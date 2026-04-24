Distraught Mother Breaks Silence After Girl Was Savagely Stomped By Teen Boy, Calling For Justice

The mother of the 15-year-old girl, who was ruthlessly attacked in the middle of a New York City street, said it was a “miracle” her daughter is still alive.
Lucinda Arroyo was horrified when her daughter was slammed onto the pavement and stomped on by a 14-year-old boy from her school.
But what worsened her anger was seeing others cheer the boy on and circulate footage of the attack like it was entertainment.
The mother of the 15-year-old girl, who was ruthlessly attacked in New York, said it was a “miracle” she’s still alive
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Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
Lucinda Arroyo said her 15-year-old daughter attended the same school as the 14-year-old boy and claimed he had long been pestering her for attention.
It is also believed their tension began after the girl refused to give the boy her phone number.
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A disturbing video showed the moment Lucinda Arroyo’s 15-year-old daughter was approached by the 14–year-old boy around 3:30 p.m. on Monday after school in East Harlem.
Lucinda said her daughter was on her way from East Harlem Scholars Academy Charter School to squash practice when the boy got in her way and refused to let her go.
“I’ll knock the sh*t out of you right now,” he was heard saying in the video.
A friend behind the camera was heard cheering the boy on, saying, “Do it.”
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“Do it,” a friend egged him on from behind the camera.
As the girl turned around and tried to walk away, the boy lifted her up in the air and slammed her on the pavement. He then stomped on her and walked away.
“He just ran off, and everybody’s just recording, and everybody’s just looking while this was happening to her,” Lucinda told the New York Post about her daughter helplessly lying on the pavement in pain.
She woke up in an ambulance and was hospitalized for two days.
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Lucinda said her daughter is on a long road to recovery after suffering a concussion, bleeding, a potential brain injury, crushing headaches, a twisted neck, and other injuries.
“This is not even bullying, this is outright ass*ult — and he could have k*lled her,” said the furious mother.
She was further outraged by the reaction of the boy’s friend and how the footage was passed around, calling it “community bullying.”
Lucinda was appalled to see the video of her daughter’s attack being circulated like “entertainment”
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“The video was passed around like entertainment, and that pissed me off the most,” she said.
“She’s ignoring him, so he basically forced her to pay attention to him,” she continued. “And his friends are laughing after that. It’s not just one bully, but community bullying.”
The daughter would require physical therapy, while also grappling with the emotional trauma of the attack.
“She’s very upset that her whole life has been completely flipped upside down right now,” said the mother, noting how the viral video made her feel “very exposed.”
The teen girl knew the boy was “bad news for a while,” the mother said
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Lucinda said her daughter is back home and is finally able to eat and walk again.
“I look at her, and it’s a miracle that she’s home,” she said. “I’m always watching her now, I have to watch her.”
The girl always knew the boy was “bad news for a while,” but they never thought he would inflict violence upon her.
“She was very angry at why he escalated so quickly from one thing to another. And you can tell [in the video] she just wanted to walk away from him…” the mother said.
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Lucinda was convinced the school couldn’t keep her daughter safe and said she wasn’t going back there anymore.
Describing the boy as “a known troublemaker” at school, she said they were relieved to know he was put behind bars.
He was charged with ass*ult and appeared in the Youth Part of Manhattan court on Thursday afternoon, after which he was remanded into custody.
The boy’s mother, Selma Allen, claimed it was the girl who was bullying her son prior to the attack
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The boy’s mother, Selma Allen, also addressed the incident and claimed it was the girl who was bullying the boy.
Calling the son a “humble” Christian, she described him as a “quiet” boy who “doesn’t provoke nobody.”
She also said the boy had been complaining about the teen girl in the lead-up to the attack.
The girl “was being a bully to him, that’s it,” the mother told the outlet after her son appeared in court.
Selma claimed she informed the principal about the bullying, which she said reached a point where her son didn’t even want to go to school. But no action was taken, she said.
The boy’s mother further denied that the incident was the outcome of her son asking for the girl’s number. She claimed they were already friends who regularly texted each other on WhatsApp and Instagram.
Selma further claimed that the girl was the one who “pushed him first” before he stomped on her face.
She also claimed to have footage of it, but failed to provide the video.
“It’s retaliation because she pushed him first,” she said. “…He don’t provoke nobody. But if you provoke him, he will lash out.”
Netizens expressed outrage over the violent incident
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