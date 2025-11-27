78 Comics By Tarantadong Kalbo That Perfectly Capture Life, Humor, And Nostalgia

Comics have the power to make us laugh, reflect, and see our everyday lives through a new lens. In this post, we take a closer look at the work of Kevin Eric Raymundo, better known as Tarantadong Kalbo, the artist from the Philippines, whose distinctive style blends humor, nostalgia, and powerful social commentary.
If you’re curious to discover his work and find out more about Kevin himself, scroll down because we spoke with the artist to learn more about the stories behind his comics and the journey that shaped his voice.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com
#1
Bored Panda talked to the artist about how his journey into comics began and what led him to start creating his own stories. As he shared: “My artistic journey began the moment I first picked up a pencil, a passion for doodling that has never faded. For 16 years, I channeled this creativity into the animation industry, working my way up from animator to Animation Director. While the experience was invaluable, burnout led me to make a necessary pivot. I have now shifted my focus entirely to creating my own comics. My work is heavily inspired by classic strips like Calvin and Hobbes, Peanuts and Archie, modern favorites such as Strange Planet and Sarah’s Scribbles, and the sheer wit of The Far Side. I am thrilled to finally be writing and illustrating stories drawn directly from my own life and perspective.”
#2
#3
We also discussed how his artistic voice has evolved over the years and how his focus has changed with time and experience. He explained: “My comic work started light, mostly slice-of-life humor and timely memes. But when the pandemic exposed critical failures in governance, my focus shifted. My platform became a tool for change. Today, I create serious social commentary to amplify the voices of the marginalized and demand accountability. My art is no longer just a hobby; it is a commitment to calling for change.”
#4
#5
When asked about where his ideas and inspiration come from, Kevin pointed to the power of ordinary moments and personal memories. In his words: “My inspiration comes from everywhere, but especially from the quiet, mundane moments we all share but rarely notice. I love observing those everyday truths! Alongside this, I am deeply motivated by the desire to see my community thrive and by the warmth of childhood memories I want to forever preserve. TK is where all these threads meet. Think of it as a carefully curated trail mix: a little bit of heart, a little bit of hope, and a lot of life experience!”
#6
#7
Finally, we explored what he hopes audiences take away from his work and why his comics resonate so widely. As he reflected: “You never know what will resonate, but for me, it is always the most simple and authentic stories that cut through. I primarily share small, nostalgic snippets of my childhood. It is genuinely surprising to discover that the games I played or the simple things I did as a kid in my home are the same experiences kids had in Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico. It turns out a kid is a kid, no matter where they are. For me, being able to share these simple snippets and connect on that level is the ultimate reward as a comic artist.”
Kevin’s work has been widely recognized, earning honors such as the National Book Award for Graphic Literature 2020 (Tarantadong Kalbo Vol. 1), National Children’s Book Awards Kids’ Choice (Baby TK), and the Good Design Award 2022 in both the Philippines and Japan for Tumindig.
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
#42
#43
#44
#45
#46
#47
#48
#49
#50
#51
#52
#53
#54
#55
#56
#57
#58
#59
#60
#61
#62
#63
#64
#65
#66
#67
#68
#69
#70
#71
#72
#73
#74
#75
#76
#77
#78
