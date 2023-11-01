7 TV Shows Like ‘Monk’

In a world where there are more detective shows than the eye can see, it’s always nice to watch one that’s both quirky and captivating. Thankfully, USA Network’s mystery comedy-drama TV series Monk had those qualities and more. So, it makes sense that viewers would fall in love with Adrian Monk’s (Tony Shalhoub) obsessive-compulsive quirks or his unwavering commitment to solving crimes.
In the wake of the new Monk movie, fans may be looking for a little something similar to dive into. That’s why we put together this compilation of shows that feature the same blend of mystery, humor, and unique characters. Without further ado, let’s dive in.
1. ‘Psych’
If you enjoyed the humor and eccentricity of Monk, then Psych is a must-watch. The series follows the adventures of Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez), a hyper-observant person who uses his exceptional powers of perception to solve crimes. However, only his father and best friend Gus (Dulé Hill) know that he has a super keen eye. To the rest of the world, he’s got supernatural abilities and that’s what lands him a partnership with the local police.
Similar to Monk, Psych thrives on the chemistry between its main characters. Shawn and Gus’s friendship is at the heart of the show, providing plenty of comedic moments as they bicker and banter. Even more, the series embraces a playful tone, often throwing in pop culture references, clever wordplay, and visual gags. With its offbeat charm and clever writing, Psych is a worthy watch that captures the quirky spirit of Monk.
2. ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’
While it’s not a traditional detective show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has the same quirkiness that made Monk so memorable. Set in a fictional police precinct in Brooklyn, the show revolves around a diverse group of detectives and their hilarious misadventures. At the center of it all is the eccentric and childlike Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg). He’s as much a mess as he is a dedicated and competent detective.
Each episode sees the team tackle crime while navigating their quirks and relationships. However, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s strength lies in its cast as each member brings their unique quirks to the table. From the stoic Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) to the lovable and goofy Detective Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), the characters are both endearing and hilarious in their own right. Needless to say, this one matches Monk through and through.
3. ‘The Good Place’
While The Good Place may not be a detective show in the traditional sense, it does have an air of mystery to it. In that sense, it’s qualified to be classified as one of the TV shows like Monk. The show itself follows the afterlife journey of Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), who finds herself in a seemingly perfect utopia called “The Good Place” after her death. However, she soon realizes that she has been mistaken for someone else. At that point, she must navigate the moral complexities of the afterlife with the help of her quirky companions.
What sets The Good Place apart is its exploration of ethical dilemmas and philosophical concepts, all wrapped up in a hilarious and heartwarming package. Even more, the show’s witty writing and lovable characters make it a joy to watch. Just like Monk, The Good Place blends humor with deeper themes, creating a show that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.
4. ‘Parks and Recreation’
If you’re looking for a show that captures Monk’s spirit but in a different setting, Parks and Recreation fits the bill. The mockumentary-style sitcom follows the lives of the employees of the Parks and Recreation Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Driving the storyline is the optimistic and determined Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). She’s joined by a lovable bunch of oddballs who are passionate about their work and each other.
In a nutshell, the show excels in its portrayal of endearing and relatable characters, each with their quirks and idiosyncrasies. From the deadpan humor of Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) to the energetic enthusiasm of April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza), the show’s ensemble cast is a delight to watch. For the most part, the series combines workplace comedy with heartfelt moments. It equally explores themes of friendship, community, and personal growth.
5. ‘Sherlock’
For anyone who’s a fan of the cerebral nature of detective shows, Sherlock is an excellent choice. This modern-day adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle‘s classic detective stories brings the beloved detective to the 21st century. Benedict Cumberbatch‘s portrayal of Sherlock Holmes is captivating, capturing the character’s sharp intellect and social awkwardness.
Overall, the show is known for its intricate and complex mysteries, with each episode presenting a new case that requires Sherlock’s deductive reasoning to solve. Even more, its clever writing and attention to detail make it a must-watch for fans of Monk. At the end of the day, it captures the same spirit of unraveling mysteries through unconventional means.
6. ‘Pushing Daisies’
If you’re looking for a TV show that combines mystery, fantasy, and quirkiness, Pushing Daisies is an excellent choice. This whimsical series follows the life of Ned (Lee Pace), a pie-maker with the ability to bring the dead back to life with a touch. However, there’s a catch: if he touches them again, they’ll die permanently. Ned uses his unique talent to solve murder mysteries, teaming up with a private investigator and his childhood sweetheart.
Pushing Daisies stands out for its visually stunning aesthetics and offbeat storytelling. Altogether, the show’s vibrant color palette and whimsical tone create a world that’s both enchanting and mysterious. With its charming protagonist, captivating mysteries, and unique blend of genres, the show shares the same oomph that made Monk a fan favorite.
7. ‘House’
If you like Monk best when he’s mad, then House is a must-watch. The long-running Fox medical drama is a hospital-based show where finding the killer means figuring out what’s wrong with the patient. It’s a clever take on the usual whodunit format, and Hugh Laurie as the smart but rude Dr. Gregory House makes it impossible to miss. Much like Monk, House is somewhat of a modern version of Sherlock Holmes. He’s very good at figuring things out and also likes drugs. But at the end of the day, the show does offer up the kind of thought-provoking content that keeps viewers coming back.