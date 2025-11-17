“That’s It, I’m Craft Shaming”: 30 DIY Projects That Missed The Mark (New Pics)

Those who have been following Bored Panda at least for a little while probably know that we have a weakness for hilariously bad DIY projects. Or rather, DiWHY. I guess that’s largely because anyone who struggles with their own creative endeavors, big or small, needs the reassurance that there’s someone worse than them in order to sleep at night.

And there’s a Facebook group that provides just that. It’s called ‘That’s it, I’m craft shaming,’ and even though this online community is just two years old, its 17K members have already collected plenty of eerie custom-made dolls, baked bean Christmas ornaments, and other things that you couldn’t even imagine. So for better or worse, continue scrolling to check out some of the group’s recent hot posts.

More info: Facebook

#1 Posting Anonymous So I Don’t Get Booted From The Group I Saw It In. Someone In The Comments Said “Why Does The After Photo Look Like The Before Pic?”. I Don’t Think The Husband Is Wrong Here

Image source: anon

#2 Kinda Looks Like The Grinch

Image source: anon

#3 Saw This On Another Group And I Think It Belongs Here

Image source: Jaqui Gillard

#4 We Need To Address This

Image source: anon

#5 Found In The Local Marketplace

Image source: Brinkley Head

#6 Funny Bad Crafts

Image source: anon

#7 Saw That On Etsy

Image source: anon

#8 Wow What A Beautiful Bracelet

Image source: Ashley Qasem

#9 Found In A Thrift Store. (Not By Me) I’m A Rock Hound For Sure But Why?

Image source: Teresa Getsinger-Roderick

#10 Just Check The Profile Pic Of The Seller

Image source: Jenny Coker

#11 Posting Anon In Case They’re In Here

Image source: anon

#12 🤮🤮🤮

Image source: Christina OG

#13 Posting Anon So As Not To Be Kicked From The Group But I Will Never Understand Sealing Poop In Resin

Image source: anon

#14 It’s Not Clear If This Person Made The Hat, Just Added The Beads To An Existing Hat Or Is Just Pointing Out That It’s A Hat With Beads. Regardless, A Perfectly Fine Hat Was Ruined

Image source: Sonia Bowen

#15 Posted In A Loom Knitting Group. This Is Not Op’s First Project And She Is A Fully Capable Adult

Image source: Jenna Brennan

#16 This Looks Disgusting

Image source: Jane Warner Barakat

#17 For The Person Who Has Everything?

Image source: anon

#18 No

Image source: Mandy Whitford

#19 On A Local Bst Page

Image source: Nicole Snowden

#20 Found At A Thrift Store. I…i… I Mean, What?!

Image source: Jamye Carr

#21 Fb Marketplace Find By An “Emerging Local Artist”

Image source: Sionainn McFarland

#22 I’m Sorry.. But No

Image source: Kandace Teresa

#23 $100 And It Can Be Yours!

Image source: Anna Elizabeth

#24 🙃 $125?

Image source: Libi Tschetter

#25 Funny Bad Crafts

Image source: anon

#26 A Jewellery Box Made Out Of Toilet Rolls And Cardboard. Really Tacky. I Had To Watch The Whole Vid, Was Like Watching A Train Wreck

Image source: Jan Carter

#27 Ummm No. This Was In A Design Group…

Image source: anon

#28 Shaming Whoever Thinks They Can Sell This St. Louis Cardinals Tumbler On Etsy For $35.00 (With $10.00 Shipping)

Image source: Katie Oxby

#29 Finally! I Found My First!

Image source: anon

#30 This Is The Predator Mask She Wants $150 For

Image source: anon

#31 Literal Nightmare Fuel

