FIT Student’s Mom Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Daughter’s NYC Fashion Dream Ends In Horror

Annabel Richter moved from Brazil to New York City with a dream of building a future in fashion.
The 21-year-old Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) student had left her family behind to pursue her ambitions. Still, her journey came to a tragic end in March after she passed away from acute substance intoxication.
Her roommate also suffered a medical emergency after the two women allegedly took a substance they believed was c**aine.
Months after her passing, her mother, Flavia Rocha, a Brazilian poet and journalist, has shared an emotional tribute to her daughter as the case continues to unfold.
Annabel Richter’s mother shared an emotional tribute to her daughter after her tragic passing
Rocha announced her daughter’s passing in an Instagram post featuring a photograph of Annabel wearing a light pink top.
“It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our daughter Annabel, so dearly loved by all of us. Her light remains alive in our hearts. Forever,” she wrote.
The grieving mother also shared a poem titled “What is Red?” that Annabel had written when she was just 10 years old.
The post offered a glimpse into her daughter’s creativity long before she moved to New York to pursue her ambitions.
Rocha later spoke about the importance of giving victims of violence a voice.
“Bel and I would often discuss how women who suffered violence would rarely have a voice,” she said.
She added, “I hope that Annabel’s story brings awareness and meets justice.”
Richter moved from Brazil to New York to follow her fashion dreams
Annabel’s family lived in São Paulo, Brazil, while she traveled to New York to pursue her interest in fashion. Her decision to move so far from home worried some of the people who knew her, but she was determined to follow her ambitions.
Christina Perez, a longtime friend of Annabel’s grandmother, Virginia “Gini” Richter, remembered the teenager as “very sweet and kind” and “very bright.”
“She wanted to go to New York,” Perez recalled. “The idea worried me a bit because she didn’t have anyone there — her family was still in Brazil.”
Gini lived in Washington state, and the family later traveled to the United States for a memorial in Portland, Oregon.
Perez said Annabel’s grandmother was “suffering a great deal.” She added, “I can only imagine what it’s like for her parents. It’s a terrible situation. Very, very sad.”
Prosecutors alleged Moises Freire gave the students substance disguised as c**aine
MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual image)
According to court documents The Post received, the incident happened on March 18.
Prosecutors alleged that Moises Freire, a 19-year-old student at FIT, supplied Annabel and her roommate with a substance they believed was c**aine.
Authorities said the substance contained fenta**l.
Both women lost consciousness. Annabel later passed away, while her roommate survived after receiving emergency medical care.
Prosecutors also alleged that Freire s*xually a**aulted while she was unconscious, with her roommate nearby and also unconscious.
They claimed he waited around 45 minutes before seeking help and later sent photographs of the women. He allegedly told campus security that they had consumed too much al*ohol.
Court documents also reportedly showed that Freire had previously referred to fenta**l as “p*ison” in a text message to a friend.
Prosecutor Ariana Bloom questioned Freire’s account of what happened, saying, “It is truly hard to believe that the defendant, who seemed entirely coherent and sober at the time, who didn’t have any of the substance, who is captured on the security guard’s body-worn camera seeming coherent and sober, didn’t know what was going on when he was having s*x with the victim who was completely unconscious.”
The allegations remain part of the ongoing criminal case, and Freire is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Following the incident, two men face federal charges in connection with Richter’s passing
MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual image)
Freire and 18-year-old Brian Peralta Cabrera face federal charges related to an alleged conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in passing or serious bodily injury.
Freire also faces additional charges involving the distribution of a controlled substance resulting in passing or serious bodily injury and distribution with the intent to commit ra*e.
Both men previously pleaded not guilty to earlier charges that did not include the r**e allegation. Freire was scheduled to appear in court on October 28 for an arraignment on the upgraded charges.
If convicted, he could face a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
A third man, Harry Rosales Pino, pleaded guilty to narcotics distribution resulting in passing.
The case also affected the FIT community, as they shared a statement after Annabel’s passing
FIT President Jason Schupback acknowledged the seriousness of the updated charges and the need for accountability.
“The updated charges reflect what a horrific tragedy this was, but also bring with it accountability and justice for those involved,” he said.
The college planned discussions and support for its community following the tragedy.
Christopher Roberts, special agent in charge of the Dr*g Enforcement Administration’s New York Task Force Division, also stressed the importance of protecting students from dr*g-related harm and exploitation.
“College should be a place where young people can learn, grow, and pursue their dreams, not a place where predators exploit their vulnerability,” Roberts said.
He added, “Every student deserves to feel safe, whether walking across campus, sitting in a classroom, or inside their own dorm room.”
“Send him to one of the worst jails in the world for life,” wrote one netizen
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