‘Spiteful’: Ana De Armas Draws Criticism For Shady Nicole Kidman Post Like

Ana de Armas was recently called out for liking a shady Instagram post mocking Nicole Kidman’s appearance.
The controversy came amidst reports that the “Knives Out” star is currently dating Tom Cruise.
Social media users did not appreciate de Armas’ Instagram “like,” especially considering her large age gap with Tom Cruise’s ex-wife.
A shady Instagram “like” sets off a controversy
Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images
On July 28, fans noticed that Ana de Armas, 37, liked an Instagram post by @celebmess mocking Nicole Kidman’s appearance.
The post featured a close-up photo of the Oscar-winning actress, now 58, with the sarcastic caption: “When you keep it real #nicolekidman.”
It referenced a 2007 Marie Claire interview where Kidman denied using cosmetic procedures.
Image credits: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
The post was widely seen as mocking Kidman’s looks, and de Armas’s “like” didn’t go unnoticed by social media users.
Screenshots made their way to Reddit’s r/Fauxmoi subreddit, where users slammed the John Wick: Ballerina actress.
Some called the “like” “petty” or “nasty,” while another wrote, “Why does Ana have a one-sided beef with her boyfriend’s wife from 20 years ago?”
Image credits: vhscut
The criticisms of de Armas’ Instagram “like” came amidst reports that she and Nicole Kidman’s ex-husband, Tom Cruise, have made their relationship official.
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have shown their affection publicly
Then, in late July, a report from People magazine claimed that de Armas and Tom Cruise have practically confirmed that they’re dating.
Image credits: functionalpear
At the time, the couple was photographed openly holding hands as they were walking around in Vermont.
Citing a source close to the couple, the publication stated that de Armas and Cruise had a special “work relationship.”
“Tom is crazy hardworking, and she’s very excited to work with him. She calls it an opportunity of a lifetime,” People’s source claimed.
Image credits: venicebitch009
Cruise, 63, and de Armas, 37, have been linked since February 2025, when they were spotted dining together in London.
The pair looked like they had a blast, even posing for photos with fans before hopping into a taxi together.
The two later made headlines when they went on a romantic yacht trip in Menorca and attended an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium in late July.
Cruise reportedly spared no expense, including an expensive helicopter ride to get de Armas to a flight on time.
According to a Cafex report, de Armas and Cruise’s relationship has seen a “natural progression.”
Their relationship is reportedly also built on mutual respect and shared professional passions.
Image credits: PopFestTR
Citing a source reportedly familiar with the couple, The Sun also claimed that Cruise loves Ana de Armas’ work.
“He is developing a new film, and he has approached Ana to be his leading lady.
“Ana is one of the best actresses in the business as far as Tom is concerned, and he wants her by his side in the new movie,” The Sun’s source claimed.
Image credits: RONCEN Patrick/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman has stayed silent, but the internet has her back
As of now, Nicole Kidman has not publicly addressed de Armas’ shady “like” on Instagram.
The Big Little Lies actress has been married to Keith Urban for 19 years and is raising two daughters.
Image credits: sehunnul
Despite Nicole staying silent about the new controversy, however, numerous netizens defended her appearance. Others also lauded her long career in Hollywood.
“Nicole looks great” for her age, one user commented. “This isn’t the burn Ana thinks it is.”
“Nicole’s had a 40-year career. Looks fade, talent doesn’t. Let’s see where Ana’s is in 10,” another commenter wrote.
Image credits: nicolekidman
“Ana de Armas owes Nicole Kidman an apology,” wrote another.
Cruise has been through a few high-profile romances over the years. He was first married to actress Mimi Rogers, then to Nicole Kidman, with whom he shares two children, Isabella, now 32, and Connor, 30.
Later came his whirlwind relationship with Katie Holmes, which brought daughter Suri into the world. She’s now 19.
Image credits: ana_d_armas
As for Ana de Armas, she’s had a few headline-making relationships herself. Most recently, she was linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.
Before that, she dated Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, though the couple kept things mostly out of the public eye.
But perhaps her most talked-about relationship was with Ben Affleck.
The two met on the set of Deep Water in early 2020 and quickly became Hollywood’s most-watched couple during the pandemic.
However, the romance ended just as suddenly as it began. By January 2021, sources were already confirming that the split had been “completely amicable.”
Netizens weighed in on Ana de Armas and Nicole Kidman on social media
