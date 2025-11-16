“I Offered To Let My Mom Live With Me Under The Exact Same Terms I Lived With Her As A Teen”

People who don’t like their lives and are unhappy tend to say that they didn’t ask to be born. That is true, because this contract to live can’t be consensual from both sides. So if parents decide to have children, they should do everything in their power to create a strong, loving relationship with them, provide them with comfort and supplies they need, raise them to take responsible decisions and prepare them to withstand what’s to come.
Sometimes parents didn’t ask for the baby to be born either. Or they weren’t prepared for it. Or they had selfish reasons to have it. It might work out great for the child regardless, but this woman on Reddit wasn’t one of the lucky ones. However, she had a chance to take revenge during adulthood.
Woman never expected to get a visit from her mom, but she came to ask for a place to live and the OP decided it was her payback time
The Original Poster (OP) never got along with her mother. Her mom actually told her that she hated her daughter and kicked her out. Thankfully, the Redditor Fabulous-Cost429 had her dad, so she stayed with him once she was 16 years old.
So imagine the OP’s surprise when her mom showed up on her home doorstep asking if she could live with her daughter because she didn’t have her own home.
The daughter never got along with her mother and actually, the parent made it very clear that she hated her by simply saying it
What happened was that 10 years ago, the woman left her long-term job and started working at a start-up that failed 3 years later. When she first started this job, the mom thought it was a good idea to buy a 7-bedroom house with the OP’s stepdad.
The stepdad was severely overweight so didn’t have good health and on top of that, ignored doctors’ recommendations to regulate his diet. He was bed-bound and before passing away, drained any of the savings that his wife had. Which meant that she didn’t have money to keep paying for the mortgage and the bank took back the house.
At the age of 16, the OP was kicked out of the house and luckily her dad took her in
The OP, her husband and their cats live in a 2-bedroom house and every space in the house already has a purpose. She was convinced that her brother had a spare bedroom and couldn’t understand why her mom would go to her, especially because her son was her golden child.
But the daughter was willing to compromise, so to say, and would spare a place to sleep if the mom followed the house rules. Which were the same rules that the OP lived under when she was a teenager.
So she never thought that she lived until the day that her mom came to her doorstep to ask for a place to live
Those rules included doing chores, cooking and practically being a servant that could be thrown out at any moment, not being given a meal or having her bedding privileges taken away for the night. Her sleeping schedule would be controlled and she would not have any privacy. She would only be able to shower every three days and for no longer than 5 minutes.
These rules sound insane and nobody would agree to live in such conditions willingly. The mom called OP a monster and considered the requirements to be inhumane. The daughter found such a description very ironic because it was her life for several years until she broke out of the toxic household.
There was no space in the house that OP lived in, but she was willing to clear up a corner if mom followed a couple of rules
The OP is convinced that her mom remembers everything perfectly and exactly as it was, but would never admit to her mistakes and to being a horrible person, so she tried to gaslight her daughter into thinking that it wasn’t that bad and that nobody’s perfect.
The mom left and the redditor doesn’t know where she went and what her fate will be because she doesn’t care and has no compassion for that person. However, it seems that she did go to the brother after that, because he called and said that the OP has “the biggest balls in the family” for taking the revenge of a lifetime.
Those rules are the same rules the OP had to live under when she was a teenager and lived with her mom
A study by Jooyoung Kong and Sara M. Moorman revealed that “Persons who had a history of parental abuse showed significantly more frequent depressive symptoms when providing care to their abusive parent(s) compared with caregivers who had not experienced parental abuse.” This was also compared to people who chose to not take care of their abusive parents.
But many people may still feel that it’s their duty to look after their elderly parents even though they haven’t been taken care of when they were children. If they refuse to do so, they may receive judgment from society or other family members.
Recently, iCarly star Jennette McCurdy, who portrayed the character Sam in the show, published a book I’m Glad My Mom Died and talked about how life was growing up with an abusive mother and how she managed to get control of her life back when she died. Which just shows that if someone gave you life, you don’t necessarily want to give that favor back.
The mom didn’t stay after hearing those conditions because she thought they were inhumane and called her daughter a monster
What do you think about the OP’s decision? Are you able to understand her feelings? Do you think that it is a child’s duty to make their parents’ lives comfortable when they get old no matter what? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
However, people in the comments thought that this was a power move and every abused kid’s dream
