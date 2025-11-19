All The Celebrities That Have Spoken Out Criticizing Bianca Censori’s Controversial Grammys Dress

“Hate” is a strong word. But some people used it while talking about the scandalous 2025 Grammys moment created by Bianca Censori and her husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
Several well-known figures slammed the controversial couple after the 30-year-old Australian model stood on the Grammys red carpet in a see-through mesh dress.
Many speculated whether the rap mogul was controlling his wife—who has been married to him since 2022, was forcing her to show up in her birthday suit.
Jimmy Kimmel and other popular figures slammed Bianca Censori and Kanye West for their stunt on the 2025 Grammys red carpet
The controversy began after Censori stepped onto the 2025 Grammys red carpet wearing a massive fur coat. But that coat didn’t stay on for too long, as the Yeezy architect let the garment slide off her shoulders in front of the cameras, revealing a sheer outfit with no lingerie underneath.
She wore a second nearly-nude outfit the same night to a Grammys afterparty, where the couple were captured in some PDA-packed moments.
The biggest noticeable name to speak out was Jimmy Kimmel, who addressed the incident on February 3 during a monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live, as reported by Variety.
“Another rodent came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night — none other than Kanye West, who showed up to take photos,” said the TV host. “He showed up for the red carpet only with his wife, who caused quite a stir. She was wearing… nothing.”
He then made an additional jab at Will Smith, who is banned from the Oscars for 10 years following his stunt in 2022 when he slapped Chris Rock, saying “all would be forgiven” if the Emancipation star had hit the rapper instead.
“And you know what’s a shame? Will Smith, all he had to do was run out on that red carpet and slap Kanye. I think all would be forgiven. He would be hosting the Oscars next year.”
Sunrise host Natalie Barr raised concerns about the couple’s relationship
Censori’s red carpet look sparked outrage online, with Sunrise host Natalie Barr raising concerns about the couple’s dynamic.
She said she felt Ye looked at his second wife in a “sad and disturbing” way on the red carpet.
Saying she was “worried” about the model, Barr said on a Sunrise segment, “There are a lot of strange things going on.”
“Maybe she is into it, but maybe she is under his control. That’s what worries me about the whole thing,” she added.
Meghan McCain, internet star and daughter of late US senator John McCain, joined the commentary on the outrageous red carpet moment.
In a since-deleted post, the 40-year-old figure said she wished the Heartless rapper would “leave us all the hell alone.”
She went on to use some colorful descriptions for the couple, describing Ye as a “repugnant, vile piece of garbage” and comparing his wife to “a victim and a hostage.”
Two days after the awards show, Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers made her feelings clear on Kanye and Bianca’s relationship.
“The number of messages I’ve received defending this behavior is abhorrent,” she stated. “If this brief interaction looked comfortable, balanced, and consensual to you, that’s concerning.”
She added, “I’ve spent the past almost two years hosting and producing our show about coercion, control, and toxicity in relationships on @investigationdiscovery and this ticks all the boxes.”
Meghan McCain called the rap mogul a “repugnant, vile piece of garbage”
Another popular figure who weighed in on the subject was Megyn Kelly.
The journalist and host of The Megyn Kelly Show said it doesn’t make anyone “special” to show up on the red carpet “completely naked.”
She went on to say that it made the model look “crash, classless” and “desperate.”
Megyn Kelly sharply criticized the look, pointing out that even children watch the Grammys
A tweet surely wasn’t enough to share her thoughts, as Kelly also spoke about the headline-spurring appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show.
“It’s so classless to show up at the red carpet like this,” she said.
Kelly didn’t hesitate to describe the outfit as highly inappropriate for an event that is not only watched across the world but even viewed by children.
One child was even caught sneaking a peak at her during the 2025 Grammys. Netizens caught the underage spectator reacting to Censori’s spotlight-stealing moment and joked about his entry into the “Meme Hall of Fame.”
The discussion about Censori’s shocking Grammy stunt made it to an episode of The View as well.
The show’s host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, went as far as saying she didn’t want to see the Gold Digger rapper on the red carpet anymore.
Alyssa Farah Griffin said it was “very uncomfortable” for women to watch the stunt
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy did not hesitate to publicly declare his hatred for the Grammy-winning rapper.
His followers, scrolling through X (formerly known as Twitter), may have noticed his tweet saying: “I hate Kayne [sic] so much.”
Portnoy also suggested in another tweet that Ye was no longer getting enough coverage for his talent or music but was making headlines for being a “jackass.”
“I hate Kayne [sic] so much,” said Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley asked Censori to “get a grip” as she shared an image of the couple’s stripping act on Instagram.
She also joked about how it was great the pair didn’t work on Emmerdale because one of them, who seems to hate the idea of wearing clothes, would struggle with the weather conditions.
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley also joined the chatter about the controversy-stirring look
Internet star Link Lauren shared his two cents on the matter with his followers as well.
“Woke Hollywood has officially gone too far,” the content creator said, making a strong case for why people don’t want to see someone’s genitals on the red carpet.
Explaining what’s happening in Hollywood right now, he said: “The grown men, they show up in dresses pretending to be women. And the women show up in nothing.”
Link Lauren wondered what kind of role model Censori was being to her husband’s four children
After wondering whether Ye and Censori were engaging in some sort of public “humiliation ritual,” he described the outfit (or lack of it) as “trashy, not classy,” and “desperate.”
Lauren unabashedly touched upon the kind of role model Censori was being to Ye’s children.
The rapper shares North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Amid the rampant chatter about Censori’s appearance, Ye received his own share of criticism, including sharp words from Don Lemon.
But in Lemon’s case, Ye was the one who started the verbal tussle online. The rapper had shared a now-deleted Instagram post about Lemon starting a rumor about the couple being thrown out of the award show.
Ye started a verbal showdown online by claiming CNN reporter Don Lemon started rumors about him
“This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies,” the rapper wrote in the caption alongside a picture of the former CNN host.
Lemon clapped back with a statement, clarifying that he “actually corrected” the rumor.
“I saw someone on your team who asked me to correct it because it had been reported everywhere,” he said in a video shared online.
Lemon clapped back with a video statement, dispelling false claims about Ye showing up to the Grammys uninvited
Some reports had even erroneously claimed that Ye, who was nominated in the Best Rap Song category for Carnival from hisVultures 1 album, was not invited to the prestigious music awards show.
Lemon set the record straight by saying Ye’s spokesperson confirmed that he was invited to the show.
