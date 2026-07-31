From Jessica Alba’s Kidnapping To Natalie Wood’s Disappearance, 9 Celebrity Mysteries That Still Are Unsolved

Hollywood is full of unforgettable stories, but not all of them have happy endings.
Some celebrities became the center of baffling disappearances, chilling kidnappings, and suspicious on-set incidents that remain frustratingly unresolved to this day.
Despite years of investigations, witness interviews, and countless theories, these cases remain among the most enduring celebrity cold cases.
The lingering uncertainty has left true crime enthusiasts searching for answers, even decades later.
As one netizen wrote, “It sounds like they just had nothing to go on and stopped investigating. It either didn’t actually happen, or it was someone she knew and didn’t want to follow up to punish them.”
Another commented, “That’s horrible. I would not wish that on my worst enemy. It must be so hard knowing the man was never found.”
From Jessica Alba’s teenage kidnapping to the unexplained event that affected the Titanic filming crew, here are some of the most gripping celebrity mysteries that remain unsolved.
#1 Inside 50 Cent’s Near-Fatal Attack
Just as his music career was beginning to take off, 50 Cent came terrifyingly close to losing his life.
On May 24, 2000, the rapper, born Curtis Jackson, was ambushed outside his grandmother’s home in South Jamaica, Queens, when a g*nman walked up to his car and opened fire at point-blank range.
The attack left him with nine firearm wounds.
He was struck in his face, hand, arm, chest, hip, and both legs.
One bullet shattered his jaw, chipped a tooth, and left a fragment lodged in his tongue, permanently contributing to his distinctive vocal delivery.
He spent 13 days in the hospital before enduring five months of rehabilitation to relearn how to walk and speak.
Authorities later alleged that the attack was ordered by notorious Queens dr*g kingpin Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, who was reportedly angered by one of 50 Cent’s unreleased tracks, which referenced local dr*g figures.
Years later, 50 Cent himself publicly identified Darryl “Hommo” Baum as the g*nman in interviews and even referenced him in his 2003 track Many Men (Wish Death).
He rapped, “Hommo sh*t me, three weeks later he got sh*t down.”
Image credits: XXL
Baum was ki**ed just weeks after the attack, while McGriff was eventually sentenced to life in prison in an unrelated federal racketeering and m**der-for-hire case.
No one was ever convicted specifically for the attempt on 50 Cent’s life.
The near-fatal ambush also derailed his music career, at least temporarily.
Columbia Records dropped him and shelved his debut album Power of the Dollar amid fears of further violence.
But instead of disappearing, the rapper reinvented himself through a string of underground mixtapes that built his reputation and eventually caught the attention of Eminem and Dr. Dre.
Looking back, 50 Cent has often treated his survival as nothing short of miraculous.
As he famously rapped, “Sunny days wouldn’t be special if it wasn’t for rain. Joy wouldn’t feel so good if it wasn’t for pain.”
Rather than ending his career, surviving nine bullets transformed him into one of hip-hop’s biggest success stories, paving the way for the 2005 film Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ and cementing his place in rap history.
Image source: Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images
#2 Agatha Christie’s Unexplained 11-Day Disappearance
Agatha Christie, who mastered fictional mysteries, left behind one of history’s greatest real-life enigmas.
On December 3, 1926, the legendary crime novelist vanished from her Berkshire home just hours after a bitter argument with her husband, Colonel Archibald Christie.
The confrontation came after he confessed he wanted a divorce to be with another woman, Nancy Neele.
Before leaving, Agatha kissed her seven-year-old daughter goodnight, packed a small suitcase and drove into the night.
The following morning, her abandoned car was found near a chalk quarry at Newlands Corner.
Its headlights were still on, while her fur coat and driver’s license had been left behind, fueling fears that the celebrated author had taken her own life.
What followed was one of Britain’s largest missing-person investigations.
More than 1,000 police officers, thousands of volunteers, tracking dogs, and even aircraft joined the search, while fellow mystery writers Arthur Conan Doyle and Dorothy L. Sayers tried to help solve the baffling case.
Doyle famously handed one of Christie’s gloves to a psychic medium, hoping it might reveal her whereabouts.
Eleven days later, Agatha was found alive at the Swan Hydropathic Hotel in Harrogate, where she had been living under the name “Teresa Neele,” the exact surname of her husband’s mistress.
Witnesses said she appeared calm and socialized with guests, while some later recalled that she seemed not to recognize her husband immediately when he arrived to collect her.
