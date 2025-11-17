“That’s It, I’m Craft Shaming”: 30 DIY Projects That Missed The Mark (New Pics)

Those who have been following Bored Panda at least for a little while probably know that we have a weakness for hilariously bad DIY projects. Or rather, DiWHY. I guess that’s largely because anyone who struggles with their own creative endeavors, big or small, needs the reassurance that there’s someone worse than them in order to sleep at night.
And there’s a Facebook group that provides just that. It’s called ‘That’s it, I’m craft shaming,’ and even though this online community is just two years old, its 17K members have already collected plenty of eerie custom-made dolls, baked bean Christmas ornaments, and other things that you couldn’t even imagine. So for better or worse, continue scrolling to check out some of the group’s recent hot posts.
#1 Posting Anonymous So I Don’t Get Booted From The Group I Saw It In. Someone In The Comments Said “Why Does The After Photo Look Like The Before Pic?”. I Don’t Think The Husband Is Wrong Here
#2 Kinda Looks Like The Grinch
#3 Saw This On Another Group And I Think It Belongs Here
#4 We Need To Address This
#5 Found In The Local Marketplace
#6 Funny Bad Crafts
#7 Saw That On Etsy
#8 Wow What A Beautiful Bracelet
#9 Found In A Thrift Store. (Not By Me) I’m A Rock Hound For Sure But Why?
#10 Just Check The Profile Pic Of The Seller
#11 Posting Anon In Case They’re In Here
#12 🤮🤮🤮
#13 Posting Anon So As Not To Be Kicked From The Group But I Will Never Understand Sealing Poop In Resin
#14 It’s Not Clear If This Person Made The Hat, Just Added The Beads To An Existing Hat Or Is Just Pointing Out That It’s A Hat With Beads. Regardless, A Perfectly Fine Hat Was Ruined
#15 Posted In A Loom Knitting Group. This Is Not Op’s First Project And She Is A Fully Capable Adult
#16 This Looks Disgusting
#17 For The Person Who Has Everything?
#18 No
#19 On A Local Bst Page
#20 Found At A Thrift Store. I…i… I Mean, What?!
#21 Fb Marketplace Find By An “Emerging Local Artist”
#22 I’m Sorry.. But No
#23 $100 And It Can Be Yours!
#24 🙃 $125?
#25 Funny Bad Crafts
#26 A Jewellery Box Made Out Of Toilet Rolls And Cardboard. Really Tacky. I Had To Watch The Whole Vid, Was Like Watching A Train Wreck
#27 Ummm No. This Was In A Design Group…
#28 Shaming Whoever Thinks They Can Sell This St. Louis Cardinals Tumbler On Etsy For $35.00 (With $10.00 Shipping)
#29 Finally! I Found My First!
#30 This Is The Predator Mask She Wants $150 For
#31 Literal Nightmare Fuel
