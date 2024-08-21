Why Did Sharona Leave ‘Monk’?

Sharona Fleming‘s departure from Monk was one of the most shocking character exits on the show. Although the character left the show in earlier seasons, longtime Monk fans know Sharona was an integral character. The 8-season detective comedy-drama TV series originally aired from July 12, 2002, to December 4, 2009.
Monk was one of the most beloved American TV shows of the 2000s, with Adrian Monk at the center of its plot. While Adrian Monk, a former police detective turned private consultant with an acute case of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), fascinated audiences with his idiosyncrasies, Sharona Fleming was always there as a firm, loyal assistant. Here’s a closer look at why Sharona left Monk, behind-the-scenes decisions, and character dynamics.
Sharona Fleming’s Role in Monk
Sharona Fleming was important to his character from the onset, especially with Adrian Monk’s early storyline. She made her debut in Monk‘s premiere episode (“Mr. Monk and the Candidate”). Sharona Fleming is introduced as a registered nurse hired by San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Captain Stottlemeyer to care for Adrian Monk. At the time, Monk was in a catatonic state following the murder of his wife, Trudy.
Since Monk was suspended from active duty, he became a consultant, working on several private and police cases. Although Sharona Fleming only initially accompanied him to help with his anxiety and phobias, she soon began enjoying the investigations and became Monk’s assistant. Sharona soon became an integral part of Monk’s investigation, often helping source information using her sex appeal and being naturally street-smart. Besides being an assistant, she was the tough, no-nonsense foil to Monk’s neuroticism. She provided the grounding force that allowed him to function.
In the overall plot of Monk, Sharona Fleming’s character is unique. She is compassionate and assertive. She is one of the only few people who understands Adrian Monk’s struggles and is patient with him. However, she is also not afraid to push back when necessary, becoming the only person to call Monk out when he is doing too much. Throughout the three seasons the character appears in Monk, Sharona Fleming’s backstory is fleshed out.
Sharona Fleming’s Sudden Departure in Monk
As the show progressed, it was revealed Sharona Fleming was a single mother. This helped add more depth to her character and gave viewers a window into her personal life. In season 2, episode 8 (“Mr. Monk Meets the Playboy”), which originally aired on August 15, 2003, it was revealed Sharona Fleming met her husband, Trevor Howe, in her late teenage years. While living in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the couple had a son, Benjy. Sharona and Trevor Howe later divorced because of Howe’s alcohol and gambling addictions.
When Sharona Fleming left Monk in season 3, the character’s departure was abrupt and somewhat jarring for viewers. In the show, Sharona Fleming’s on-screen departure was explained, stating the character moved back to New Jersey to remarry her ex-husband, Trevor Howe. However, the character’s exit explanation was delivered superficially, with little buildup or emotional weight. The suddenness and explanation for her departure left audiences feeling unsatisfied. In all honesty,
Understandably, for a character who has been integral to the show, the lack of a proper farewell felt like a disservice to both the character and the audience. Also, it seemed out of character for Sharona Fleming to have reconciled with her ex-husband, considering how negatively he had been portrayed in previous episodes/seasons. However, audiences were given some form of closure in season 8, when Sharona Fleming made a guest appearance. More reasonably, Sharona told Monk she and Howe had separated again and permanently. In the end, Sharona Fleming’s season 8 guest appearance served as a love letter to audiences who missed the character, providing a sense of closure previously lacking by her initial departure.
Who Played Sharona Fleming in Monk?
American actress Bitty Schram played Sharona Fleming in all the character’s appearances in Monk. Although born as Elizabeth Natalie Schram in Mountainside, New Jersey, the actress adopted the nickname “Bitty” as her professional first name. Before Monk, Bitty Schram was known for playing Evelyn Gardner in Penny Marshall’s 1992 sports comedy-drama A League of Their Own. The character was a right fielder for the Rockford Peaches, with Tom Hanks’ character, Jimmy Dugan, as Manager. Interestingly, A League of Their Own was Bitty Schram’s sophomore movie project, released in the same year she made her screen debut.
Why Actress Bitty Schram Left Monk
Sharona Fleming’s sudden departure from Monk resulted from several unresolved behind-the-scenes issues between Bitty Schram and the producers. However, following her departure, USA Network, as reported by Today, released a statement stating, “Monk has decided to go in a different creative direction with some of its characters. Bitty will not continue with the cast and we thank her for her notable contributions and wish her the very best.”
However, it was also reported that Bitty Schram Left Monk due to a contract dispute. Schram and other cast members had been negotiating for a salary increase as the show gained popularity. However, her negotiations did not end favorably, leading to her exit from the show. With Bitty Schram’s exit accompanied by her character’s departure, a new character, Natalie Teeger (played by Traylor Howard), was brought in as Adrian Monk’s personal assistant. Bitty Schram’s Sharona Fleming leaving Monk may have left a huge mark, but Monk continued to be a success, with several other shows also becoming fan favorites.
