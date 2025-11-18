Teen Turns Tables On Mom’s Favoritism For Her Sister By Choosing A Favorite Parent

Whether you’re looking forward to eating a delicious slice of cake, throwing a party with your loved ones or receiving presents from friends, your birthday should always be a special day. And gifts aren’t a requirement to have a great birthday, of course. But it can definitely be frustrating when loved ones aren’t completely honest about why they didn’t bring one…
A teen recently posted on Reddit after realizing that her mother had been playing favorites between her and her sister. Below, you’ll find the full story of petty revenge, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared.
This teen was told that her mother couldn’t afford to buy her a birthday present this year
But when she realized that wasn’t entirely true, she decided to get back at her mom
Later, the teen responded to readers and provided some more background information
40% of Americans with siblings believe that their parents have a favorite
You don’t have to be an expert on parenting to know that one of the cardinal rules is that you can never have a favorite child. Each kid will have their own personality, quirks and unique challenges, but Mom and Dad are expected to love them all equally and unconditionally. Sadly, however, some children don’t feel that they’re on a level playing field with their siblings.
According to a report from the Survey Center on American Life, 40% of Americans who grew up with siblings believe that their parents had a favorite child. Women are even more likely to feel this way, with 45% reporting their parents played favorites, compared to only 35% of men.
Divorce also plays a role in whether or not parents showed favoritism, as over half of Americans whose parents were divorced during the majority of their childhood say there was a clear favorite in their households.
And some can even admit that they benefited from being shown favoritism. A third of men who believe that their parents had a favorite say that it was them. Meanwhile, only 23% of women believe that they were the favored child in their family. The baby of the family is also more likely to believe that they were the favorite, while middle children are the least likely to consider themselves the favorite.
Preferential treatment can take a huge toll on the less-favored children
When it comes to the impact that favoritism can have on children, the Survey Center on American Life found that those who believe their parents played favorites report being less close with their siblings than those who felt their parents loved them all equally.
Whether or not someone considered themself to be the favorite also has an effect on the education that they would go on to receive. Over half of those who were their parents’ favorite say that it was expected for them to go to college and earn a degree. However, only 32% of less-favored children were expected to pursue higher education.
Favoritism in the family unit can also impact how children feel about themselves. 40% of Americans who believe their mother and father had a favorite report that they felt lonely at least once a week during their childhood, while only 18% of those who didn’t have a favorite in their family often felt lonely.
But there can be more dangerous effects as well. A study from Brigham Young University found that less-favored children were twice as likely to use alcohol, cigarettes or drugs than their siblings who were given special treatment.
It’s important for parents to be mindful of favoritism
If you’re a parent who wants to ensure that you’re never playing favorites among your kids, Fatherly recommends making sure that you spend quality time with each child every single week.
You might not be able to spend the exact same number of minutes with all of your kids, depending on their ages and what activities they participate in. But you can make sure that they frequently have an opportunity to have your undivided attention.
It’s also likely that your kiddos won’t always have equal opportunities, as one may be naturally more gifted when it comes to sports, and another might be more interested in hobbies that they can do at home. But regardless of what they’re into, be careful not to compare them. Celebrate all of their successes, and don’t push one to be like another. Don’t pressure any of them to be more like you either. Each child is their own person, after all!
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this was an appropriate way to respond to this mother’s favoritism? Feel free to share, and then you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama right here!
Readers shared their thoughts on the story, as well as suggestions for taking the petty revenge even further