Image credits: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The mystery, however, never truly ended.
Christie insisted she had suffered memory loss after experiencing a severe psychological breakdown, while critics accused her of staging the disappearance to punish her unfaithful husband.
She discussed the incident publicly only once, in a 1928 Daily Mail interview, before omitting the episode entirely from her autobiography.
Reflecting on that night, Christie said, “I just wanted my life to end… I left home that night in a state of high nervous strain with the intention of doing something desperate.”
She also recalled the moment her car crashed, “The car struck something with a jerk and pulled up suddenly. I was flung against the steering wheel… Up to this moment I was Mrs. Christie.”
Modern historians and medical experts largely believe Christie experienced a dissociative state triggered by overwhelming emotional trauma, including the loss of her mother and the collapse of her marriage.
Others, however, continue to speculate that her disappearance was a deliberate act of revenge against her unfaithful husband or an elaborate publicity stunt.
Nearly a century later, her 11-day disappearance remains one of the most famous unsolved mysteries in literary history.
The enduring case continues to inspire books, documentaries and films, including the upcoming Eleven Missing Days, starring Felicity Jones.
Image source: Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
#3 Aimée Anne Duffy’s Decade-Long Disappearance
At the height of her success, Aimée Anne Duffy seemed to vanish without explanation.
After dominating the charts with her Grammy-winning debut album Rockferry and the hit single Mercy, the Welsh singer disappeared from public life following the release of her second album, Endlessly, in 2010.
For nearly a decade, fans were left wondering what had happened.
In 2020, Duffy finally broke her silence, revealing she had stepped away after enduring a horrific ordeal in which she was dru**ed, kidnapped, trafficked to a foreign country, and s**ually a**aulted over several weeks.
In a lengthy essay published on her website, she recalled, “It was my birthday, I was dru**ed at a restaurant, I was dru**ed then for four weeks and traveled to a foreign country.”
She added, “I can’t remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a traveling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room, and the perpetrator returned and r**ed me.”
The singer said the trauma left her fearing for her life.
“It didn’t feel safe to go to the police. I felt if anything went wrong, I would be d**d, and he would have ki**ed me.”
She explained that the man later brought her back to the UK, where he continued to dr*g her inside her own home before she eventually escaped.
“I do not know how I had the strength to endure those days. I did feel the presence of something that helped me stay alive,” she wrote.
The psychological aftermath was devastating. Duffy revealed she spent years living in isolation as she struggled to recover.
“R**e is like living m**der, you are alive, but d**d,” she wrote. “All I can say is it took an extremely long time, sometimes feeling never-ending, to reclaim the shattered pieces of me.”
Image credits: emotion.hq/TikTok
She also described how deeply the trauma changed her daily life.
“I would not see someone, a physical soul, for sometimes weeks and weeks and weeks at a time, remaining alone… as I grieved…”
At one point, she even considered abandoning her identity altogether.
She shared, “I thought the public disclosure of my story would utterly destroy my life, emotionally, while hiding my story was destroying my life so much more. I believe that not singing is ki**ing me.”
Duffy ultimately decided to share her experience, concluding, “I can now leave this decade behind. Where the past belongs. Hopefully no more ‘what happened to Duffy’ questions, now you know… and I am free.”
She has never publicly identified her attacker, and no one has been charged.
She has said she later reported the ordeal to police, but deliberately withheld names, locations, and other identifying details to protect her privacy and safety.
Her story is now set to reach an even wider audience through an upcoming Disney+ and Hulu documentary announced in March 2026.
The feature-length film marks Duffy’s first in-depth on-camera interview in more than 15 years and will chronicle her rise to fame, her disappearance, and her recovery through archival footage and conversations with family, friends, and collaborators.
Disney+ executive Sean Doyle said the documentary “will give Duffy the chance to tell her story in her own words,” adding that it has been made “with sensitivity and care.”
More than 15 years after disappearing from the spotlight, Duffy is finally reclaiming her story, on her own terms.
Image source: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
#4 The Carjacking That Changed Benedict Cumberbatch’s Life
Long before he became a household name through Sherlock and the Marvel franchise, Benedict Cumberbatch survived a terrifying ordeal that nearly cost him his life.
In 2004, while filming the BBC miniseries To the Ends of the Earth in South Africa, Cumberbatch and his co-stars Denise Black and Theo Landey were driving back from a scuba-diving trip near KwaZulu-Natal when their tire blew out on a dark, isolated road.
