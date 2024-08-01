Neve Campbell’s Enthusiastic Return to Scream 7 After Salary Dispute

Neve Campbell has recently revealed her excitement about returning to the iconic “Scream” franchise. After skipping the sixth installment due to a salary dispute, Campbell’s comeback was announced in March for the seventh film, and fans couldn’t be happier.

During her appearance on “Good Morning America” on July 30, promoting her ballet documentary “Swan Song,” Campbell expressed her passion for the Scream series. I’m really excited about it,” she said of the forthcoming film before getting nostalgic. “You never expect a movie to be as successful as that and you never expect a movie to turn into a franchise. For a film like that, with a horror movie, you would hope that perhaps that can happen, but for it to become such a part of pop culture is beyond.

When asked about her favorite Scream movie, Campbell reminisced sweetly, The first because it was the first,” she shared, calling it “magic. The unique experience of filming the original movie has clearly left a lasting impression on her, proving once again why Sidney Prescott remains an iconic character in horror cinema.

However, it’s not all smooth sailing for the roster of stars in the upcoming installment. Both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who played lead roles in the fifth and sixth installments respectively, won’t be returning. While Ortega is stepping away due to a scheduling conflict with “Wednesday” season 2, Barrera was reportedly fired by Spyglass Media following her social media posts related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Barrera explained in March to The Hollywood Reporter that raising her voice for those who don’t have one was important for her. Despite this turmoil, Campbell’s return seems to promise a sense of continuity and excitement for the fanbase eagerly anticipating Scream VII.

With both familiar faces and new dynamics at play, there’s no doubt that Scream 7 will deliver a fresh yet nostalgic experience for fans of the franchise.

