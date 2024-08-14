Katie Warns About Poppy as Sheila’s Actions Unnerve Deacon

The dog days of summer are here, and there’s a heated party coming up at Forrester Mansion featuring some familiar faces from The Young and the Restless. Oh, and Poppy finds herself in serious trouble.
A Party With a Twist
While Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are dancing happily, Hope (Annika Noelle) stands alone, overshadowed by the festivity. But as the evening progresses, an unexpected guest arrives.
Chief Baker makes a dramatic entrance at the Spencer Estate to arrest Poppy (Romy Park). Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) never trusted his father’s new flame and this event seems to validate his concerns.
Bill’s Dilemma
Bill has been very protective of Poppy. Katie (Heather Tom) has consistently warned about Poppy’s true nature. Could Katie have been right all along?
This week’s show packed more punches with crossovers from The Young and the Restless, including Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell).
Steffy’s Celebration Turned Sour
Earlier at Forrester, fans witnessed Steffy and Carter marveling at Brooke’s Bedroom relaunch, while Hope proudly declared her mom’s resurgence, saying,
Brooke Logan is back… and better than ever!
But it’s not all smooth sailing. As Steffy organizes inventory meetings, Finn assures her that plans for the evening remain unaffected. He says,
I get it. It’s always nice when your mom’s around.
Deacon’s Discomfort with Sheila
As tensions rise elsewhere, Sheila gets a bit too intense for Deacon’s liking. While pondering recent overdose deaths, including Tom and Hollis, Katie stumbles upon crucial clues.
Stay tuned as this roller-coaster week continues on The Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS and available the following day on Paramount Plus.
