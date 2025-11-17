Artist Creates Mom Life Comics To Raise Awareness Of Double Standards And Household Inequality (30 Pics)

Mary Catherine Starr is a New England-based graphic designer, yoga teacher, illustrator and a mother of two. She creates candid and relatable comics about the many responsibilities that come with being a mom, inequality in the household, and the difficulties of always being the go-to parent.
Mary started making comics during the pandemic as a way to “vent about how hard life had become and to connect with like-minded moms” while “trapped” in her house with her family. Fast forward some years later, her account has evolved into a platform where moms who are experiencing injustice in their households, families, work, and relationships find a voice and support.
With over 305 thousand followers on Instagram and counting, Mary’s work continues to resonate with mothers worldwide, reminding them that they’re never alone in their unique adventures of motherhood.
More info: Instagram | marycatherinestarr.com | Facebook
