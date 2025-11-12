I Paint Miniature Pet Portraits On Stones Which Touch My Heart Every Single Time

My name is Yana Khachikyan. I created a series of pet portrait oil paintings on stones. I love paintings miniatures – stone painting is what I enjoy the most.
Painting pets is very exciting but also responsible. Sometimes it happens that I am painting late pets, it really makes me feel sad, but at the same time I am working twice harder since I know how important it is for the owners of those pets. I love animals myself, and I’ve got a cat so I know how people get attached to their cute little friends, and how sensitive we are if something is wrong with our pets.
Wish your happy moments to last as long as possible!