“We were in South Africa, in KwaZulu-Natal… It was cold, and it was dark. I felt rotten,” Cumberbatch later recalled in an interview.
“We were wary because that’s a notoriously dangerous place to drive. Then, poof, the front-right tire blows… We were like sitting ducks.”
As the trio changed the tire, six armed men emerged from the darkness and ambushed them.
“They said, ‘Put your hands on your head, don’t look at us,’ and were frisking us for d**gs, money, weapons,” Benedict told the Daily Star. “Then they bundled us into the car.”
The attackers tied the actors’ hands behind their backs with shoelaces before driving them into the wilderness.
As he watched the headlights bouncing along a dirt road, Cumberbatch feared the worst.
“I could see the headlight beams bumping over the dirt track, and I thought of shallow graves.”
At one point, the kidnappers dragged him from the vehicle and forced him into the cramped trunk.
The actor recalled, “But I argued my way out. I said, ‘If you leave me in here, it’s not the lack of air, it’s the small space. There’s a problem with my heart and my brain.'”
Trying to convince the men that keeping him confined would create more trouble than it was worth, he continued, “‘I will d*e, possibly have a fit, and it will be a problem for you.”
Image credits: BBC
“I will be a d**d Englishman in your car. Not good.'”
The tactic worked. The men shut the boot, argued among themselves, and then pulled him out.
Reflecting on the moment, Cumberbatch said, “So I kind of thank God I had the presence of mind to give them the idea that it would be better to keep me alive.”
After driving the group to a remote location, the g*nmen forced the actors out of the vehicle, leaving them bound on the ground before speeding away with their belongings.
Benedict later remembered squeezing Denise’s hand and wishing he knew Morse code to communicate with her, before realizing, “That would be f**king irritating and useless if she didn’t know it, too.”
The trio eventually managed to free themselves and walked until they found locals who helped them call for assistance.
The kidnappers were never identified or caught, and the case remains unsolved.
Although the experience was deeply traumatic, Cumberbatch has said it fundamentally changed the way he viewed life.
“It taught me that you come into this world as you leave it, on your own,” he said. “It’s made me want to live a life slightly less ordinary.”
In a different interview, he admitted, “I was definitely more impatient to live a life less ordinary.”
“If you feel you’re going to d*e, you don’t think you’re going to have all those sensations again, a cold beer, a c***rette, the feel of sun on your skin. All those hit you as firsts again. It is, in a way, a new beginning.”
Image source: Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images
#5 Jessica Alba’s On-Set Kidnapping As A Teenager
Long before Jessica Alba became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, she was at the center of a chilling mystery that has never been solved.
In the spring of 1996, while the 15-year-old actress was filming the television series Flipper in Australia, she reportedly disappeared from the set without a trace, sparking a frantic search involving her family, the production crew, and local authorities.
According to reports, the incident wasn’t entirely without warning.
In the weeks leading up to her disappearance, Alba had allegedly received a series of unsettling anonymous phone calls while on set.
At the time, she and her parents reportedly dismissed them as harmless fan pranks.
However, after she vanished, investigators believed the calls may have been connected to the alleged abduction.
Roughly 14 hours after she disappeared, Jessica was reportedly found alive several miles away.
She was discovered bound, gagged, and blindfolded inside the trunk of a car.
While she survived the ordeal, the experience reportedly left investigators with few answers.
Because she had been blindfolded for most of the incident, she was unable to provide descriptions of those responsible or identify where she had been taken.
Image credits: MGM Television
Police launched an investigation and attempted to trace the mysterious phone calls, but the case quickly ran into obstacles.
Authorities reportedly found no usable forensic evidence, no eyewitnesses, and no clear motive, leaving detectives with little to pursue.
The lack of evidence eventually caused the investigation to go cold.
Over the years, the story has also drawn skepticism.
Since there are few publicly available police records or official documents confirming the incident, some internet sleuths have questioned aspects of the reports.
Adding to the mystery, the Fantastic Four star has never publicly discussed the alleged kidnapping or addressed the speculation surrounding it.
One social media user wrote, “Oh wow I had no idea about that sort of Alba’s life. That’s the sort of thing that scars you for life, honestly.”
Another added, “It sounds like they just had nothing to go on and stopped investigating. It either didn’t actually happen, or it was someone she knew…”
Due to the lack of evidence, Australian authorities reportedly closed the case without ever naming a person of interest.
