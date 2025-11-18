Retailer Faces Backlash After Mom’s Viral Post On Inadequate Clothing Choices For Little Girls

A mom was left bewildered over the inappropriateness of certain kids’ clothing at a retail store in Australia. Taking to her TikTok page on Friday (August 30), Althea shared a video detailing her negative experience shopping for new outfits for her three-year-old daughter.

In the video, which has since amassed over 863,000 views, Althea filmed herself in the kids’ clothing aisle of her local Kmart, showcasing two pairs of shorts — one designed for girls and the other for boys.

“In Kmart getting my daughter some shorts. And look at this,” the viral TikToker exclaimed as she exposed how the boy’s denims were significantly longer than the girl’s shorts.

Althea continued: “Why are they so f****ng small? These are boys ones. Honestly, I f*****g hate this. Why?

Image credits: _altheadawn

“Why do we make them this short for girls? This is a size three.”

The stunned mom revealed in her TikTok video’s caption that her video wasn’t even doing the length of the shorts justice and that she was left buying boys’ cargo denim instead because her daughter’s “nappy would literally hang out of these.”

A TikTok user responded: “Because 3-year-olds are small,” while another echoed: “I don’t understand the issue: too small as too short, or too small as size?”

Image credits: Kmart

Nevertheless, a handful of other people agreed with Althea’s sentiment, as a person commented: “As someone who works in Kmart, the amount of times I’ve been in the kids’ girl section folding clothes and just look at the clothes wondering who decided to make the clothes, especially the girls’ swimwear.”

“Agreed,” a viewer penned. “Solution- buy jeans and cut them up yourself. Kmart jeans are cheap enough.”

Someone added: “As a Kmart team member, I’ve noticed this too and it upsets me A LOT.”

Image credits: _altheadawn

“I buy boys clothes for my daughter,” a netizen shared. “I find the jumpers and jeans are thicker too.”

An observer noted: “It doesn’t get better as they get older too. I was trying to buy my 17-year-old shorts and they are all crotch-level. it’s ridiculous.”

Image credits: _altheadawn

An additional commenter admitted: “Buy the boys ones,” to which Althea replied: “I did [because] I needed something quick but she likes colors and reached for the flowers, boys clothes aren’t very colorful.”

A separate individual chimed in: “It’s actually such an issue it makes me sad.”

In a follow-up video shared on TikTok on Tuesday (September 3), the mom further clarified that while she could buy her daughter boy shorts, the point she was making was that girls’ shorts were inappropriately small.

Image credits: _altheadawn

Image credits: _altheadawn

“We should be able to have shorts that are marketed towards girls,” Althea said. “Like the sparkles, the butterflies, the flowers, and then be appropriate for babies, toddlers, children to be wearing.”

The disappointed mom concluded: “I dress my daughter in gendered, [and] non-gendered clothing. So I dress her in boy stuff and girl stuff and whatever.

We don’t assign gender to clothes. But sometimes she reaches for those sparkly, flowery, fun shorts.

“I would like to live in a world where those shorts are appropriate for her to be wearing. That was the point of the video.

“The point is that children are being sexualized starting at babies.”

Bored Panda has contacted Kmart for comment.

