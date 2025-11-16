Hey Pandas, What Brings You Genuine Happiness? (Closed)

However, you may interpret this, post something that to you is “happiness”. It could be your friends, a place, a feeling, a movie, or a name. Anything.
#1
The beach. Never fails
#2
Either playing video games or reading. Both are great escapes from a world I really don’t want to be in sometimes. They help me leave all of my anxiety and insecurities for a while and it’s like I get to live another life. Being brought into another world like that is just magical and I can’t feel unhappy (unless the book/game have a sad ending, but even then I guess I still feel better than normal).
#3
Laughing out loud with my family. We’re all a snarky, goofy bunch of weirdos but we genuinely enjoy each other’s company.
#4
Small gestures of kindness and generosity to vulnerable people, who cannot pay you back. I volunteered to help the Ukrainian refugees arriving in my country. I bought a few hundred chocolate Kinder eggs to give them to children. Their faces lighting up in a big, happy smile was something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. And their mothers’ sighs of relief: a place where kids get chocolate eggs is a safe place.
#5
Laughing at literally anything
#6
I recently walked past two women sitting at an outdoor table at a little cafe. It was chilly so they were kind of bundled up and hunched over. They were drinking coffee and smoking. I’m not a woman and I don’t smoke, but I figured they must be good friends to sit in the cold like that. I imagined they had cozy apartments nearby with a fluffy cat in each one. And I felt (what I assume is) a little bit of dopamine leak into my brain (and it felt good). So I guess: cold smokers drinking coffee.
#7
That one friend who is always there
#8
Coming home to my one year old puppy. She wiggles her butt so hard she can walk straight, whimpers like a wookie, and jumps into your arms. I love that girl.
#9
Heartstopper, because I can escape my ordinary life and be in the world of Heartstopper, and it’s what brought me and my boyfriend together, and I love all the characters in the series, except for Harry Greene and Ben Hope.
#10
Finishing a crochet project
#11
Reading and/or watching British Murder Mysteries. They are so different from American ones!
#12
Reading, because I can literally “see” what I’m reading like a movie in my head. All the characters voices etc. Wonderful escape.
I love to craft, usually making gifts for family and friends. I’ve just finished several Christmas decor items I’m going to try to sell. Scared and excited 😊
#13
#14
Stranger things, Percy Jackson. My dog.
#15
Long list. Starting off…My husband. He’s my rock and one of the most genuine and kind people I’ve ever met. Also one of the silliest. He’s very much my soul mate in every sense of the word, and life has been genuinely better in every way since we got married. Also, Final Fantasy XIV, particularly the story and music. The songs can pull me out of a bad mood almost as well as my husband. Our dog and cat, too. Dog is a slightly grumpy old man but still sweet, cat is curious and a brat. My mom’s dog too, she’s hilarious, very big personality compared to her size (Westie). Muslim and Jewish architecture/decorations make me happy, as well. And last but not least, studying God’s Word really in-depth with my husband (like language and culture stuff depths), and God in general. He’s kept us through thick and thin, and I’ve learned how to see His hand more in even the worst times. I think however He made the world/universe, they’re still beautiful, despite how things have changed over the eons for better or worse. I don’t care if people downvote for that, that’s how I feel.
#16
Hanging on the couch with my dogs.
