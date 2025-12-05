Mom Of Late Cheerleader Refuses To Accept Cops’ Ruling After They Found Crucial Clue On Her Phone

Brianna Aguilera’s mother said she refuses to believe the explanation cops gave about her 19-year-old daughter’s passing.
She called the investigation “lazy,” even though authorities found a crucial clue that helped them make conclusions about the tragic incident.
“There was foul play ! Those girls know something so called friends and boyfriend !” the mother wrote on social media.
Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
Brianna Aguilera’s body was found shortly after midnight outside an Austin apartment building on Saturday, November 29.
A witness heard a loud “thud” and called 911 after finding her body.
Before the Texas A&M cheerleader plunged to her end, witnesses heard her arguing with her boyfriend over the phone, Austin Police lead homicide Det. Robert Marshall said during a news conference on December 4.
Robert said call logs on both Brianna’s and the boyfriend’s phones confirmed they were on the phone in the lead-up to the fall.
“This call occurred at approximately 12:43 to 12:44 a.m., [for] approximately one minute. This is two minutes before the 911 call of the body found down below on the pavement,” he added.
Investigators ruled that the teenager fell to her own passing as an act of s*lf-harm. Moreover, they also said she wrote a su*cide note on her phone and later deleted it days before her passing.
“Brianna had made su*cidal comments previously to friends, back in October of this year,” Robert said in a statement.
“This continued through the evening of her d**th, with some s*lf-harming actions early in the evening and a text message to another friend indicating the thought of su*cide,” he added.
After officials said Brianna took her own life, her mother Stephanie Rodriguez said she refuses to believe their statements and insisted there was “foul play.”
“Please don’t believe this lazy investigator and Investigation,” she said on social media.
The mother speculated whether somebody “threw her over the balcony.”
“I’m thinking either someone shoved her over the balcony, or when my daughter does drink, she has the tendency [to fall asleep], and she’s so thin and frail, she cannot handle alc*hol,” she told People.
“And I think that maybe either it might’ve been that, and they probably got scared and threw her over the balcony, or they shoved her off.”
Hours before her passing, Brianna was drinking at a tailgate on Friday, November 28, and was asked to leave after she got intoxicated.
Witnesses saw her stumbling away into a nearby wooded area, where cops later found her cellphone.
The teen arrived at the 21-story 21 Rio apartment complex for a party just after 11 p.m.
“A large group of friends left that same apartment at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, leaving just Brianna and three other girls in the apartment,” Robert said.
At some point, Brianna asked her friends for a phone because she had lost hers and spoke to her boyfriend from 12:43 to 12:44 a.m.
Her body was found on the pavement moments later.
After widespread online speculation, including Brianna’s mother refusing to believe the cops, authorities released a statement claiming “inaccurate information has circulated and been reported.”
This has “led to additional harm of innocent people, bullying included, and their families,” Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a press conference on Thursday.
“There have also been statements suggesting the police have failed to do our jobs. Those statements are not accurate,” she continued.
Lisa, who has four children of her own, said she could understand how “grief and the need for answers” can trigger “intense emotions and many questions.”
“But sometimes, sometimes, the truth doesn’t provide the answers we are hoping for, and that is this case,” she added.
Stephanie said she hired attorney Tony Buzbee to investigate her daughter’s passing.
If you or someone you know is struggling with s*lf-harm, help is available: International Hotlines