Image source: TODAY
#6 Julianne Moore’s $127,000 Jewelry Heist
In the summer of 2012, Julianne Moore became the victim of a $127,000 jewelry theft while her five-story West Village brownstone in New York City was undergoing extensive renovations.
The actress was away in Toronto filming Carrie when the theft occurred, leaving contractors with regular access to the property.
The jewelry disappeared sometime between June 6 and August 28, but the theft wasn’t discovered until October 1, when Moore’s assistant noticed 10 luxury pieces were missing and alerted the NYPD.
Among the stolen items were a $33,000 Cartier platinum diamond tennis bracelet, four Cartier watches collectively worth $77,800, and several other high-end necklaces and bracelets.
Investigators quickly focused on the renovation crew, as 15 to 25 construction workers, plumbers, and painters had authorized access to the home during the three-month period.
Police also noted that the valuables had been stored in an unsecured location inside the house.
While the brownstone had an exterior security camera, there were no cameras inside to capture who may have taken the jewelry.
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment
The lengthy timeline further complicated the investigation.
Because the theft went unnoticed for weeks, detectives couldn’t determine exactly when the pieces disappeared or who had been inside the home at that time.
With no surveillance footage, forensic evidence, or recovered property, investigators were left with a long list of potential suspects but no definitive leads.
The contractors involved cooperated with investigators and provided employee records, but no evidence was found linking any individual to the theft.
No arrests were ever made, and none of the stolen jewelry has been recovered.
Julianne herself has never publicly discussed the burglary, even declining to comment when reporters approached her as the investigation unfolded more than a decade ago.
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#7 Mystery Behind Michael Rockefeller’s Final Swim
In November 1961, Michael Rockefeller, the 23-year-old son of New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller, disappeared off the coast of Dutch New Guinea (now Indonesia’s Papua region) during an expedition to collect Indigenous art.
After the catamaran he shared with Dutch anthropologist René Wassing capsized, the pair clung to the overturned vessel for nearly a day.
Believing he could reach land, Rockefeller tied two empty jerrycans around his waist for buoyancy and swam toward shore, telling Wassing, “Well, I think I can make it.”
Those were the last known words Michael ever spoke. He was never seen again.
Despite an extensive search involving aircraft, ships and local volunteers, no trace of Rockefeller was ever found.
His twin sister, Mary Morgan, later reflected on the official explanation, saying, “I think it would be an extraordinary feat for a young man, for anybody, to swim approx 10 miles in that choppy water and that current.”
The Rockefeller family ultimately accepted that he likely drowned, though his body was never recovered.
Over the decades, however, competing theories have kept the mystery alive.
Image credits: RE: SOURCE
The most widely debated suggests Michael reached shore but was ki**ed by members of the Asmat tribe in a ritual revenge ki**ing tied to the 1958 homicide of several village leaders at the hands of Dutch colonial forces.
Reportedly, journalist Carl Hoffman, who spent years investigating the case for his book Savage Harvest, said he was “100 percent convinced” Rockefeller was ki**ed after uncovering Dutch colonial documents and speaking with villagers who recounted oral histories of the incident.
However, no physical evidence has ever confirmed the theory, and authorities have never changed the official conclusion.
For Mary, the endless speculation has often overshadowed her brother’s life.
She told People, “There have been many tales over the years about his disappearance … all about mainly one story: that he made it to shore and was ki**ed and cannibalized.”
“Nobody knows what happened to Michael, and that leaves our family in a terrible place of not knowing.”
Morgan has repeatedly urged people to remember her brother’s passion for art and the Asmat culture rather than focus solely on the mystery surrounding his disappearance.
Image source: T. Nielsen/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
#8 Natalie Wood’s Mysterious Yacht Disappearance
Natalie Wood’s untimely passing remains one of Hollywood’s most enduring mysteries.
The West Side Story actress disappeared from her yacht, Splendour, during Thanksgiving weekend in November 1981, and her body was recovered in the waters off California several hours later.
More than four decades on, investigators still cannot say with certainty exactly what happened during her final hours.
Wood had spent the evening aboard the yacht with her husband, Robert Wagner, Brainstorm co-star Christopher Walken, and the vessel’s captain, Dennis Davern.
According to police reports, Wagner and Wood argued about her work commitments.
Walken later confirmed that he briefly became involved in the discussion before stepping away, saying he “suddenly realized he was violating his own view about getting involved in an argument between a man and wife.”
However, Dennis later gave a dramatically different account.
