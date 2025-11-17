Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

by

Mary Catherine Starr is a New England-based graphic designer, yoga teacher, illustrator and a mother of two. She creates candid and relatable comics about the many responsibilities that come with being a mom, inequality in the household, and the difficulties of always being the go-to parent.

Mary started making comics during the pandemic as a way to “vent about how hard life had become and to connect with like-minded moms” while “trapped” in her house with her family. Fast forward some years later, her account has evolved into a platform where moms who are experiencing injustice in their households, families, work, and relationships find a voice and support.

With over 305 thousand followers on Instagram and counting, Mary’s work continues to resonate with mothers worldwide, reminding them that they’re never alone in their unique adventures of motherhood.

More info: Instagram | marycatherinestarr.com | Facebook

#1

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#2

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#3

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#4

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#5

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#6

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#7

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#8

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#9

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#10

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#11

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#12

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#13

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#14

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#15

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#16

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#17

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#18

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#19

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#20

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#21

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#22

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#23

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#24

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#25

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#26

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#27

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#28

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#29

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

#30

Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Image source: momlife_comics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Figured Out That Nausea Bags Are The Best Way To Deliver News
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Create Unique Polymer Clay Panels
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Low-Cost Cosplay Guy Strikes Again, And Here Are 50 Of His Most Creative, Yet Unhinged Costumes (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
GF Shocked As BF Wants Part Of The Money Her Late Fiancé Left For Their Kid, Says No Way In Hell
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025
30 Idealized Behaviors That Are Actually Toxic Traits, Pointed Out By TikTok Users
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
10 Popular TV Shows That Were Unexpectedly Canceled in 2025
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.