life.

Since 2009, Senna has been leaving his reflective visual stories in public spaces around the world. His murals have appeared in more than 28 countries, from busy city streets to smaller community settings, often through festivals, cultural institutions, and independent projects. His work has also been shown in solo exhibitions in cities such as São Paulo, London, Chicago, Turin, Taipei, and Seoul, earning him international recognition in the urban art scene.

Scroll down to see Senna’s murals and canvas work, and don’t forget to vote on your favorites.

More info: alexsenna.com.br | Instagram | Facebook

#1

“Acrobatas,” 2022
Made during the Augsburg Peace Festival
Location: Augsburg, Germany
Photo by: Sebastian Buehler

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

What makes Senna’s work so recognizable is not only its lack of color, but also how much emotion he manages to express with very little. His characters often appear still, thoughtful, or caught in tender everyday moments, leaving room for viewers to bring their own meanings to the image. Rather than spelling out one fixed story, his murals invite quiet interpretation, allowing the wall, the surrounding neighborhood, and the passerby to become part of the work.

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

#2

“Estrela cadente,” 2023
Created for the Project “Strengthening Citizen Culture and Narratives of Peace, from Art in Urban and Rural Collectives of Santiago de Cali”
Location: Cali, Colombia

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#3

“Torre de Babel,” 2023
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#4

“The Dreamer,” 2019
Location: Beverly, Massachusetts, USA
Photo by: Scott Kokones

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#5

Made during the Medellín Street Art Festival
Location: Medellín, Colombia
Photo by: Sebas Moreno

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#6

“Love,” 2019
Created as part of the Urban Morphogenesis Street Art Festival
Location: Odintsovo, Russia
Photo by: Andrey Gubenko

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#7

“Multiverso,” 2023
Made during the Artichoke Festival
Location: Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#8

“Monólogo,” 2022
Created as part of Street Art Festival Mostar
Photo by: Ilda Kero

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#9

“Supernova,” 2024
Created for Open Urban Art Museum
Location: Mannheim, Germany
Photo by: The Realness

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#10

Created as part of the Waterford Walls project, 2022
Location: Waterford, Ireland
Photo by: Mike Chaney

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#11

Made during the 2022 Crystal Ship Festival
Location: Ostend Belgium

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#12

Location: Hertogenbosch (Den Bosch), Netherlands
Courtesy of the artist

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#13

“Menino ’82”
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#14

Made during the NXNE (North by Northeast) festival in 2014
Location: Toronto, Canada
Courtesy of the artist

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#15

“Untitled” Location: Unknown
Courtesy of the artist

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#16

“Solitarios 8,” 2024
Photo by: Pedro Bayeux

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#17

“Artemis”
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#18

Created as part of Stramurales Street Art Festival
Location: Stornara, Italy
Photo by: Raphael Felisbino

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#19

Location: São Paulo, Brazil
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#20

Location: Estepona, Spain
Date: 2020
Photo by: One Three Productions

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#21

“Menino Pássaro”
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#22

Made during the Medellín Street Art Festival 2024
Location: Medellín, Colombia
Photo by: Sebas Moreno

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#23

“A Estrela de Matusalém,” 2022
Made during the Gragnano Street Art Festival
Location: Gragnano, Italy
Photo by: Noemi Verdoliva

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#24

“Atento porém Disperso,” 2024
Location: Kansas City, Missouri, USA
Photo by: Alex Senna

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#25

“Baile dos Mascarados,” 2022
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#26

“Sob o Azul,” 2020
Created as part of Project MAR
Location: São Paulo, Brazil
Photo by: Pedro Bayeux

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#27

“Galaxia,” 2022
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Photo by: Tim Stet

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#28

“Detroit Bike”
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Photo by: Kyle Barron

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#29

Made during the 2017 Festival Concreto
Location: Fortaleza, Brazil

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#30

Location: Brazil
Courtesy of the artist

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#31

Ceated as part of Festival MAUB, 2025
Location: Belem, Brazil
Photo by: Bruno Carachesti

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#32

Location: São Paulo, Brazil
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#33

“Menina Rama”
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#34

“Menino Planta”
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#35

“Pedestre”
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#36

Created as part of Civita Street Fest (CVtÀ Street Fest)
Location: Civitacampomarano, Italy
Photo by: Alessia Di Risio

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#37

Location: Hackney Road, London, UK
Date: 2017
Photo by: Mark Rigney

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#38

Created as part of Project Virada Cultural
Location: São Paulo, Brazil
Photo by: Rodrigo Erib

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#39

“Paratodos,” 2022
Location: Kassel, Germany
Photo by: Nicholas Wefers

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#40

Location: Brazil
Courtesy of the artist

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#41

Made during the 2024 Festival Calle Libre
Location: Vienna, Austria
Photo by: Jolly Schwarz

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#42

Made during the 2020 Festival Nalata
Location: São Paulo, Brazil

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

#43

“Quem me vê sorrir desse jeito Nem sequer sabe da minha solidao”
Location: Ribeirao Preto, Brazil
Photo by: Matheus Doninha

43 Black-And-White Murals By Alex Senna That Turn City Walls Into Stories

Image source: Alex Senna

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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