He reportedly claimed Wagner accused Natalie of having an affair with Walken before smashing a wine bottle and yelling, “Get off my f**king boat!”
The alleged confrontation has remained one of the most talked-about aspects of the case, though Robert has consistently denied Davern’s version of events.
Moreover, the timeline that followed has fueled decades of speculation.
According to investigators, Wood was last seen around 10:45 p.m. after reportedly heading toward her cabin.
Authorities believe she disappeared shortly afterward, but Wagner did not report her missing until around 1:30 a.m., initially believing she had taken the yacht’s inflatable dinghy boat ashore.
The U.S. Coast Guard was officially notified roughly two hours later.
Seven hours after the initial report, search crews discovered the 43-year-old star’s body floating about a mile from the yacht.
Image credits: Paul Harris/Getty Images
She was wearing a nightgown, socks, and a heavy down jacket, while the dinghy was later found beached nearby.
As investigators examined the vessel, they noted signs that raised additional questions.
According to the official police report, “The main salon was in disarray and showed evidence of broken glass on the floor.”
Police photographs also reportedly showed broken glass, clutter, empty drink glasses, candle wax, and other items scattered throughout the cabin.
When questioned days later, Natalie’s husband reportedly explained that the broken glass likely resulted from rough seas, saying bottles were often broken while traveling.
He has consistently maintained that Wood likely attempted to secure the dinghy after hearing it bang against the yacht before accidentally falling into the water.
Initially, Wood’s passing was ruled an accidental drowning.
However, the investigation was reopened in 2011 after Davern came forward with new claims about the events onboard.
A year later, the Los Angeles County Coroner amended the cause of passing to “drowning and other undetermined factors,” citing injuries that may have occurred before she entered the water.
The amended findings also stated investigators could not rule out a “non-volitional, unplanned entry into the water,” meaning they could not exclude the possibility that Wood entered the ocean involuntarily.
Despite those findings, authorities have never concluded that a crime occurred.
In later years, Robert was publicly identified as a person of interest because he was the last known person to see Natalie alive.
However, Wagner has never been charged with any crime and has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Authorities later confirmed he had been cleared of involvement.
Although detectives say they have exhausted all actionable leads, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continues to classify the case as an open but inactive cold case, meaning it could be revisited if credible new evidence comes to light.
Image source: Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
#9 The Unsolved ‘Titanic’ Chowder Mystery
On August 9, 1996, around 80 cast and crew members of the blockbuster film Titanic fell violently ill after eating clam and lobster chowder during filming in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Within minutes, people began hallucinating, becoming disoriented, and behaving erratically after the soup had been laced with PCP (phencyclidine), also known as angel dust.
The incident occurred while James Cameron was filming the movie’s present-day framing scenes featuring Bill Paxton’s treasure hunter.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet were not on set that day and were therefore unaffected.
Crew member Jake Clarke recalled the moment panic set in.
“One of the guys started talking really hyper… He says, ‘Do you guys feel okay? Because I don’t. I feel like I’m on something, and believe me, I would know.'”
Moments later, Clarke watched director Cameron sprint past yelling, “There’s something in me! Get it out!”
As the effects intensified, dozens of crew members were rushed to Dartmouth General Hospital, where the emergency department descended into chaos.
Cameron later told Vanity Fair, “People are moaning and crying, wailing, collapsed on tables and gurneys. The DP, Caleb Deschanel, is leading a number of crew down the hall in a highly vocal conga line. You can’t make this stuff up.”
Image credits: Paramount Movies
Set decorator Claude Roussel later reflected, “It was just a strange experience.”
Despite a two-and-a-half-year police investigation, the person responsible was never identified.
Authorities officially closed the case in 1999 without filing any charges.
Reportedly, James has long believed the p**soning was an act of revenge by a disgruntled crew member who had been fired the previous day and allegedly wanted to sabotage the catering company.
He rejected suggestions that he himself was the intended target, saying, “Of course, the operating theory was that I was such a psycho maniac that [the perpetrator was] trying to get back at me, but I reject that theory out of hand for obvious reasons.”
Others have offered different explanations.
Earle Scott, whose catering company supplied the meal, insisted the incident was likely “the Hollywood crowd bringing in the psychedelic sh*t… It was done like a party thing that got carried away.”
Nearly three decades later, no one has ever been charged, and the infamous chowder p**soning remains one of the most surreal and unsolved incidents in film history.
Image source: Paramount Pictures
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