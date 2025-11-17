I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

by

In my mind, sunset is always a scenery that has many memories, deeply attached to unforgettable childhood memories. I used to wish to go far away to discover many new countries but forgot that I had not yet discovered the beauty of the sunset in every place in Vietnam – my hometown. Sunset in the hometown countryside is a moment in my heart that has many feelings and thoughts, but no less romantic and peaceful.

It would be great to see the sunset every afternoon. The quiet beach under the calm sky of the sunset is truly a must-see for shimmering landscape photos.

The sunset is a “miracle” in that it not only creates extremely unique, characteristic, and wonderful colors right in the sky but also brings many challenges. Sunset will usually pass very quickly. So if you spend a lot of time choosing the camera angle, you will accidentally miss many beautiful moments.

More info: Facebook

#1

Stacking stones

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#2

Living in a big city, I had never seen any miracle orange sunset like that.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#3

I love the way those dogs enjoy their scenery.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#4

This is the sunset in Lagi – a small fishing town in Phan Thiết – Vietnam.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#5

It was a peaceful and quiet afternoon in Gia Lai – Vietnam.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#6

Sunset at the Westlake – Hanoi. I tried to walk out to the lake when a kid’s kite flew above.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#7

The sun went down to the sea, where people are still swimming and playing “water volleyball”.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#8

In Sapa – a town of fog

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#9

In a mountain city, the sunset is more red and less cloudy.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#10

I tried to make a traditional Vietnamese coffee by the beach, to have a “sunset coffee” peacefully.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#11

Lý Sơn Island is a small village in Quảng Ngãi province, in Vietnam.

People living in Lý Sơn island are still poor and have no smartphones or internet. The children there still hang out together every afternoon, they have fun with some traditional folk games, like kite, marble, hide and seek…

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#12

The sun went down above an archway on Lý Sơn island.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#13

I love the way the sun made lighting rays and reflection on the seawater.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#14

This was me when I had a solo travel trip to Pleiku – Vietnam. I sat by the highway, examining the sunset going down behind the mountain.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#15

Sunset in Mũi Né – Phan Thiết, on a cloudy day

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#16

Sunset in Lý Sơn Island – Quảng Ngãi. A fisherman was trying to control the round boat while his son was enjoying swimming.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#17

After “dancing” above the sky, the sun went lower and became so tiny.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#18

The sun was going down to the back mountain in Sapa – Lào Cai – Vietnam.

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#19

On Con Dao island, on a hot summer day, the sunset gave me a really big and beautiful halo circle.

 

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

#20

Sunset in the mountains

I Love Capturing Sunsets, And Here Are The 20 Best Photos During The Golden Hour In Vietnam

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Spider Loo & Boo Children’s Stories Told From The Children’s Eyes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Do You Like To Do In Your Free Time? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
From Stalker To Personal Photographer
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
DVD Review – What We Do Is Secret
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2010
I Make Adorable Rice Balls During My Free Time
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
6 Relatively Unknown But Serious Side Effects Of Eating Watermelon Every Day
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.